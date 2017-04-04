Citron Gives FleetCor The Sunlight It Deserves: For Investors, Sure... But Most Importantly, For Customers

FleetCor (NYSE:FLT) presents itself as a fuel-card company that targets small mom and pop businesses as well as government contracts. It has acquired numerous brands in the space, including ComData, Fuelman, FleetCards USA, Universal Fleet MasterCard, and various brands overseas. Seems innocuous enough. But...

Based on Citron's extensive research (from numerous customer, competitor and former employee interviews, online review of customer and former employee complaints, gathering of customer invoices, lawsuits, FOIA requests, and financial modeling), we believe FleetCor is actually a predatory company by design whose core strategy is to methodically rip off its customers using business practices and fees that are designed to deceive.

NOTE: Before you read further. Citron Research once again gives full credit to The Capitol Forum for its fine investigative work in exposing FleetCor's misdeeds. Their political angle on the stock market is a must read for all investors.

In a disturbing pattern we see with companies that have found ways to exploit customers, FleetCor has completed 72 acquisitions since 2002, claiming to be a "platform" company, when in reality it is just expanding a portfolio of abusive business practices over a wider and wider swath of its market niche.

This report introduces readers to an assortment of fees that will appear on your bill if you are a customer of FleetCor. This pattern has become so blatant that many of its own employees sarcastically call their employer "Feecor."

To simplify and clarify for readers new to the FleetCor story, we have kept all our reference information current and concise. If FleetCor believes we are at all misrepresenting what is really happening under the hood, we have no problem defending our statements in a court of law.

FleetCor has a direct competitor named Wex - think Visa vs. MasterCard. But what looks different here?

While Wex has a broader distribution of gas station networks, its customer fees are only 12% of revenue, compared to FleetCor at a staggering 56% of revenue.

Just look at the SunTrust initiation and consider the discrepancies between the two companies.

To show just how outsized FleetCor's fees are, compared to any other credit card, consider this chart. Note that Synchrony Financial serves a lower credit quality customer buying discretionary items; it should rightfully be charging the highest fees in the industry.

Last week, the Capitol Forum published a piece that presents results of a FOIA request to the FTC. FTC documents show that over the past 6 years, Wex has received only 16 billing complaints… compared to 438 billing complaints for FleetCor.

FleetCor Abusive Business Practices Are Starting To Catch Up With It

These billing practices have become so aggressive and egregious that we believe they were a key factor in gas giant Chevron dropping FleetCor in favor of Wex late last year. Despite the high cost of switching, Chevron could not afford to associate its corporate name with such a pernicious institutional "rip off" of its long-time customers.

OK, Citron - are you feeding us old news? NO! The story is current and worse than ever! Below is a link to recent statements, which have been submitted, in just the past two weeks.

Let's not forget that, for every complaint the author has gone through the trouble to write and publish, there are hundreds of customers receiving fleet fuel bills that may run dozens or hundreds of pages, who do not notice a few "Extra fees" tacked on… until they do.

After reading hundreds of complaints from customers and former employees, there is one other common recurring theme among FleetCor customers: the obstacles the company places in the way of paying a bill on time to avoid late fees. Instead of Citron editorializing, here is a complaint common among FleetCor customers.

"We have been using the Universal Fleet Card from Fleet Core for almost a year and we are billed bi-weekly. Their website is dated a day ahead so if you try to pay the bill on the last day you are already "late" on your payment. On top of that, we cannot get a clear answer from them as far as how long it takes before they process payment. Someone says 2 days another says 5 days. So if I pay them "on time", 2 days before payment is due, it'll be considered late because they haven't processed my payment yet. (So when is the actual due date?) On top of that, at some point we were placed on some list based off of our credit and are now being charged $3.00 for every time we even get gas. We were never informed and would never have signed up for the cards if we knew we'd be charged $3.00 just to swipe the card. We have been charged more money in late fees then we even spend on gas. It's outrageous."

And lastly in the most concise review that tells it all:

"This company is not a fuel charge card, but rather, a FEES charge card. They will eat you ALIVE in fees. My experience has been that it is impossible to pay the bill to them (on time) without getting a $75.00 late fee. After doing some research I have found many, many, many, many people with the exact same complaint(s): late billing, no billing, bi-weekly billing, overcharging, hidden fees, no customer support, non-working billing / payment portal, check-holding to create late fees!!!! This is border-line criminal."

And no… the government is not immune to these aggressive billing practices. Here is Fuelman marketing brochure targeting government contracts. Note the clearly worded claim:

"Pay no fees — no set-up fees, transaction fees, card fees or annual fees"

So, we obviously executed a FOIA for government fuel bills, and of course we found hidden fees. How much are the fees to all government agencies? No easy way to know, but if they are proportionate to government agencies as a percentage of FleetCor's customer base, then the number easily stretches into the hundreds of millions.

Here is an example that ended in a lawsuit where FleetCor charged Appalachian Labor School Foundation $1,000 a month in fees on a $7,000 bill.

While the customers are becoming aware of what FleetCor is about, the former employees are all well aware.

Who cares about former employees? Just ask Pilot Flying J. The last major fleet fuel scandal that just recently got resolved with indictments and a hefty fine was all initiated by former employees and whistleblowers.

FleetCor has some of the worst Glassdoor reviews we have ever seen - a company where most former employees know the scam:

Some things are just too close for comfort - the good ole computer glitch

In the Pilot Flying J lawsuit, the FBI recorded Pilot's actions to conceal its illegal activities from customers. If a customer caught a discrepancy, the company would blame it on a "computer glitch".

Pilot Flying J was busted in court for this phony excuse. Yet, here's a typical current (last week, in fact) complaint about FleetCor, apparently using the same "hide the ball" tactic...

Citron has read enough complaints about FleetCor to recognize the pattern: it frequently tells customers it has the same type of "computer problems". Here is a response from FleetCor from just last month to a cheated customer:

"Dear*******, We apologize for the inconvenience. We have experienced unforeseen systems issues with your account that impacted many of customers. To offset call wait times, we have attempted to communicate by email with updates."

What Does Wall Street Have To Say About This?

As William Blair boasted:

"Fleet Operator Business Solutions. FleetCor has been capable of servicing fleets of all sizes, but until the acquisition of Comdata in November 2014, its strength and major focus, in our view, was in the small fleet market, where it could more readily charge higher-than-industry-average fees."

Citibank actually calls out "aggressive pricing actions" as an identified advantage – the rationale why an investor should buy FLT over WEX.

More importantly, there are a certain group of investors who find this business model formulaically. With an overly aggressive CEO and the ability to manipulate pricing/fees through questionable business practices, the company seems like it will never miss a quarter. If you think there is a pattern here… there is. Valeant, Transdigm, FleetCor. They all have larger than life management who compensate themselves in grand style for their exaggeratedly aggressive management strategies.

Amazing that Ron Clark has become one of the highest paid CEOs in the United States by devising a business model that rips off small businesses, charities, and government agencies as a core business strategy. Pressing on ever more and higher fees has become the go-to strategy for filling in every potential quarter's shortfalls.

The point is that with fees generating 56% of total revenues, the company has become so dependent on abusive fee revenue that the stock will collapse when it proves unsustainable.

John Huber at Saber Capital said it best in his most recent investor letter:

"A business with good economics that is coupled with a business model that extracts value from its customers (rather than adds value to its customers) is not a good business. The financial metrics might appear attractive, but a parasitic relationship with customers usually ends up destroying shareholder value at some point."

We witness the truth of that quote come to life in the past six months. FleetCor has lost Chevron, and it is engaged in a lawsuit over unfair practices with Travel America, another major customer.

FleetCor "Technologies?" Really? Where are the "Technologies?"

By having the word "technologies" in its name, many investors are misled, believing that FleetCor is an advanced payment system. FLT stock is also swept up in many stock "technology" indexes (MS and GS), yet…

According to its most recent 10-K, the company has spent exactly zero on Research and Development… Not much technology there. Maybe it should fix its billing computers first.

So What is FleetCor Really Worth?

If FleetCor's fees revenues are just reduced by just 1/3 (realistically, they should get reduced by half), and it keeps the same multiple (which would go lower), the stock would trade at a 45% discount to current price. Here is the quick model:

A Note to Analysts about "Only"

Only is a dangerous word… if you're an analyst. Citron recalls well how The Street reassured investors that Philidor was "only" 7% of Valeant's revenue…

In FleetCor's case we hear today that "Late Fees" are "only" 6% of FleetCor's revenues.

So what about all these fee types we've found in FleetCor's billings:

Account Administration Fee

Clean Advantage Program Fee

Convenience Network Surcharge

Credit Risk Assessment Fee

Default Interest Charge

Emergency Credit Services

Finance Charge

Fleetdash subscription

Handling fee

High Risk Transaction Fees

High Risk Credit Fee

Late Fee on Previous Invoice

Member Fee

Memo Transaction Fee

Minimum Usage Fee

Minimum Program Admin Fee

Report Delivery Fee

Service Fee

Transaction Fees

Weekend Account Admin Fee

Citron’s comment: Dear Wall Street: You can’t have it both ways. You can’t tout FleetCor as a buy because it’s so aggressive about imposing fees, and then defend because "late fees" are only 6% of revenues. You owe it to your investors to demand from the company a full breakdown of all fees, so that the "hide the ball" game about how 56% of Fleetcor’s gross revenues comes from fees is understood, and transparency is restored to this game of deception.

The Reflexivity of FleetCor has just started

As long as Citron has fingertips and computers, we will stay on this company until it treat its customers fairly. We have great respect for the Capitol Form and look forward to any political attention and pressure they can generate on FleetCor.

The bulls might feel comfortable that fuel cards do not fall under the CFPB or the FTC, but this is much bigger.

It is the opinion of Citron that FleetCor has business policies and systems in place that are designed to cheat its customers. Please sue us, so we can take discovery on your management and prove our thesis.

This is an issue that WILL go to States' Attorney General offices and the FBI, if it isn't there already.

This Story Has Just Started … and we have a feeling we know how it will end.

Cautious Investing to All

Disclosure: I am/we are short FLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.