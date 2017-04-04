Peabody emerges from bankruptcy.

Welcome to the resurrected edition of Energy Daily!

Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy (BTUUQ, BTU) emerged from chapter 11 bankruptcy yesterday. Peabody is expected to come out of bankruptcy with net debt of $1.1 billion, down over $6 billion, and the company is expected to generate free cash flow in 2017 and 2018.

Peabody's new shares under the ticker symbol, BTU, are currently trading 8.81% lower at $28.27.

Following the emergence from bankruptcy, existing Peabody shareholders were upset to find the stock they previously held, BTUUQ, to be worthless. Despite numerous attempts to argue for a piece in the newly emerged company, the effort ultimately failed.

Legacy Peabody shareholders could look to the newly emerged company for a potential investment opportunity. The majority of the free cash flow will be used to repay the term loans, and some analysts project the company to be net cash positive of $800 million by late 2018.

Birchcliff Energy

Seymour Schulich, a legendary Canadian investor, recently added an additional 500,000 shares to his already sizable Birchcliff (BIR.TO, OTCPK:BIREF) stake. The latest purchase on April 3 brings his overall stake to 38 million and gives him control of 14% of the company.

Source: Canadian Insider

We recently wrote about how Birchcliff is a timely buy in this article, "Birchcliff - Why We Bought More."

We alerted HFI Research premium subscribers on March 14 that we were adding an additional 3% stake at C$6.58. The returns since our purchase are 20.82%.

We see Birchcliff Energy moving much higher over the next 12-18 months and have a current price target of C$15 on the stock.

Spartan Energy

Spartan Energy (SPE.TO, OTCPK:PTORF) announced first-quarter operations update today along with a new corporate presentation. Spartan announced that its open-hole type wells currently exceed internal type curve by over 30%, and for frac Midale wells drilled at Alameda, they are exceeding by about 23%.

Based on Spartan's latest update, the company expects to grow production nicely while spending less than cash flow.

Source: Latest Presentation

Out of the 11 Canadian oil companies we currently have in our list, Spartan Energy ranks fourth most attractive from growth, capex intensity, debt, and valuation. The latest corporate update showing operational outperformance gives Spartan a good start to 2017.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline (PBA) announced a dividend increase to $0.17 per common share, up from $0.16. This sets the company up for six consecutive annual increases.

Pembina also announced a $325 million expansion to its pipeline infrastructure between Lator, Alberta, and Namao, Alberta. This expansion is related to the Phase III expansion project.

Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) announced today its wholly-owned subsidiary, Enable Gas Transmission, has entered into a 205,000 Dth/d firm natural gas transportation agreement with Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX). The 10-year contract is set to start with an initial capacity of 45,000 Dth/d in early 2018 before growing to the full 205,000 Dth/d in Q4 2018.

