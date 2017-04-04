A Look At Allergan's Growth Catalysts

I have already published several articles on Allergan (NYSE:AGN), explaining my bullish thesis. In this article, I am going to give an introduction to the most important growth catalysts in the company's pipeline. As we will see, there are 6 important programs that can significantly boost sales growth in the next few years, and many other programs can be considered as additional "growth options" for the company.

Pipeline is Allergan's main strength

Allergan's huge and promising pipeline is maybe the reason why the market doesn't care about the difference between GAAP and Non-GAAP earnings and the adjustments that the company should make. The bet is clearly on Allergan's future growth and not just on the current sources of revenue. I think it's worth giving a look at the pipeline catalysts that could generate sales in the next quarters/years, in order to understand the company's growth prospects.

As I said in other articles, Allergan's pipeline is the main reason to be long. As we can see in the figure below, the company has 77 programs in the pipeline, spread across 7 therapeutic areas.

Source: Allergan presentation

Not all the programs have the same importance, and the management is particularly positive on the prospects of 6 programs that it calls "5-star programs", which are in late stage development and have the potential to generate a few billion in sales. Each of these drugs is expected to generate at least $1B in peak sales, while they have the potential to generate combined peak sales of up to $13B, which means the company's revenue would basically double from the current levels.

Source: Allergan presentation

I want to give a look at each of these programs and also to some other "minor" pipeline developments expected in the next 2 and a half years.

5-star programs

As I said, all these programs are in late-stage development and each of them has the potential to generate a few billion dollars in sales.

Let's start with Esmya (Ulipristil Acetate), a "selective progesterone receptor modulator for the treatment of Uterine Fibroids". Uterine fibroids are benign tumors that affect women and represent the leading indication for hysterectomies in the USA. It's a condition that causes multiple bleeding and pain symptoms that can have a negative impact on several aspects of women's life. Although some treatments can control symptoms and shrink fibroids, only hysterectomy can eliminate them completely. Esmya has the potential to offer the first oral non-invasive long-term treatment option for this condition, as it can trigger a rapid and sustained reduction in bleeding. The successful launch of this drug would giving access to a huge market that can generate up to $2B in sales for Allergan. Launch is expected in 2018.

Abicipar is a powerful antagonist of Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor A (VECG-A) developed in partnership with Molecular Partners. It's a drug for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. In Phase II studies, the drug provided equal or higher vision gains compared to the standard treatment Lucentis (ranibizumab) and has the potential for fewer injections, as the study suggest that Abicipar could be administered every 12 weeks instead of every 4 weeks for Lucentis. Topline results are expected in 2018 and the launch is expected in 2020 for usage in AMD and in 2022 for usage in DME. Estimated peak sales are up to $3B.

Cenicriviroc is in clinical development for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") in adults with liver fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis. It is developed by the recently acquired Tobira Therapeutics. Cenicriviroc demonstrated a significant improvement in fibrosis of at least one stage without worsening of NASH, after just one year of treatment. NASH is a promising and unfortunately growing market. The condition currently affects 6 to 15 million people in the U.S. alone and the number is expected to grow over time because of the trend in obesity and bad eating habits. In financial terms, Deutsche Bank estimated the market for NASH drugs will be worth between $35 and $40 Billion by 2025. Cenicriviroc is expected to be launched in 2021 with estimated peak sales of up to $2B.

Ubrogepant and Atogepant are two oral CGRP antagonists for the treatment and prevention of Migraine, a common disorder of the brain that affects approximately 36 million people in the U.S. alone. Allergan's CGRPs, ubrogepant in Phase III for the treatment of migraine and atogepant in Phase II for the prevention of migraine, are expected to be the first oral CGRP receptor antagonists to market. The current leaders in the anti-CGRP field - Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), Novartis (NYSE:NVS) (OTCPK:NVSEF), Alder Biopharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) are developing monoclonal antibodies. Allergan, with its two drugs, can grab a good portion of the CGRP inhibitor sales and expand in the migraine market, where it currently markets Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA). Ubrogepant is expected to be launched in 2020, while Atogepant is expected to be launched in 2022, with combined peak sales of up to $2B.

Rapastinel is another important program in the CNS therapeutic area. It is an anti-depressant for treatment-resistant major depressive disorder. Major depressive disorder is one of the United States' main public health problems, and nonresponse to antidepressants is an issue that must be faced. Rapastinel (GLYX-13) has great promise because it works through a different pathway than conventional antidepressants and may even work faster than standard therapies. The drug has shown "a rapid onset of antidepressant efficacy 1 day after a single dose in a Phase 2 clinical trial of patients with MDD who had an inadequate response to one or more antidepressants". Major depressive disorder affects approximately 14.8 million American adults, and while there are different forecasts for this market, using a conservative estimate we can expect this market to be worth $5.8 million in 2025 in the 7 major markets of the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan. The launch of Rapastinel is expected in 2021, with estimated peak sales of up to $2B.

Relamorelin, a ghrelin agonist for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis in patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, is being developed by Motus Therapeutics, a former division of Rhythm Holding Company recently acquired by Allergan. There has not been a drug approved for gastroparesis by the FDA since 1983, so Relamorelin could offer an opportunity for patients with this condition to have symptom relief and improved quality of life. Patients experienced accelerated gastric emptying and reduced vomiting with 10 µg of subcutaneous relamorelin administered twice a day, according to phase 2 trial data. DG is a condition that affects almost 1.5 million people in the United States and the global market for DG treatment is expected to be worth around $3.8B in 2024. Allergan estimates peak sales of up to $2B for Relamorelin.

All these drugs can give a significant boost to Allergan's growth, with potential revenue increases between $7B and $13B, which would translate into a sales growth of 48% and 89%, respectively.

Beyond 5-star programs

Besides the promising 5-star programs, there are several other minor programs that can boost sales growth and that I still consider catalysts for Allergan stock. I am not going to analyze the remaining 71 programs in the pipeline, but I want to highlight a few ones that will soon meet important milestones.

Botox, the company's flagship product, has many indications in both the therapeutic and aesthetic spheres. Allergan is now eyeing depression as the product's next possible application. By the end of June, Allergan is expected to report results of a Phase II study that investigates the effectiveness of Botox in treating depression. As we know, depression affects millions of people in the U.S. alone. Doctors generally switch patients between treatments trying to find one that works well, but even when they find one, the antidepressant stops working and a new type of treatment is needed. Allergan's Botox can help grow the list of possible treatments for this condition and could generate additional revenue streams for the company.

Allergan is collaborating with Amgen to market several biosimilars, including ABP 215, a biosimilar candidate to Avastin (Bevacizumab), a drug that inhibits the interaction of VEGF with its receptors, VEGF receptor-1 and VEGF receptor-2, inhibiting establishment of new blood vessels necessary for the maintenance and growth of solid tumors. The Phase 3 study showed no clinically meaningful difference to bevacizumab in terms of efficacy, safety and immunogenicity. The approval is expected by September 2017.

The aforementioned drugs are expected to meet important milestones in 2017, but it's necessary to highlight that Allergan's pipeline has many other products that could help growth in the next years, such as Brazikumab for Chron's disease, which is expected to report Phase II results in 2018. Other programs include drugs for Alzheimer's disease, several products for dry eye disease and additional applications of Botox in aesthetics, to name a few.

I wanted to give a concise but (hopefully) useful introduction to the most important catalysts in Allergan's pipeline. As we can see, there is a high potential for sales growth if trials continue to be successful, and investors should keep their eyes on future developments. Just with the 5-star programs, revenue could grow between 48% and 89%, according to Allergan's management. Besides those programs, there are 70 additional "growth options" in the pipeline, spread across 7 therapeutic areas. I welcome comments and I am available to further discuss the company's pipeline in the comment section.

Risks

Although there are no patent cliffs in the near term, the company operates in an industry where competition is fierce and obsolescence is often fast. It's necessary to keep track of future product launches by competitors that could threaten Allergan's market, leading to losses that could offset the gains from new products.

Some products in the pipeline could not perform as well as expected or competing in some markets may be more difficult than management expects. Cenicriviroc, for example, will have to compete in a market where many other companies are trying to expand, including Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF), Galmed (NASDAQ:GLMD), Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), Intercept (NASDAQ:ICPT) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO). The company's success in that market should not be taken for granted. Similarly, Allergan's drugs for migraine will compete with many other drugs marketed by Amgen, Eli Lilly and Novartis, to name a few.

Besides the aforementioned risks, we have to keep in mind that there is a certain degree of uncertainty in every program in the pipeline, and that none of them is a sure bet.

