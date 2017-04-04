Freeport-McMoRan - The Good News Has Arrived?

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) is up more than 2 percent at $13.56 after Indonesia granted the mining company a temporary license to resume concentrated exports for eight months, counting from February onwards. The Bloomberg report quotes FCX’s spokesperson Riza Pratama as saying (via a text message) that the company expects to resume exports soon and will continue discussions with the government on other issues. Although the market is cheering the upmove, the management needs to put before investors a detailed response just like it has done in the past.

The good news is that the Indonesian government seems to be retreating from its tough stand and is ready to sort it out. Teguh Pamudji, secretary-general at Indonesia’s Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry said,

We have agreed with Freeport to sit down and discuss the short-term and long-term approach. For the short-term, the continuity is important as Freeport Indonesia has a large impact on Papua, so last week we agreed to release a temporary license. With that, Freeport can export concentrates and pay duties. There’s also an agreement to start talks next week on the long-term approach.

In my opinion, this is not a small development. It is worth more than a single text message from a company representative. Earlier, FCX used to inform the investors with a detailed update of Freeport Indonesia operations via press releases. The last two status updates provided in February can be found on the company website. This time, even though things are looking much clearer than before, the company has adopted a silent approach, which is eerily disquieting. Will the company give in to the demands of the Indonesian government which consists of divesting a 51 percent stake in the firm to domestic shareholders? Although I am not a shareholder, even from the sidelines, it appears to be a shareholder-unfriendly move. Handing over the majority control to others; how can it end well? Indonesia is already becoming too greedy asking for 51 percent stake, up from 30 percent earlier, and it is hard not to imagine the case worsening for FCX if it submits to the government’s demands.

Having said that, I hope to read the company’s latest press release soon to understand where things really stand at. Investors should also pay attention to the management commentary rather than focusing intensely on the media reports. The company will release its Q1'17 earnings on April 25 which could shed the required light on the matter. There will be a lot of speculations and rumors along the way but it is only best to hear what the horse has to say and then analyze and prepare for the outcome. In the meantime, the stock is up and since the can has been kicked down the road (until October 10), investors can rest easy for some time. As I disclosed in my previous article, I still believe that FCX can test $15-$16 in the near term.

