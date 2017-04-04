Acuity Brands' (AYI) CEO Vern Nagel on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

April 04, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Dan Smith - SVP, Treasurer and Secretary

Vern Nagel - Chairman, President and CEO

Ricky Reece - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Rich Kwas - Wells Fargo Securities

Jeff Osborne - Cowen and Company

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

John Quealy - Canaccord Genuity

Matt McCall - Seaport Global

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Acuity Brands Fiscal 2017 Second Quarter Financial Conference Call. After today’s presentation, there will be a formal question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Today’s conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

Now, I would like to introduce Mr. Dan Smith, Senior Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary. Sir, you may begin.

Dan Smith

Thank you. With me today to discuss our fiscal 2017 second quarter results are Vern Nagel, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ricky Reece, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. We are webcasting today’s conference call on our website at acuitybrands.com.

I would like to remind everyone that during this call, we may make projections or forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the Company. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties such that actual results may differ materially. Please refer to our most recent 10-K and 10-Q SEC filings in today’s press release which identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements.

Now, let me turn this call over to Vern Nagel.

Vern Nagel

Thank you, Dan. Good morning, everyone. Ricky and I would like to make a few comments and then we will answer your questions. Our financial results for the second quarter reflect in large part the impact of continued softness and demand for certain short-cycle, small lighting projects. As I will comment later, we believe this softness for these types of projects is temporary and will rebound. I know many of you have already seen our results and Ricky will provide more detail later in the call, but I would like to make a few comments on the key highlights for the second quarter of 2017.

Net sales for the quarter were $805 million, an increase of almost 4% compared with a year ago period. Reported operating profit was a $108 million compared with a $106.7 million in the year ago period. Reported diluted earnings per share was a $1.53 and compared with a $1.49 in the year ago period. There were adjustments in the year ago quarter for certain special items as well as certain add-backs made in both quarters for our results to be comparable between periods as Ricky will explain later in the call. In adding back these items, one can see adjusted operating profit for the second quarter of 2017 was a $123.9 million compared with an adjustment operating profit of $127.4 million in the year ago period, a decrease of 3%. Adjusted operating profit margin was 15.4%, a decrease of a 100 basis points compared with the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.77, down 2% from the year ago period. We closed the quarter with $463 million of cash on hand, leaving us with plenty of financial fire power to execute our growth strategies.

Looking at the key highlights for the second quarter, net sales in the second quarter were up almost 4% over the year ago period. Overall net sales volume grew 4%, while the addition of Juno added another 1 point growth. This was offset by a 1 point decrease in net sales due to changes in the price and mix of products sold. The impact of foreign currency and net sales this quarter was less than 1 point. While it’s not possible to precisely determine the separate impact of price and mix changes on net sales, we believe the difference was primarily due to lower pricing on luminaires largely because of lower component costs of LED fixtures.

A few additional points on the makeup of net sales this quarter. Net sales in Mexico and Europe were negatively impacted by political and economic issues in those regions, reducing our consolidated net sales by almost 1 point this quarter. Further, the increase to net sales was broad based along key product lines and sales channels in the US and Canada. However, we believe overall market demand remained weaker than most forecasters originally anticipated, particularly for smaller projects. Nonetheless, we believe we still meaningfully outperformed the growth rate of the overall market allowing us to continue to gain market share. To add a bit more color on this, while available market data does not line up perfectly with our quarters, we have recent information from various organizations including U.S. Census Bureau and NIMA which suggests construction put in place for the quarter was against softer than anticipated while actual data for shipments of lighting fixtures in the last two quarters of calendar 2016, show the lightning market was slightly down compared with periods one year earlier.

Nonetheless, we were still able to grow our legacy business in the US and Canada by 5% this quarter far outpacing the growth of the overall lightening industry. I will comment more on our expectations for the balance of 2017 later in the call.

Sales of LED products grew robustly this quarter and account for two-thirds of our total net sales, which as you know includes the sale of non-fixture related products and solutions as well. Lastly, we believe our channel and product diversification as well as our strategies to better serve customers with new, more innovative, and holistic lightening and building management solutions, and the strength of our many sales forces have allowed us to yet again achieve solid sales growth this quarter, particularly against the backdrop of a softer than expected market environment. Our profitability measures for the second quarter were solid, but very much impacted by these tepid market conditions.

Our adjusted operating profit for the second quarter was a $123.9 million, down $3.5 million compared with the year ago period while adjusted operating profit for the quarter was 15.4%, down 100 basis points from the adjusted margin in the year-ago period. The decline in adjusted operating profit was primarily due to lower adjusted gross profit. Gross profit in the second quarter was essentially flat compared with the year-ago period while adjusted gross profit declined $2.5 million. Gross profit margin for the second quarter was 41.7% compared with adjusted gross profit margin of 43.5%, one year earlier, a decrease of 180 basis points.

The modest decline in gross profit this quarter compared with the adjusted gross profit reported in the year-ago period was primarily due to higher manufacturing costs and a rise in quality costs, partially offset by the increase in net sales, lower component costs and productivity improvements, primarily from previously announced streamlining actions. In addition to the factors just noted, adjusted gross profit margin was also impacted by the mix of products sold through certain sales channels.

Like last quarter, we carried a higher manufacturing cost structure into the quarter in anticipation of servicing a greater level of demand than actually occurred, impacting both gross profit and gross profit margin. As I will point out later in the call, we believe the weakness in demand, particularly for certain smaller short-cycle projects will rebound and therefore, by strategy, we are maintaining our capabilities and organization structure. But to be very clear, we understand that this strategy is having the impact on our short-term profitability metrics.

Next, adjusted SDA expenses were up $1 million over the year-ago period. Adjusted SDA expense as a percentage of net sales was 26.3% in the second quarter, a decrease of 80 basis points from the year-ago period. The slight increase in adjusted SDA expense was primarily due to higher freight and commission costs to support the increase in net sales, the inclusion of Juno and continued investment in additional headcount to support and drive our tiered solution strategy. This was mostly offset by lower incentive compensation expense. Our incentive compensation program is based on period-over-period improvement in our key financial metrics, which are an integral part of our pay-for-performance culture.

Our first half performance this year has resulted in a much lower potential payout that we accrued in the year-ago period. Our adjusted diluted EPS was $1.77 compared with $1.80 reported in the year-ago period. The decline was primarily due to lower adjusted operating profit, partially offset by a lower tax rate this quarter.

Before I turn the call over to Ricky, I would like to comment on a few important strategic accomplishments. On the strategic front, we continue to make great strides, setting the stage for what we believe will be strong growth and profitability over the long-term. We continued our rapid pace of introducing new products and solutions, expanding our industry-leading portfolio of innovative, energy-efficient luminaires and lighting control solutions as well as our building management platform. Many of these solutions are connected to our IoT software platform as innovation continues to be at the forefront of our tiered solution strategy.

While sales data for our tiered solutions is still imprecise and extending off a small base, we believe sales in our Tier 3 category encompassing our holistic integrated solutions were up 25% this quarter and now represent more than 12% of our total net sales. Furthermore, our Tier 3 solutions can be enabled to collect data and to support connectivity to the Internet of Things affording Acuity additional recurring revenue streams, which we identify as Tier 4 solutions.

To fully execute our holistic tiered solution strategy, we have added enormous capabilities over the last year and a half, including recent acquisitions as well as increased salaried headcount. In fact, excluding the impact of acquisitions, our salaried headcount is up almost 200 associates or over 6% from one year earlier. We continue to make these investments despite the current softness in demand because we see tremendous opportunities for future profitable growth in these areas. Few of our competitors, if any, have been able to make these investments while delivering financial performance like Acuity.

At Acuity, we’re not just talking Internet of Things, we’re doing it. We continue to increase the scale and scope of our solutions, having recently upgraded our nearly 50 million square foot lighting beacon network to encompass additional ambient intelligence. This smart solutions infrastructure using digital lighting and building management systems as its backbone, creates an advanced sensory network, made even more capable through connections to the Acuity IoT software platform. This platform enables endless possibilities for our customers to enhance the utilization of their space through better human interaction and greater asset and employee productivity. Building on a foundation of indoor positioning solutions including way finding, we’ve upgraded our network to include Bluetooth tag based asset tracking in more robust geospatial and other valuable analytics.

Today this platform encompasses more than 0.5 million LED light fixtures, each enabled with multiple sensing devices to form a broad sensory network, collecting data and enabling applications that provide users with superior lighting and energy performance as well as useful actionable information. These data and enabling applications are now providing Acuity with a recurring cloud-based service revenue stream.

Importantly, we expect the installed base of these smart lighting solutions meaningfully expand as the benefit of these capabilities become more known by end users and several key verticals. We believe this level of capability and deployment continues to be unmatched in our industry. We have been able to create these capabilities while providing industry-leading results because of the dedication result of our 12,000 associates who are manically focused on serving, solving and supporting the needs of our customers. I will talk more about our future growth strategies and our expectations for the construction market later in the call.

I would like to now turn the call over to Ricky before I make a few comments regarding our focus for the balance of 2017. Ricky?

Ricky Reece

Thank you, Vern, and good morning everyone. As Vern mentioned earlier, we had some adjustments to the GAAP results in fiscal 2017 and 2016, which we find useful to add back for the results to be comparable. In our earnings release, we provide a detailed reconciliation of non-GAAP measures. Primarily due to the impact of the four acquisitions completed in fiscal year 2016, we experienced noticeable increases in amortization of acquired intangible assets, share-based compensation expense since we used restricted stock as a tool to improve retention and to allowing the interest of key leaders of acquired business with those of the shareholders.

Acquisition-related costs, special charges, manufacturing inefficiencies related to the closing of a facility and a gain on the sale of an investment in a non-consolidated affiliate. We believe adjusting for these items and providing these non-GAAP measures provide greater comparability and enhance visibility into our results of operations.

We think you will find this transparency very helpful in your analysis of our performance. In addition, many of our peer companies especially as we become more of a technology company, made the same adjustments so to help you as you compare our performance to other public companies in our industry.

The effective tax rate for the second quarter was 32.3% compared with 34.2% in the second quarter of last year. The decrease in the effective income tax rate was due primarily to the tax impact of a discrete non-recurring item related to the issuance of new IRS regulations during the current quarter related to taxation of foreign currency translation gains and losses on intercompany accounts. We expect the effective tax rate for fiscal year 2017 to be approximately 35% before any additional discrete items and if the rates in our taxing jurisdictions remain generally consistent throughout the year.

During the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, we finalized the purchase accounting allocation for Juno Lighting. As a result, the provisional amounts recognized at the acquisition date were adjusted to reflect the finalization of the valuation of customer relationships and certain acquired accrued liabilities. These adjustments resulted in an $81 million increase in intangible assets, a decreasing in goodwill of $50 million and an increase to deferred income tax liabilities of $30 million and a decrease to net operating working capital of $1 million as of February 28, 2017. In addition, we recorded a cumulative addition to amortization expense of approximately $2 million in the current quarter. With these changes, amortization expense is expected to be approximately $25 million annually.

At February 28, 2017, we had a cash and cash equivalent balance of $463.2 million, an increase of $50 million since August 31, 2016. Our operating working capital defined as receivable plus inventory less payables at February 28, 2017, increased to 54 days compared with 45 days in the prior year. The increase was due primarily to the increased inventory to support expected higher sales and to improve delivery performance. In the second quarter of fiscal year 2017, we spent $35.8 million on capital expenditures compared with $43.8 million in the prior year, the decrease in capital expenditures is primarily due to the reduced spending on facility renovations.

We currently expect to spend approximately between $2 million and $2.5 million of revenue in capital expenditures in fiscal year 2017. Our total debt outstanding was $356 million at February 28, 2017. We had more cash than debt at February 28, 2017. We had additional borrowing capacity of $243.9 million at the end of the quarter under our credit facility which does not expire until August 2019. We clearly enjoy a significant financial strength and flexibility and will continue to seek the best use of our strong cash generation to enhance shareholder value.

Thank you, and I’ll turn the call back to Vern.

Vern Nagel

Thank you, Ricky. Just to be clear, I think what Ricky said, we intend spend between 2% and 2.5% of sales in fiscal 2017 on CapEx, not between $2 million and $2.5 million.

Ricky Reece

Thank you.

Vern Nagel

While market conditions in the first half of fiscal 2017 were much softer than most had anticipated, we continue to see significant long-term growth opportunities that are ever-changing and evolving in a positive direction for Acuity. Recent economic and industry data shows the end markets we serve in North America and certain markets in Europe through the first half of our year moved along at a much slower and more inconsistent pace than was originally anticipated by various forecasting organizations. In fact, it now appears from various data sources we collect that the slowdown in market demand started in the third quarter of calendar 2016.

While there is much speculation as to what precipitated the slowdown, many of our end customers infer this year’s presidential election in the U.S. and certain political events in Europe created uncertainty and volatility, which tempered end-user demand, particularly for certain smaller projects that have short lead times and to a lesser degree, residential construction. Additionally, we continue to hear from customers that labor shortages in certain markets continue to cause delays in larger projects. How much should have all this directly impacted our shipments in the first half of fiscal 2017 is difficult to precisely quantify, but we anticipated and planned for greater shipments than actually occurred.

While we believe the softness in demand experienced in the first half of fiscal 2017 is temporary, the same conditions could potentially linger into the second half of 2017. Nonetheless, we believe the long-term fundamental drivers of the markets we serve are still positive and intact. As we noted in our last 10-K, based on third-party market forecast for the lighting industry, we expect that the broad end markets that we serve in North America, which represents about 97% of our total net sales, would grow in the mid-to-upper single-digit range in fiscal 2017.

Given the actual market data, which shows that lighting sales in our first half were slightly down compared with the year-ago periods, many market forecasters now believe the market will be flat to slightly positive in the second half of fiscal 2017 followed by stronger growth in fiscal 2018. This, notwithstanding, we remain bullish regarding the company’s long-term prospects for profitable growth, particularly as we bring more value-added solutions to the market for both new construction and the conversion of the installed base.

We continue to see signs that give us more optimism regarding the future growth of the markets we serve than third-party forecast. Leading indicators for the North American market such as architectural billing index, vacancy rates, office absorption, lending availability and favorable employment trends continue to improve at varying paces. So, the following are a few of our key assumptions as we focus on the second half of fiscal 2017.

Given the information I just noted above, we expect the lighting market in North America, our largest market, to grow in the low single digits in the second half of fiscal 2017. Next, we expect the price of certain LED components to continue to decline while certain other costs, including steel and certain other commodity costs as well as certain employee-related costs, primarily due to further investments in associate headcount, wage inflation and health care costs, will increase somewhat. We expect to offset the impact of these rising costs through certain pricing initiatives, productivity improvements and product cost reductions.

Next, we continue to be leery of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, which are unpredictable. Next, while our gross profit margins influenced by several factors, including sales volume, innovation, components and commodity costs, and mix changes for prices, products and sales channels, we expect our annual gross profit margin to improve over time as volumes grows and as we realize typical gains in the manufacturing efficiencies including cost savings related to recent acquisitions and new product introductions.

We continue to target a current variable contribution margin on an incremental dollar of sales in the mid to upper 20% range over a full year period, knowing that it is not possible to predict with precision what the rate will be by quarter. Obviously, given our results in the first half, this target range will be a challenge for us to achieve for the full year fiscal 2017.

Next, our adjusted SDA expense as a percentages of sales was 26% this half. This is below our recent trend, primarily due to much lower incentive compensation expense. Trust me, we’re motivated to drive to strong period over period growth which is at the core of our pay for performance culture, which would result in much higher incentive compensation expense. This means we would expect our adjusted SDA expense as a percentage of net sales to be closer to our historical trend, assuming markets rebound somewhat as we noted earlier and we continue to meaningfully outpace the growth rates of the markets we serve.

This further assumes we execute as we have in the past regarding our supply chain performance and can move gross margins toward our historical trend. So, to be very clear, our key assumptions are to garner additional top line growth driven primarily by our ability to outperform the growth rates of the markets we serve and to leverage our infrastructure achieving targeted incremental margins to improve our overall profitability.

Looking more specifically at our Company, we are very excited by and focused on the many opportunities to enhance our already strong platform including the expansion of our Tier 3 and 4 holistic lighting, building management and IoT smart platform solutions. We continue to expand the number of pilot programs with customers for these smart platforms and experience strong interest from many other key customers in multiple verticals for our holistic solutions with these capabilities and more.

As we have noted in our last several conference calls, the implementation of our integrated tiered solution strategy and our opportunities to meaningfully participate in the interconnected world is an integral part of our overall growth strategy to meaningfully expand our addressable market by adding significantly greater broad based holistic solutions that will allow our customers to optimize the performance of their facilitates. As we noted earlier, while we are very early in this game, we are seeing positive results in growth rates for our Tire 3 and Tier 4 categories as well as the acceptance of for IoT enabled smart platform solutions.

Our companywide strategy is straight forward, expand and leverage our industry leading product and solutions portfolio coupled with our extensive market presence and our considerable financial strength to capitalize on market growth opportunities that’ll provide our customers with unmatched value and our shareholders with superior returns. This all takes focus and resources. We’re investing today to enhance and expand our core competencies affording us the opportunity to excel in our fast changing industry because we see great future opportunities.

Through these investments, we’re significantly expanding our addressable market. Our strong growth record supports this view. As I’ve said before, we believe the lighting and lighting related industry as well as the building management systems market will experience significant growth over the next decade because of the continued opportunities for new construction and more importantly the conversion of the installed base, which is enormous in size to more efficient and effective solutions.

We believe this is particularly compelling as energy and environmental concerns continue to come to the forefront along with merging opportunities for digital lightening to play a key role in the Internet of Things. We continue to believe that many markets we serve as part of the broader lighting and building management industries, some of which could grow very significantly over the next few years will drive us with significant growth potential. As the market leader in the lighting solutions and the technology leader in building automation, we are positioned well to fully participate in these exciting and growing industries.

Thank you. And with that, we will entertain any questions that you have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is coming from the line of Mr. Rich Kwas from Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is now open.

Rich Kwas

Hi. Good morning. Vern, could you give us some color around the quarter as it relates to project activity, project growth and short-cycle activity? You talked qualitatively about it; last quarter you gave some round estimates around what you thought the those markets did. Could you update us on that? And then, what’s the assumption for each of those areas for the back half of the fiscal year?

Vern Nagel

Sure. So, when we think about our business, between 70%, 75%, those are rough numbers, we consider project type business, the other 25% will be stock oriented business. Within the project side, you have multiple size projects, small, medium and large. We think that the larger project business continued to move along nicely; quotation rates were solid, shipments were solid. And in fact, these were in sort of mid double-digit range or mid teens I should say in terms of growth. It was that smaller project that’s more the stock and flow, more flow type projects, smaller in nature, short-cycle in nature that seemingly was under duress, if you will of, somewhat tepid in the market. I spend a lot of time with our electrical distributor customers, with contractors, different channels trying to understand where is their industry and what are they seeing. And truthfully, it feels to us and this is why we slightly disagree with some of the third-party forecasters regarding the overall trends for the balance of -- our fiscal 2017, calendar 2017 and then in the 2018.

We are more optimistic about the opportunities because what you’re seeing is on these larger projects, you’re seeing great code activity, contract awards; you’re seeing a lot of positive activity. So, we’re not seeing the slowdown there. This is why on the smaller short-cycle projects, it doesn’t really make a lot of sense that these things are going to continue to remain tepid and soft while larger projects continue to remain very favorable. So, our view is that based on customer or consumer confidence, business confidence, those short-cycle things can ebb and flow.

When we think about the key demand drivers in our business, whether it’s employment -- employment participation is favorable; housing start, they took a little depth, I think October was a 1.3 million starts, November was 1.1 million, maybe slightly less than that. Our expectation is that based on demographics and employment, you’re going to continue to see a more favorable trend. C&I loans continue to be up mid single-digits. The architectural billing index, while it’s been a little bit up and down, it’s been mostly up and we expect that trend to continue. The Dodge Momentum Index, which is a favorable leading indicator for us, while it has its fits and starts, continues to be very favorable.

And then lastly, when you think about office, vacancy rates and you think about net absorption, all of those continue to be favorable. So, it feels to us like for whatever is causing this sort of short-cycle temporary tepid demand, that fixes itself because we just see the longer term fundamental drivers as being favorable. And as we have carried additional manufacturing cost structure in place because we believe in this. And so, we’re going to continue to do that. Until the trends start to flash a much more serious signal or a negative signal, we believe that the market opportunities are there. And as we continue to drive innovation and greater solutions, we think we can capture that share.

You didn’t ask, but I’m going to say, my guess is, is that we carried probably an extra $12 million of cost into the quarter, which from a gross profit perspective is probably 150 basis points of investment that we’re not going to get a return for. And we know that our strategy right now is having a short-term impact on our financial results, but we’re just not going to give up the capabilities that we have. We’re going to continue to attack the market and differentiate to drive this growth, which we expect to turnaround.

Rich Kwas

Just as a follow-up, my follow-up, around your comments around mid-teens and then kind of flattish or maybe down slightly for small projects, I mean the math suggests something worse than that on the small projects side. So, if the large projects are up mid-teens, small projects would seem to be down, something in the neighborhood of 20% to get to your blended number. So, can you help me on that? And then secondary question, real quick is, is there something more structural going on, the short-cycle stuff because some channel partners have talked about increased competition from imports and maybe distributors stocking less than they used to around short-cycle contractor type products? I don’t know if you have any color on that. Thanks.

Vern Nagel

Sure. So, again, when I say larger projects, I’m talking about large projects, and these things are pick your number, $0.5 million and above. Those types of things continue to move along. And so, those represent a smaller portion. I won’t give you exact number. But when you get into those small projects, those represent -- of the 70% to 75%, they represent a much smaller percentage. So you’re right. It’s tempting to do that math, but that’s not the right mix number. So, I wouldn’t go there. I’m not going to provide exact breakouts because it’s a bit of a challenge to precisely quantify what is small, medium and large. We have an internal way of looking at that, but it’s not precise math.

So, I would say to you that those larger projects continue to move along at a favorable rate. And so our overall mix of that 70% to 75% is less than sort of the mid-teens because the small short-cycle projects pull that down. Stock and flow also continues to be somewhat flattish.

I don’t think it’s a structural thing within the electrical distributor world. What they try to do is obviously manage their inventories to what demand is. I think as demand slowed, what a number of our electrical distributor customers told us is that they were looking to balance their inventories to meet -- or to be more consistent with sales. Now, having said that, many of them are bullish about the second half of their calendar 2017 year, and where they derive their optimism is from what contractors are telling them around the broad base of projects, whether it be stock for them or small flow projects, medium or larger projects, where you have specification involved.

So, we are getting more positive signals than, if you will, what market forecasters have called for. They’re the same people that called for a mid to upper single digit growth, and the market’s obviously turned. So, we’re betting more on the fact that folks who are right next to the customer and who are dealing with the demand and capabilities every day, I think have a better sense of what’s happening. And many of you folks who do channel checks, I think you can confirm that that they said markets were soft for -- here recently, but their backlogs and some of the things that they’re looking at are more bullish. I don’t believe that there is a huge structural shift. It doesn’t mean that distributors aren’t focused around their inventories where things have the opportunity through new technology to be somewhat advanced, but guess what? They get paid to have inventory on hand to serve the needs of their customers. And we feel that our connectivity with those electrical distributors through our supply chain, which is very robust, gives them the opportunity to meet the kind of customer service requirements that they have and to not get caught, if you will, with inventory on hand.

We’ve also heard that people are somewhat concerned about other types of technology, not technology, but tubes and other things that might be coming in from foreign markets. We see that, but I just don’t feel that that is a major shift in what folks are doing. I just -- we see it all the time, that type of competition from foreign folks. It’s not new. I don’t see it increasing or being anymore intent than it has been in the past. So, I just don’t feel, Rich, to your last question that there’s been a technology or a fundamental structural shift in how distributors are -- have always managed their business.

Operator

The next question is coming from the line of Jeff Osborne from Cowen and Company. Your line is now open.

Jeff Osborne

Just to follow up on the weakness on the short-cycle business. Vern, I was wondering, is there any regional commentary that you can share? And then also just the second question I had is any thoughts on the buyback?

Vern Nagel

From a regional perspective, I’m trying to think. We have a few markets that were a little bit softer in terms of our shipments than other markets that we tend to see that ebbing and flowing. I don’t think I could call out any one that was demonstrably different than the other.

Jeff Osborne

I guess, what I was getting at is I wasn’t sure if there’s any notable weakness in historically, more Democratic states than Republican or it was just more widespread?

Vern Nagel

That’s an interesting question. We have not put up a red and blue calendar and measured that. I would say that it still is a bit more by geography to a degree, California and those markets, where you have high-cost of energy continue to move along; markets where the cost of energy may not be as be as high, some of those areas may tend to say, I’ll wait and see. It’s impossible to quantify business sentiment and what drives exactly that are consumer sentiment, still think that as home values improve through the home improvement channel and certain portions of the electrical distribution, they’re providing value to people who want to do those things. But even, if you look at housing starts, those things slowed down a little bit, why, whether it was fantastic in most parts of the country. So, again, we think that that’s a temporary situation. Ricky, with regard to stock buyback?

Ricky Reece

Yes. We do have as you’re aware an authorization from our Board to repurchase 2 million shares; we repurchased the de minimis amount this last quarter. So, we do have that there. We will continue to look at the most appropriate use of our cash and our capital allocation to enhance shareholder value with acquisitions or primary choice, but if the acquisitions don’t provide the opportunity that we think is appropriate, then certainly share buybacks is something we have used in the past and are something that we could use in the future.

Vern Nagel

One other element to your question, earlier around geography, I would say that when we look at, our business in Mexico, normally when you come near an election cycle, you tend to see a little bit of inconsistent demand shipment. I think it’s being exacerbated by some of the rhetoric that’s going on in terms of the negotiations between Mexico and the U.S. Our capabilities in Mexico are fantastic. The market there we think has long-term growth potential. Interestingly the peso has strengthened here recently. Spain, where we have operations, they similarly can be influenced by local election cycle that’s occurring right now. But I think that there are broader structural things that are going on where people are still taking a wait and see approach. Our business in the UK is a nice little business, got a great little Company there, but they are being influenced by the withdrawing [ph] or what’s going on with Brexit. So, when we look at those markets, it was another point of growth that kind of went away. We expect there to be once there is clarity for those markets to rebound, but that was a point of growth, that’s why we made the point in our overall comments that Canada and the US markets show kind of that mid single-digit growth rates, 5% in terms of sales volume. So, that was favorable to us.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from the line of Mr. Ryan Merkel from William Blair. Your line is now open.

Ryan Merkel

First question for me is what was the order intake in March? And if the industry outlook is sort of flat in 2017, can you take market share and still grow sales low single-digits in the second half of 2017?

Vern Nagel

Well, I think we have had a long history of outperforming the growth rates of the markets that we serve. I mean, the spread between what our growth rate is and what the market growth rate is has been pretty consistently big. And so, our expectations based on the products portfolio, our access to market, bringing more solutions to the market, we would expect to continue to outperform the growth rates. And quite frankly, look to even add to that spread as we go forward. So that is a strong focus of our team. And as we look at various verticals, how can we continue to grow and add value there that is very much our focus.

When we look at our order rates for the month of March, truthfully, we’re looking at more of a sequential basis because March a year ago had some anomalies in it. So, when we look at sequential growth rates in our order rates, we see favorability. Our backlog is up compared to the year-ago period going into the fourth quarter backlog, not hugely important to us because it represents probably three weeks worth of revenues, but it was up 7% or 8% coming off again a fairly tepid environment.

Our expectation is that these growth rates will continue to pick up, particularly as we enter the spring cycle, which for us is a very positive cycle. Spring and summer, as you know are our busiest months. And we’re feeling, if you will, bullish around the favorability of some of the end markets. So, we’ll see. I mean, we were -- as you know, we carried a higher cost structure into both the first quarter and the second quarter. So, we’re going to continue to do that because again, the long-term drivers of our business continue to flash green and positive signals for us.

Ryan Merkel

So, it sounds like based on what you’re seeing in March, things are stable and you continue to take -- you’d continue to expect to take market share in the second half of the year?

Vern Nagel

Correct.

Ryan Merkel

Okay. And then the other big question everyone’s sort of asking is, are there any signs that price competition is heating up as competitors look to protect share? Obviously, with price only down 1% in the quarter, it looks like it’s not an issue yet, but any commentary there I think would be helpful.

Vern Nagel

Sure. Again, part of and I think a large part of Acuity’s ability to gain share is that we reach into that installed base that renovation market, where the competition is primarily the act of doing nothing. I do believe that some of the tepidness that we felt in demand was because of folks saying I’m going to take a little bit of a wait and see approach. The returns are compelling for folks to do renovation of their existing space using energy-efficient lighting, use taking advantage of building management capabilities, taking advantage of some of these IoT solutions sets. But if your confidence for whatever reason is somewhat shaking, you tend to say I’m going to wait and see.

I believe that our ability to continue to gain share will be as the markets -- or excuse me, as business and consumer sentiment start to come back, and I think it is. I think you’re seeing, for the most part, businesses are massively favorable about what they expect to happen in terms of tax reform, regulatory reform. But if you’re a smaller, short-cycle person, you may say I’m going to keep my cash for a little while and see what happens. I believe that folks are starting to say okay, the sky didn’t fall, how do I get back to doing my business? And I believe that you’re going to start to see the uptick of those things.

So, where we are expecting to gain share is not just on our traditional business of new construction, whether it’s small, medium, large or supporting our strategic electrical distributors with great products and solutions, but we also expect to drive a difference and have been driving a difference, hence, the spread between the overall rates of the market and what our growth rate has been because we are reaching into that installed base. So I would expect us to continue to do that.

Operator

Thank you. Next question is from John Quealy, Canaccord Genuity. Your line is now open.

John Quealy

First question, in terms of the additional $20 million, I guess, of carrying cost that we’re carrying here, I guess, you’d continue to do that for the next few quarters, wait for what fiscal 2018 has in store? And then, I guess, Vern and Ricky, what would you need to see to change that or take those costs out from a third-party data point perspective? I just have one quick follow-up.

Vern Nagel

Sure. First, I believe the number is more $12 million, not $20 million, just to put it in perspective. I mean, it’s still a significant number. It’s just extra people. But again, when we think about the various types of both verticals that we serve, the size of projects that we serve, whether it’s indoor, outdoor, again, we’re just -- the data is strong, supporting that we -- that there was a slowdown in luminaire shipments, second half of 2016 first quarter, so far of 2017. But again, when we look at -- and there is pretty strong correlation to these longer term drivers of our business that I mentioned earlier, and those things are favorable; business is usually a positive.

So, to me, it’s not only are these things flashing positive signals, but as we continue to enhance our capabilities to get after that renovation and as we continue to enhance our capabilities around our IoT software platform, as more and more people are becoming confident with their test pilots and things that they’re doing, we just see positive growth. And so, we’re going to continue to do that. I think that it was a statistic that I read, one economist who has a pretty good track record said that 2016 was the weakest economy or economic environment that we’ve had since 2013. I don’t -- I’m not an economist, so we sort of follow these things, but we listen very intently to our customers. At the end markets, things were softening. So, electrical distributors just to pick on stock and flow, were looking to balance, rebalance inventories. Still feel that the positive signals are going to allow us and them to continue to invest and make sure that we are supporting construction activity that we believe is going to be there.

When we talk to electrical contractors, essentially, they’re saying that their backlogs are strong, but it depends on who they are. It depends on what type of projects that they’re working on. The folks that are in that medium to larger type project, those folks I think feel pretty bullish, and that’s pretty consistent around the country. Some of them are talking about the notion of having challenges finding enough electricians to do jobs. So, what they’re looking to do is pick and choose the jobs that they do to optimize their profitability. But again, I think that over the long term that, that situation, that imbalanced heals itself as more people come back into the work environment and do those things.

So, we would look to these indicators that say to us that we think things are going to get soft here. And if you look over our last 15-year track record, we’ve been pretty aggressive when we see markets that are not -- that are turning to structure our business appropriately to continue to protect our profitability as best as we can. We would book to do that, we just don’t feel right now is the time. I know it’s painful in the short-term carrying these costs, but we believe that this is still the right thing to do to continue to capture profitable market share.

John Quealy

Okay. Thank you for that. And then, a quick follow-up, in terms of Tier 4 solutions, I know many of us are looking for a target type announcement and maybe that’s a false expectation. How do you think we should look for development in the market especially as your Tier 4 solution takes off in the next couple of quarters? What’s the good benchmark to look to? Thank you, folks.

Vern Nagel

Sure. First of all, we have a large installation going on with a leading -- a world leading retailer. We did not mention name, so we’re not good in mention name. But that project continues to move along with that particular retailer whose name we didn’t mention, in a favorable way. We believe that the solutions that they are starting to realize are very valuable. When I think about our overall smart solution platform and the focus that we have, we now have well over 20 strong engagements with six different verticals. We have almost two handful of pilots going on. And when we think about rollouts, we’re actually rolling out in three different verticals, retail being one of them, but other projects that are now robust. Many of these folks that we’re dealing with, they want to get there install base up and operating, and then they will make announcements about how they want to have the marketplace proceed these things. And I think that as they do that, as you compare to any particular vertical as they’re installing this strong or smart solutions platform, they want to get it up and running and then they make the big splash. Those will be the kinds of things that you’ll see.

We are very pleased with where we are today. Again, we have north of 50 million square feet providing a strong ambient technical capability to them, collecting data, over a 0.5 million LED luminaires, probably well north of 1 million sensors, because many of these luminaries have multiple sensors, the ability to now really use capabilities to track assets, really honing that capability. And so the level of interest that we have from multiple verticals, multiple institutions is really positive. And you’ll continue to see as we port out square footage of things of this nature, which is not its lumpy, but the lumpiness is only I think a temporary thing as more and more folks become aware of these capabilities. Our teams were just at the NRF show as well as Shoptalk and the Fanfare around what many of these CEOs, CMOs, CIOs, CFOs saw in our solutions that’s robustly positive. And so, we’re expecting these things to really continue to drive great value. And we’ll keep people posted as we do. To the extent that we are able to announce names as part of these programs, we’ll do it. But right now, we’re not able to do that.

Operator

Thank you. The next question comes from the line of Mr. Matt McCall of Seaport Global. Your line is now open.

Matt McCall

So, Vern, you talked about the kind of the full year target for your contribution margins. And I think you said that -- you talked about returning to the historical trend for both SD&A and gross margin. Can you kind of flush out a little bit more? When I look at gross margin, you’re kind of there, other than this year, I guess consistent [ph] as well, you’re kind of there, that 43% range in SD&A; it’s 27, I’m just trying to figure out what trend you are pointing to?

Vern Nagel

Sure. So, our adjusted gross profit this quarter was about 41.8, 41.7 something like that. The notion of what we’re carrying, what we believe we’re carrying as incremental cost, little bit of quality issues there are too but that’s extraordinarily temporarily. You are right, gets us into that sort of mid-43 range; we think our potential is higher than that; you saw what we did in the third quarter of last year, I think we were in the mid-44 range. SDA is we’ve added investments with people. So that’s why I wanted to make the point that we’ve probably added close to 200 associates on a year-over-year basis, salaried associates. So, we’re carrying that cost. Obviously we need those revenues and that variable contribution to cover those incremental salaries. Today we are funding those incremental folks with little incentive compensation. So, we’re funding our own growth if you will but we believe in it strongly. So, we’re willing to do that. I believe that the SDA number probably in the nearer term is more about 26% to 27%. But, this is why we bring people back to variable contribution. Normally, we’re able to do that; this quarter we didn’t have variable contribution; it was negative. That’s not something that we have done in probably five years, again reflecting both the tepid environment for certain projects as low as the increased investment, both in SDA and gross profit.

So, we’re targeting again gross profit in that above 43% and SDA probably in the mid-26 range in the nearer term. But again, our goal is to continue to drive beyond that. I do like the fact that typically our variable contribution margin should be in that mid to upper 20 range, at least in the nearer term. We’re still investing in people. So, we have to carry that cost, if you will, and that’s what’s keeping in that range there. As our mix changes, as we continue to grow Tier 3 and have Tier 4 type of revenues, we would expect our gross profit margin to continue to improve.

Matt McCall

Okay. So, I think about the components that you called out, so the $12 million of cost you are carrying in excess of maybe what you need near-term, incentive comp, you also talked about higher manufacturing cost and higher quality cost. Can you quantify? I don’t know if you quantified incentive comp; can you quantify manufacturing cost and then the quality cost; what were the impacts?

Vern Nagel

Yes. So, that’s the $12 million number that is in the gross profit side. We believe if that infrastructure costs in our gross profit line, probably a $12 million number in its total totality.

Matt McCall

Okay. And the incentive comp is, did you quantify that number or is that in that 12 as well? The incentive comp is lower, so did you quantify the benefit?

Vern Nagel

The incentive is in the SDA. You’ve seen what we’ve been able to do. We delivered 26%. We told you that we’re up about almost 200 folks. You could probably back into the year ago period by taking Q2, making a guess on 200 folks, what that would cost you; you then could back into what the SDA difference is. We don’t provide that number for incentive comp but I think you could probably get there.

Operator

I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Vernon Nagel for closing remarks.

Vern Nagel

Thank you, everyone. Thank you for your time this morning. We again strongly believe we are focusing on the right objectives, deploying the proper strategies, and driving the organization to succeed in critical areas that will, over the longer term, continue to deliver strong returns to our key stakeholders. Our future is very bright and I really want to emphasize that; it is very bright. Thank you for your support.

Operator

Thank you. And that concludes today’s conference call. Thank you all for participating. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.