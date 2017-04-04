Bed Bath & Beyond: How Far Will Margins Fall?

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) releases quarterly earnings after-hours today. Analysts expect revenue of $3.5 billion and EPS of $1.77. The revenue estimate applies 2% growth Y/Y versus the $3.42 billion the company reported in the year earlier period. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Online Sales - A Blessing Or A Curse?

Same-store sales growth is a key metric for retailers like Bed Bath & Beyond. Unlike some retailers, its top line growth has not fallen in the face of competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Its same-store sales growth, however, has been a tale of two stores. Last quarter, comparable store sales were down 1.4% during the quarter compared to a 0.4% decline in the year earlier period. Comparable store sales through digital channels grew 20%. Like Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), BBBY has done a yeoman's job of transitioning more of its sales online to capture the change in buying patterns.

However, sales from physical stores have not kept pace with online sales. The malaise from physical stores could be caused by cannibalization of online sales or competition from Amazon. Either way, for BBBY to keep top line growth from declining, its online presence must grow.

Operating Margins Continue To Contract

Growing online sales implies lower operating income margins. BBBY's operating income margin declined to 7% from 10% in the year earlier period. Falling margins have offset modest increases in the company's top line. Operating income of $211 million was down 24% sequentially and off 28% Y/Y. SG&A expense ticked up to 30% versus 28% in the year earlier period. BBBY must continue to invest in technology to perfect its online model and drive online sales. That portends a "build it and they will come" mentality, and SG&A and technology expense will likely grow whether the company generates new sales or not.

To give a sense of the company's declining margins, BBBY's EPS is expected to be $1.77. This implies a 7% decline Y/Y, despite the expected 2% revenue growth. In effect, BBBY is running in quicksand. Secondly, one of the key drivers of bedding and home furnishings is housing starts. Last month, the Fed hiked rates for the third time since the Financial Crisis; another two or three more rate hikes could be in the cards for the rest of 2017. October 2016's housing starts of 1.34 million represent a high water mark since the crisis. Rising mortgage costs could create additional headwinds for housing and home furnishings. That said, housing and BBBY's best days could be behind them.

Takeaway

BBBY is running in quicksand. Headwinds for the housing market will not help. BBBY remains a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BBBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.