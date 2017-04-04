Amazon Keeps Piling On New Initiatives - While Old Ones Are Ready To Take Off

How Amazon is doing nothing new and still gaining solid growth potential.

Source: Amazon

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been engaging in a flurry of activity lately, offering new products and services while generating buzz around old businesses that still have a lot of room to grow.

While competitors shut many of their physical locations, the e-commerce giant is adding insult to injury by opening up physical stores of its own in several categories, including food, and most recently adding another book store in New York.

Other things it just started doing is providing a way for the unbanked to buy from them, expanding it cloud service to Sweden, and going after the business market in the U.K.

How it'll get more growth while doing what it always has

The disruptive nature of Amazon has devastated many of the old retail outlets, including Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Macy's (NYSE:M). Just over the last year, there have been a total of approximately 1,200 physical retail stores closed in the U.S., according to Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Youssef Squali.

He estimates the 390 stores shut down by the three companies named above will result in about $2.5 billion in retail revenue to be available to the market. Squali sees Amazon getting anywhere from 20 percent to 40 percent of that revenue.

That may not seem like a lot in the overall scheme of things because of Amazon's size, but the e-commerce giant doesn't have to do much more than it does now to enjoy the gains, and this won't be the last time retailers shut down physical locations because of Amazon's dominance of the online retail sector.

To me that means it'll be able to count on increased revenues from competitors not being able to successfully compete with it. Also important is this revenue will be available on an annual basis - it's not only an one-off event.

Ad revenue may be underestimated

Another existing business that has a lot more potential than the market is probably assigning it is the ad business of Amazon. The bulk of Amazon's ad revenue comes from its electronic merchandise or EGM segment, according to the Bank of Montreal.

The bank said "We estimate Amazon will generate $3.5 billion of ad revenue in 2017, growing 63% to $5.7 billion in 2018. While no formal consensus estimate exist we believe this is well above expectations of around ~$1.5 billion in 2017."

BOM believes Amazon's ad business may be worth as high as $150 billion, which represents about $300 per share. For that reason, it recently raised its price target from $900 to $1,200 per share.

If the bank is accurate or close to being accurate on this, it could be underestimating the company's upside potential when considering the other products and services it's releasing.

Reaching out to the unbanked

In a direct assault on Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and similar businesses, Amazon announced it is now going after the unbanked consumers with its new Amazon Cash service

As of 2015, the unbanked represented about 27 percent of U.S. consumers, according to the FDIC. That's not an insignificant market.

The service in the U.S. launched with retailers like CVS Pharmacy, Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, Kum & Go, Sheetz, and Speedway. There is no doubt it'll add more participants in the program going forward. Once it gets going in the U.S., I would assume it would do the same in many other countries as well. In some markets the unbanked are probably a much bigger segment of the market than in the U.S., although its existing outlet's consumers could use the service, it may present an initial challenge. Any international expansion would be in major population centers.

Online shopping accounts for approximately 10 percent of all retail sales in the U.S. There is a lot of room for growth, but it is starting to slow down. Amazon knows this, which is why it's looking to services like this, and opening up several types of retail stores that primarily include products that consumers want to physically interact with before making a buying decision.

AWS coming to Sweden in 2018

We already know about Amazon adding five more availability zones in China and France in 2017, but its management just stated it will expand to the Nordic region by opening up data centers in Sweden in 2018. Countries it'll serve include Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Norway.

Amazon said recognizable names already using AWS in the region are IKEA, Nokia, Scania, and Telenor. A number of startups also use the cloud service.

Amazon Web Services' (high-margin) business growth has been soaring, increasing 55 percent in 2016 to generate over $12 billion in revenue. It has over 40 percent cloud market share, while its major three competitors - Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) combined, only have 23 percent cloud share.

With large markets like China and France growing this year, and the Nordic region expanding in 2018, it's easy for me to see this unit grow another 50 percent by the end of 2018, and that is the low end of my estimate.

Amazon going after UK business-to-business market

Amazon has also started competing in the business-to-business market of the UK, which it could gain a quick foothold because it already offers Amazon Web Services in the market. It wouldn't be difficult to use that as a jumping off point to gain quick share.

The UK business-to-business market was valued at about "£96.5bn for 2015 by the Office for National Statistics."

Already operational in the U.S., the service generates over $1 billion in annual sales. This is another market segment that has enormous potential around the globe if Amazon gains share as it has in other segments it competes in.

Included with the products are tools including "reporting and analytics to spending limits and purchasing workflow approvals."

Conclusion

As can be seen here, Amazon is tackling numerous new projects while improving the performance of older ones. I've even kept some new initiatives out so this article didn't become the size of a small book.

Its quality service is causing its competitors to shutter physical stores, which will add revenue to the company with no added cost. Its ad revenue appears to be vastly underrated and will surprise to the upside over the next couple of years.

Add to this its new focus on the unbanked or underbanked, growing out its business-to-business segment, and rapidly expanding its AWS service, and you can see how much momentum the company still has left going forward.

It would be a big mistake to look at slowing e-commerce growth in the U.S. and think Amazon is going to slow down with it. There is a lot more growth to come across various units of the company, and will continue to be a significant growth story over the next several years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.