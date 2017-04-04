Novocure Looks To Phase III With Optune

The glut of data released at the AACR meeting on Novocure’s (NASDAQ:NVCR) Optune device in various hard-to-treat cancers has caused the company’s shares to pop by 37%. The system, which emits electric fields to disrupt the cell division process, has hit its endpoints in studies in glioblastoma and pancreatic and ovarian cancers.

But the results come with some caveats. While the phase III glioblastoma study was large and robust, Optune is already approved in this indication – indeed, the FDA granted a licence based on interim data from this same trial – so what the company can hope for here is increased uptake. And the other trials, both phase II, were small single-arm studies using historical data as a comparator. Novocure is now working towards pivotal studies in both indications, and definitive proof will only come when these report.

To treat glioblastoma Optune emits low-intensity alternating electrical fields – Novocure calls them tumour-treating fields (TTF) – via four electrode arrays attached to the patient’s shaven scalp for around 18 hours each day. The system is powered by a rechargeable battery carried in a backpack.

The results of the EF-14 study in glioblastoma multiforme are genuinely impressive, increasing the five-year survival rate for this intractable disease from 4.5% with the standard pharmacological treatment, Merck’s (NYSE:MRK) chemotherapy Temodar, to 12.8%. The trial’s primary and secondary endpoints, significant improvements in five-year progression-free and overall survival, respectively, were also hit. Optune was approved in this setting in late 2015 (Novocure plays the fields, February 9, 2016).

Panova and out

Results from the Panova trial in pancreatic cancer show positive signs but are far from conclusive. The AACR data concern the second 20-patient cohort in the 40-patient study, and Optune appears to have beaten historical data on several measures (see table below).

Details on the primary endpoints for this study, which concern adverse events and feasibility, have not been reported, though Novocure said that no serious adverse events related to the TTF technology were reported. In the first cohort in this study, 10 of the 20 patients experienced treatable contact dermatitis, though no serious adverse events related to Optune were reported.

AACR data on Novocure's Optune device Trial name Description Data Control Trial ID EF-14 Phase III trial in 695 patients with glioblastoma multiforme Median PFS 6.7mos with TTF + temozolomide vs 4.0mos with temozolomide alone

Median OS 20.9mos with TTF + temozolomide vs 16mos with temozolomide alone

Median five-year survival 12.8% with TTF + temozolomide vs 4.5% with temozolomide alone Active NCT00916409 Panova Phase II trial in 40 patients with pancreatic cancer; data concerns second 20-patient cohort Median PFS 12.7mos with TTF + nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine vs 5.5 mos with nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine

Median OS not reached

Median one-year survival 72% vs 35% with nab-paclitaxel plus gemcitabine Historical NCT01971281 Innovate Phase II trial in 31 patients with ovarian cancer Median PFS 8.9mos with TTF + paclitaxel vs 3.9mos with paclitaxel alone

Median OS not reached

Median one-year survival 61% Historical NCT02244502

The same situation applies in the Innovate ovarian cancer trial, with assorted wins against historical data on survival measures. Again the primary endpoints concern safety, and here Novocure said there were two cases of severe skin irritation due to the electrodes.

There was one interesting fact in the Innovate data that might speak to Optune’s market hopes. Median compliance of patients with the device was 77% in the first three months of the trial. Should this worsen with time, the market opportunity for the $21,000-per-month device could be less than the company’s investors hope.

One way and another a lot hinges on the results of large, well-designed phase III trials in ovarian and pancreatic cancer – and with studies also ongoing in brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma Novocure is going to have to find serious cash. Even with yesterday’s rise the stock is still drifting at around half the IPO price, so perhaps a buyer might scent an opportunity.

It would not be surprising, however, if dealmakers hung back until more solid data are available. In the meantime Novocure could take the opportunity to tap its own investors for more cash.