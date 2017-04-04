Why Bill Ackman Really Left Valeant

Bill Ackman's reason for leaving has nothing to do with the health or outlook of the company.

There are a lot of stories out there claiming that Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) is doomed, thanks to Bill Ackman selling his stake in Valeant. The usual premise is this: Bill Ackman was on the board of directors and he had a closer look at the company's prospects and finances. His leaving indicates the company is going bankrupt. That's not the case whatsoever. Longs should continue to hold their position.

To those who have followed my articles, you should remember that I first recommended shares of Valeant when the stock was trading at $13.60. I discussed that the best way to go long the stock was by selling January 2018 Puts at the $20 strike for $8.40 each. That was going to provide a cushion all the way to the $11.60 mark. We are now an inch below that cushion price, so it only seemed fair to update readers and ease concerns about what the recent news about Bill Ackman leaving means to stock investors.

Bill Ackman saved Valeant from bankruptcy

Let's start with the obvious: Any shareholder who owns Valeant shares should send a private thank you note to Bill Ackman for his time and countless sleepless nights he has had with Valeant. You should be especially grateful if you bought in the past 12 months since he joined the board. After the allegations that Mike Pearson may have committed fraud, the Philidor scandal, the Senate inquiries, the public backlash, the silent management, etc., the company was on a death sentence.

Bill Ackman's activism helped ease creditors' concerns. As most remember, Valeant was on default last year with creditors. Creditors wouldn't have waived the default on the delayed filings and could have forced the company into bankruptcy to take control of the entity.

Even if it had got the waivers, old management wouldn't have been replaced, and Mike Pearson would still continue with the losing strategy of not investing in R&D and desperately overpaying for acquisitions.

Though part of me admires Pearson, his Sprout acquisition goes on to show how desperate and reckless he became towards the end. Not to mention the fact that after Valeant reported stellar third quarter 2015 results after acquiring Salix, Pearson didn't do a secondary offering to reduce the leverage of the company. I understand his urgency to get the Salix approval on an all-cash deal after his Allergan (NYSE:AGN) acquisition failed, but once it was done, Pearson should have done a secondary offering to the tune of $4b to $8b depending on market demand. That would have allowed Valeant to continue acquiring companies on both cash and share deals.

Bill Ackman realized Valeant wasn't worth anywhere close to his purchase price

We have discussed abundantly that in pharmaceutical companies, the most important metric to value the price of a stock is the EV/Ebitda ratio along with the revenue growth estimates for the next five years. So, why did Bill Ackman leave Valeant? As the recent quarterly conference showed us, Valeant kitchen-sinked guidance to $3.55b to $3.70b. Considering that there are significant drugs coming up in the next year, a valuation of 9x would be conservative and 10x appropriate. So, that would give us the following valuation:

LOW RANGE

3.55 x 9 = $31.95B EV

3.55 x 10 = $35.5B EV

MIDDLE RANGE

3.62 x 9 = $32.62B

3.62 x 10 = $36.2B

HIGH RANGE

3.70 x 9 = $33.3B EV

3.70 x 10 = $37B EV

So considering that, as of the recent refinancing, Valeant has $29b in debt, $400 million in cash, and a market cap of $3.73b. A 10x ratio is good because Valeant is discounting its diversified portfolio to the bone and it has three possible blockbuster drugs being launched.

These drugs can add up to $1b in revenue in 2019. A combination of Xifaxan increased sales, Relistor growth, Vyzulta, IDP-118 and 119, and Siliq will boost revenue by $1b at least from current levels.

Based on these estimates, we can have a pro forma 2019 guidance of:

Revenue $9.9-10.1b

Ebitda $4-4.15b

Debt $23.5b

Market cap $16.5b

These aren't delusional goals but rather very objective numbers. Instead of dreaming for three blockbuster drugs, we are calculating $1b revenue increase from three possible blockbusters (Oral Relistor, Vyzulta, Siliq), and all the international launches and the IDP-118 and IDP-119. This is in line with management estimates of growing the business by 5% per year. The upside could be much higher but that will all depend on Washington and politics. By 2019, the recent increase in R&D will start to bear fruit.

So at $16.5b market cap, we have roughly a $47.15 share price; not even one-fourth of the $192 share price that Bill Ackman bought the shares at. A $300 million stake would then be worth about $1.3b. But that's not the only cost that Bill Ackman faces. Bill Ackman lost $600 million in redemptions, thanks to Valeant drama.

At this point, Valeant keeps causing Bill Ackman's investors concern, tarnishes his reputation and, at best, he will recoup one-third of his money invested. At this point, without exiting his position, probably he will lose billions more on failure to raise additional capital and also on redemptions. Not to mention he charges a fee for the amount of assets under management.

So why did Bill Ackman sell

Bill Ackman had only one option: sell. If Ackman wouldn't have added more money at the $60 range, he could have poured another $500 million to $1b and made all his money back. But that was not an option anymore for him. That would have shown an irresponsible gambler who doesn't know how to lose.

The best way forward for Ackman is to sell himself as a fund with a $4b loss carryover. Since I am not familiar with the whole structure of Pershing Square Funds, I don't know if the loss can be carried back and get a tax refund or if he will just use it on a going forward basis.

But we know several of his investments have had good returns and might be sold in the near future. Some commentators have valued the $4b loss at $38 per share. So the $11 he sold his stake at and $38 value for his loss almost match my projected estimate for a $47 per share at the end of 2019. It was a no brainer then for Bill Ackman to take the cash plus the tax benefit and move on.

Also, Ackman's bet was structured with $60 strike January 2019 calls. And given the current conditions in the political environment, such a scenario doesn't seem possible anymore.

One final reason

Bill Ackman is facing an insider trading suit this year. Having Ackman and Valeant as separate parties defending against the suit plus showing such a big loss will probably lead to a more favorable settlement. This is one more reason why I think Valeant took such an aggressive guidance cut; to show itself less profitable and have smaller fines imposed. (I continue to believe that there's a scenario where Valeant is cleared of all charges. Allegations about price gouging are easily refutable. As Eli Lilly (LLY) recently showed congress, a 14% list price increase results in less than a 3% increase in net prices. The big price increases taken by Valeant were justified. Even the Nitropress and Isuprel scandal is debatable. Valeant paid a substantial amount to acquire the rights to produce those drugs. The price increase Valeant took reflected the risk it took knowing generics could hit the market on any day.)

Nevertheless, we shareholders should be very grateful to Bill Ackman. He has led Valeant on a path to recovery and he will be able to take credit for part of it once it materializes. Today, Valeant is a much better, much stronger, better managed company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX, AGN, CELG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.