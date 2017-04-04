Stella Jones Inc.: Is It The Right Time To Buy?

Uncertainty around lumber pricing in Canada as the-US Canada lumber agreement is yet to be negotiated.

Company Description

Stella Jones Inc. (OTC:STLJF) is a leading North American manufacturer of pressure treated wood products. Its core product categories are railway ties and utility poles whose demand is driven investments in physical infrastructure. Major customer segments include railroads, telecom providers, and electrical transmission utilities. The company has a network of thirty-four wood treating facilities in sixteen US states and five Canadian provinces.

According to an article in Canadian Business, company has an estimated 50% share of the North American railway ties market and nearly 40% of utility poles market. Essentially, it is acting as a consolidator in a fragmented industry by acquiring family controlled businesses to emerge as a larger player. It creates synergies through economies of scale achieved by moving business from the acquired companies into its existing facilities.

Thesis & Catalysts For Stella Jones Inc.

Performance is deteriorating

Business performance peaked in 1H2016 as volumes for two major product lines, railway ties and utility poles, have slowed down. Railway ties and utility poles not only generate the bulk of company revenues but also have bigger profit margins than the smaller product lines like residential lumber. The level of weakness in sales activity can be gauged from the 3.2% year over year decline in railway ties sales in 2016, excluding the effect of foreign exchange, even though industry demand in 1H2016 was stronger than 2H2016. According to management, this volume weakness in railway ties was also accompanied by margin pressure across all regional markets. Similarly, utility poles sales, excluding currency conversion and acquisitions, declined 4.7% year over year albeit margins did not deteriorate.

Residential lumber, the third major product category, had a growth in sales of 37.6%, excluding acquisitions and the effect of foreign currency conversion, as the company's business model changed from providing treating services to wholesalers to a value-added full service direct offering for retailers.

The weakness in higher margin railway ties and utility poles sales coupled with very strong growth in lower margin residential lumber sales resulted in a change in sales mix from high margin to low margin products which caused a slide in overall margin.

Source: Company filings

Near term future does not look rosy

1H2017 sales will be weaker year over year due to lower demand in current period coupled with higher sales base in 1H2016.

In the railway ties category, Railway Tie Association, an industry group, reports that there has been a massive inventory buildup in railway ties with inventory-to-sales ratio reaching 0.97:1 as at February 2017, up from 0.78:1 a year back and significantly higher than the previous ten year average ratio of 0.78:1. Management has stated that capex plans of Class 1 North American railroads indicate a slight softening overall. This does not bode well for the near term demand although, longer term, demand will recover as North American railroads continue to maintain their continental rail networks.

Source: Railway Tie Association

In the utility poles category, management anticipates a gradual return to normal demand patterns for maintenance projects in 2017. The demand for utility poles is driven by the replacement programs of utilities. Spending capacity of utilities grows when they get an increase in their rates. Management believes that in 2016 some of the large utilities got below expectations rate hikes, which caused them to scale back their pole replacement programs. As the decline in demand is not across the board but rather it is regional, management thinks it's a only a volume issue and not a pricing issue.

In the residential lumber category, management expects the growth momentum to continue as sales respond to solid demand for new construction and outdoor renovation projects.

What else can go wrong?

There is some uncertainty around cross-border trade flows due to the protectionist stance of the new US administration. US trade policy is important for the company as 71% of its sales come from the US. Management has maintained that there is no risk of cross-border trade disruption as most of what it sells in the US (around 95%) is produced in the US.

There is ambiguity around lumber pricing in Canada as the US-Canada lumber agreement, expired in 2016, has yet to re-negotiated. Softwood lumber trade between Canada and the US has been a heavily contested issue for a long time due to different forestry management norms in both countries. US lumber industry, which pays timber harvesting rates determined by open auctions, claims that Canadian lumber industry gets an unfair advantage by obtaining timber from government owned forests at non-market based harvesting rates.

According to a recent article in The Globe and Mail, negotiations are expected to begin before the summer and officials expect to learn more about the imposing of a countervailing duty in late April, and an anti-dumping duty by late June. If there is a duty on import of Canadian lumber into US, it may reduce Canadian lumber exports resulting in more availability within the Canadian market which may push lumber prices down.

We believe there will be an agreement eventually as US deficit of lumber is largely met by imports from Canada. In 2015, Canadian share of US consumption was 30%. However, until the new agreement is in place, there is potential of negative newsflow from this area as well as possibility of lower product prices.

Valuation

We assign a target price of CAD57/share based on a Discounted Cashflow (DCF) valuation with a terminal growth rate of 2% and WACC of 5.6%. We have used a cost of equity of 10% despite a beta of 0.45 to reflect the relatively high risk profile of cyclical industry and a less liquid small cap stock.

Cashflow Forecast

We have prepared a back of the envelope cash flow forecast for the company with the following assumptions:

Flat sales in 2017 based on management outlook followed by 2.5% annual organic growth upto 2021.

EBITDA margin contraction of 50bps in 2017 followed by a gradual recovery towards long term margin of 15% by 2021

Capital intensity to decline to 2% of sales as we are not modelling any acquisitions

Working capital level to remain stable around 54.7% of sales

Source: Estimates

Sensitivity Analysis

We have looked at the impact of changes in two major assumptions i.e. long term EBITDA margin and terminal growth rate on the valuation. The results indicate that the market is pricing the company close to a zero growth level.

Source: Estimates

Conclusion

Even though intrinsic value shows attractive upside potential, investor sentiment is likely to remain weak as year over sales decline through next two quarters due to lower volumes and operating margins contract due to change in product mix as well as soft pricing. We also see negative triggers ahead of us in the form of noise related to US-Canada lumber agreement negotiations and buildup of railway ties inventory. Even though the stock is trading 6.5% above its 52-week low, we do not think the downtrend in business performance and stock price has bottomed out. We believe investors should wait for business trends to turn for the better before initiating a position at more compelling valuations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.