Cowen Group's (COWN) CEO Peter Cohen on Acquisition of Convergex (Transcript)

Cowen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Group Announces Acquisition of Convergex

April 03, 2017 07:30 AM ET

Executives

Peter Cohen - CEO

Jeffrey Solomon - President

Analysts

Steven Chubak - Nomura

Glenn Schorr - Evercore

Scott Scher - LMJ Capital

Peter Cohen

Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our call. The purpose of this call is to announce which you've already seen in the press release and to have Jeff elaborate on the acquisition by Cowen of Convergex Inc., which is an independent execution firm, a sizable one that we've been working on for quite a while. Convergex is about a $200 million a year business. It's a research-light model. Doesn't use research to really -- connectivity into a number of accounts where we don't overlap. Jeff will go into details. We are paying about tangible book value for the company, subject to FINRA approval and it effectively has the effect of doubling our equities business. It's something that we think is very important and puts us in a much, much stronger position. And it's been the work that's been going on simultaneously with our China transaction, both independent of each other. One had nothing to do with the other. It just happened to come on top of each other, which made for kind of a gruesome last two weeks while we were traveling in China. And it's just a credit to the amazing people of our organization, Cowen, who pulled out all stops to get both of these things done.

And with, I want to turn it over to Jeff who will get into more of the details, but it's something that we're very excited about and there's a whole new dimension and scale to Cowen's business.

Jeffrey Solomon

Thank you, Peter, and thanks, everybody for dialing in. I will point you to the webcast, if you can't dial, if you can't get into that, the presentation we're going to walk you through is up on the Cowen Investor Relations website. So to review the details of the announcement today, we're acquiring 100% of the issued and outstanding equity of Convergex, and for those of you that do not know Convergex, it is a leading agency focused global brokerage and trading company with revenue of approximately 200 million, as Peter mentioned, in 2016. The business units include equity sales and electronic trading, commission management, global clearing and prime services. They've got a deep client base of about 2,500 firms, which include hedge funds, asset managers, broker-dealers, trusts, exchanges and others and most importantly, there is very little client overlap with our existing client base at Cowen.

We will be acquiring Convergex for a gross purchase price of 116 million less certain adjustments at the time of closing. The final purchase price will be based on Convergex's tangible book value at closing. As a point of reference, the tangible book value was 155 million at December of 2016, and we estimate the cash at closing will be approximately $24 million. So the gross purchase price is $116 million, even though the tangible book value was $155 million. We will ultimately end up being paying tangible book value based on the closing -- when we do close. At least 50% of the consideration will be paid in cash. The stock portion of the consideration will be determined based on the 30 day volume weighted average price prior to the closing, and the mix will be determined at closing by Cowen.

We expect this transaction to be neutral to economic income and return on tangible equity, and provide a positive return to tangible common equity in 2018. So we expect it to be accretive to economic income per share. We have identified significant cost savings that we think are potentially very much available to us. This includes technology, operations and corporate overlap, which is expected to drive our profitability. In addition, we see the ability to free some of the excess capital following the combinations of the business. Convergex's balance sheet is extremely liquid, though there is a bunch of cash that is currently on deposit at depository institutions all over the world in support of the business.

We do think after we combine the two, we will be able to free up capital as well. Key Convergex employees have signed employment agreements. So we're excited to have them and excited to have everybody in the Convergex team on joining our organization here at Cowen. And while the deal will be subject to normal regulatory approvals, we expect it will close at some point in the second quarter. So the combination of Convergex's best-in-class global execution capabilities along with Cowen's high-quality research will enable us to help clients continue to outperform in challenging markets.

And as most of you know, the addition of our business at Cowen is focused squarely on helping active managers to outperform. And so the addition of Convergex's global platform will establish meaningful scale for our equities business. It will significantly bolster our capabilities in prime services, in commission management, algorithmic electronic trading as well as clearing services. And we expect that our increased scale will unlock significant economic benefits for our shareholders by providing greater resilience and financial performance through market cycles and improve profitability through cost synergies.

Convergex is a natural complement to Cowen's existing brokerage capabilities. And as you can see from product and geographic perspective on Slide 6, Convergex has a diverse product offering in the areas that we've highlighted and it doesn't really overlap in a meaningful way with our product offering at Cowen. The two organizations actually have very little revenue overlap because we serve different clients and even when we serve the same client, we serve them for different reasons with Cowen receiving significant commissions for its research and research sales efforts, with Convergex receiving almost all of its commissions for providing execution and clearing services.

At Cowen, our business primarily serves the needs of active managers and those investors who really do look to outperform and we provide alpha in four ways, as we mentioned on previous calls: Certainly research, trading, investment banking and corporate finance advice and investment management. Now in research, we support active managers with a deep domain knowledge and insights already by offering our award-winning equity and credit analysts and macro policy commentators.

In trading, we support the buy-side trading operations with non-conflicted execution services and comprehensive prime brokerage solutions. In investment banking, our capital market transactions have provided the buy-side with positive performance post offering, and we also harvest deep expertise in our senior bankers and product specialists to deliver corporate clients impactful strategic advice as well as really well-executed financing.

In investment management, we offer institutional and private client access to differentiated alternative investment products and solutions, managed by our investment teams and our affiliates who share our focus on outperformance, and so this acquisition is very much into our ability to provide alpha-generating opportunities within our brokerage business as we can focus and really provide more services to the buy-side trading desks, who are increasingly being asked to add alpha to their portfolio management teams on a daily basis.

On Slide 8, our research-driven organization, as you can see, we've already taken share due to our ability and our scale, and I think if you look at investment banking, our revenue has grown significantly in recent years led by our health care practice, but we have became one of the top equity underwriters in this space across the industries we cover. We also have a growing advisory business and this year, as we mentioned on previous calls, our growth in our M&A backlog, particularly technology, media and telecom and consumer and industrial has really been a tremendous effort. We have seen a tremendous growth in that business coming into the year with backlog looking the way it looks based on a number of the investments we've made last year. Our brokerage businesses had grown significantly in recent years also. I think it's certainly interesting to see that even as brokerage commissions have declined slightly overall in the Street, Cowen has actually taken share. And as you can see from the chart, our U.S. secondary cash equities business has steadily risen, even though U.S. commissions have been flat to moderately down. We've been able to do so because of our expanded research capabilities and trading and prime services and some of the acquisitions that we've done.

Nonetheless the combined operations, if you look on Page 9, really we create the leading independent non-conflicted trading platform and enables Cowen and Convergex on a combined basis to be a key market liquidity provider for clients. With Convergex, we'll create a unique equity franchise offering full-service investment banking, high-quality research and sophisticated nonresearch-based execution. There are very few firms that excel in all of these areas. And in a world where the trend is certainly moving towards the unbundling of research and execution payments, we believe that Cowen is positioned extremely well. Being excellent in trading is not good enough, being excellent in research is not good enough, you have to be excellent and differentiated in both areas. Particularly for those of you that are looking forward and seeing that the potential for MiFID II to take shape and what the global indications may be for the commission wallet, certainly acquiring Convergex is a very big step that we're taking to ensure that, however this plays out globally with commission wallet, that Cowen is in a position to benefit.

Pro forma revenues in the brokerage area will be, we think, over $400 million on an annual basis. And because brokerage revenue is less cyclical than Cowen's other businesses, we expect that business will add more stability and more consistency to our overall revenue base. With this scale, we will be in a position to improve profitability as fixed costs will become shared over a larger revenue base. And with an expanded client base and expanded capabilities, we do see cross-selling opportunities, but just to be clear, we have not budgeted revenue synergies into our projections at this point. Now to the financial highlights of the transaction, as I mentioned earlier, the transaction is expected to be accretive to economic income per share and return on tangible common equity in 2018 and represents an IRR greater than 20% over five years. We are acquiring a balance sheet, as I mentioned, that is largely cash. We estimate that there will be 24 million in excess cash at closing, and we have the opportunity to invest and unlock excess capital to support the growth in other areas of our business including securities lending.

For those of you who do not know us well, Cowen has been quite successful integrating acquisitions since the Ramius and Cowen merger in 2009. Each of these transactions were viewed through the lens of how does this add value to one or more of our alpha generating buckets and does this advance the company's long-term goals and ultimately create shareholder value. Through the years, we have acquired a broker-neutral electronic trading business, which serves as our platform today, an investment bank that is focused on the natural resource supply chain and more recently, we've acquired the prime service capabilities as well as credit research and trading capabilities in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

We believe that this transaction is a real opportunity for us to scale in the trading business in a way that it will drive substantial value creation for our shareholders. And just to bring it to closure and before we open it up for questions, we expect the increased scale to unlock significant economic benefits, by providing more liquidity, greater revenue consistency through market cycles and improved profitability as our fixed costs become shared over larger revenue base. To reiterate, there is little client overlap between Cowen and Convergex. So we anticipate retaining a large portion of the revenues. There will be significant potential cost savings that we have already identified from technology, operations and corporate redundancy, and while not budgeted, there are many opportunities for us to cross-sell each other's capabilities, making the way for revenue synergies.

Finally, we also have the ability to free excess capital during the combination of the business and with Convergex, we are really taking significant steps to thoughtfully grow our business and drive long term shareholder value.

With that, I will open it up for questions to anybody who has any and certainly, if you don't ask questions on this call, any one of the number of us will be available to answer questions for you at any time over the next few days. So with that, operator, I will turn it back to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from line of Steven Chubak with Nomura. Please proceed. And pardon me, Steven please check your mute button.

Steven Chubak

So I just wanted to touch on some of the revenue guidance that you guys had laid out. It looks like the 180 million to 190 million that you guided to implies only modest fee attrition. And just wanted to get a sense as to what the revenue trajectory has looked like for Convergex. You talked about the resiliency or consistency in that revenue stream. How much confidence you have that, that 180 million to 190 million is fairly safe or realizable?

Jeffrey Solomon

So, it's a great question. So let's just say that for the bulk of the businesses that they are in, if you look at there is very little client overlap. And where we do overlap in clients, I think we do very different business for those clients. Anything that Convergex is doing is simply because they are providing liquidity through their trading platform, not because of research. And so we actually have a high degree of confidence. Having said that, I'll start, prime services, there is no client overlap in the prime services business. There is no overlap in the international business at all, because we don't do international business here. There is no overlap in the clearing business at all. When you look at the electronic and algorithmic trading businesses, what we have budgeted in some modest attrition in that business. I think last year, Convergex did $204 million in revenues and that number has actually been pretty consistent. It's grown a little bit over the past two years. They obviously think they have more growth potential. I think we think the same, but we have not budgeted for that. And so I think what we're doing here, and we talk about our return on capital investment and our IRRs, we're assuming flat to down with some modest client attrition, simply because I just think we wanted to be conservative about it. So the $180 million to $190 million that we are talking about is reflective of that.

Peter Cohen

Yes. Let me just further add. As clients look at Convergex, or look at us for that matter, we were very well capitalized going into this transaction ex-China. On the assumption that the China transaction gets done, our capital would be north of about $1.2 billion, very conservative, it will be two-thirds equity, a third debt. We are a very under leveraged firm, and so we're a very solid counterparty for anybody. And with Convergex's history, which has been a little bit troubled in the last few years, I think they're going to see a very different picture in terms of the counterparty that they are dealing with.

Steven Chubak

All right. And speaking of some of the capital that you guys currently retained and how that could be improved, you did speak to, in the past, about some of the benefits from acquiring some sort of global clearing capability. Certainly, you'll get that with this deal, but just wanted to get a sense as to how much capital could actually be freed up from completing the deal and maybe garnering some of the benefits from gaining that global clearing capability as well?

Jeffrey Solomon

I think -- sorry, Peter. You want to answer that?

Peter Cohen

Well, I was going to just say, I think we're not going to actually know until we sort of dig into each of these deposits and see how it can be more efficient with them. But other steps that we're taking internally ex-Convergex, inside of Cowen, where we're going self-clearing, we've got FINRA approval, that will free up capital inside of Cowen where we've used third-party brokers to clear our own business. And so, we expect in the tens of millions of dollars of cash to be freed up ex-Convergex. And with Convergex, we're hoping a lot more because of, as Jeff mentioned, we're expecting, I think, $24 million of cash on closing, but the balance sheet's actually got about $100 million in cash now, maybe a touch less after fixed assets. And to the extent that we can mobilize that, we'll find ourselves in an even more highly liquid position than we are.

Jeffrey Solomon

The only thing I would say Steven to add to that is, the capital that they have at Convergex is actually really good regulatory capital, because it's cash. So even if we don't realize those, and I think we will, as Peter mentioned, I think there's going to be plenty of opportunities for us to actually consolidate, once we do the back end merger, the capital required to do the businesses, I think we'll free up capital for use in other areas. But even if we don't, and we haven't budgeted by the way for that in our in our forward projections, we'll still be able to use that regulatory capital over time to support businesses like the equity finance business, and so as we've mentioned on previous calls, we have committed to that business, and we have committed upwards of $100 million in excess capital to grow that business and this acquisition actually provides with a very significant capital base for us to get into that business. Once it’s completed and the back-end merger is completed, we’ll be able to use the $100 million that we had initially earmarked for excess capital in the broker-dealer to support that business, we’ll be able to use that $100 million elsewhere to generate positive returns. So again none of that is baked into our projections. I think we’re assuming, for argument’s sake, that we're going to fund the $100 million for equity finance separately at Cowen. But over time, we do think we are going to see significant synergies even if simply by being able to use a good regulatory capital to establish counterparty lines for securities lending and clearing, the clearing business will actually be folded into our securities lending operations. So you will have also some ability to realize synergies in that business itself. Our business is small today and they actually don’t do securities lending at Convergex. So again there is a chance there for us to be adding that capability to all their clients even as we consolidate the operations.

Steven Chubak

As you think about scaling that capability on the equity finance and sec lending side, is that something that you would be looking to build or to buy?

Jeffrey Solomon

I think, we’ll both build it organically.

Peter Cohen

No, we’ve started.

Jeffrey Solomon

Yeah, we’ve been in that business, we’ve already started that business. We actually launched our securities lending business at the beginning of this year. It’s been accretive so far in a meaningful way. We did apply, as Peter mentioned, to be self-clearing, because we weren’t sure if we would be able to do this transaction and we got approved earlier this month to do self-clearing on our own at Cowen. So we anticipate being able to scale that business. We ultimately want to put in these two businesses together and so I think we’ve made some hires. I think we announced a number of folks towards the end of last year and that was – in part of the investments that we talked about on our fourth quarter call, the people who we invested in, we carried 100% of their costs associated to last year and really didn’t launch that business until January of this year. So already accretive in the first quarter. As we got the self-clearing at the end of the first quarter, I expect to see much more meaningful improvement there into the second quarter and third quarter and then post this transaction, I think we’re going to simply grow it organically. I don’t anticipate there being another acquisition in that area.

Steven Chubak

All right. That’s it from me. Congrats on the deal and thanks for taking my questions. Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from the line of Glenn Schorr with Evercore. Please proceed.

Glenn Schorr

Hi, thanks very much. Two quickies. One, if you could talk to the high touch versus low touch mix at the combined entity; and then, two, in your prepared remarks you mentioned helping you get ready for upcoming regulatory changes such as MiFID II. What specifically can you do ahead of MiFID II? Do you have a pricing thought process in place ahead of that? I appreciate any thoughts. Thanks so much.

Jeffrey Solomon

Hi Glenn, good to talk to you. So I think the mix at Convergex is largely low touch. It’s way more low touch than high touch, and the mix at Cowen has been historically around 80-20, high touch, low touch, though growing. Obviously, we had no low-touch business here at Cowen four years ago. So I would say the mix will be a little bit more balanced at this point. It's, I would say, probably closer to 50-50 between high touch and low touch, which is kind of what we expected. It creates a tremendous amount of balance.

I've always said, I actually want to give clients the easiest way to pay us. If they prefer to pay us with more volume in a low-touch way, I'm okay with that. And if they prefer to pay us with less volume in a high touch way, I'm okay with that, too. I just think you need to be flexible enough to deal with what clients want and not make it so hard for them to pay you. So that was our rationale for getting into our own low touch business a few years ago. And certainly, that's actually been the case as we've unlocked any one of a number of accounts who will only do low-touch business and prefer to pay for research through low touch. So that's sort of what we anticipate the mix being. I think we'll have a much better handle on that once we consolidate.

As it relates to MiFID II, obviously we are working as hard as I'm sure you guys are at Evercore to determine how we're going to be pricing where it's required. I think the concern that everyone has is that if this goes into effect the way it's likely to be implemented in Europe, there is a possibility that a lot of our collective clients, yours, ours, will begin to ask for the same kinds of things outside of Europe as there is certainly a possibility that they determine they are going to pay for commissions or allocate commissions under one compliance regime. And I actually don't know how it's going to occur. I think there is a case to be made for people running bifurcated. I think there is a case to be made for people running their businesses on a consolidated basis, and I don't think it's going to be one size fits all.

What I will say is that we are already living under a regime where unbundling has occurred, will continue to occur, and where mutual fund boards are increasingly asking for more detail on how expenses are being allocated. So even if MiFID II does not get implemented globally, we believe it's really critical to be able to determine or enable the clients to determine how much they are paying for research and how much they are paying for trading. And in a world where unbundling is not going away, whether it's MiFID II or otherwise, we felt it was extremely important to have a world class trading capability that has scale, where clients can select to use us as a liquidity provider in addition to paying for research.

And so we'll see how MiFID II goes. We are certainly going to be prepared for it. We have our own pricing plans and things like that. So we'll be prepared for however it goes. But in this particular case, it actually puts us in a position of offense where if it goes this way, we can take increasing share simply based on our trading, because we'll be a significant and dominant liquidity provider in U.S. equities and actually global equities. So hope that helps sort of frame the strategic rationale.

Thank you. Our next question will come from the line of Scott Scher with LMJ. Please proceed.

Scott Scher

Yes, I have a question related to the stock sale last week to CEFC. So I'm looking at your November 2016 presentation and you claimed you still had $160 million in merchant banking assets that were tied up in the balance sheet. Can you just talk about why it made more sense to sell stock than it made sense to monetize those assets as a way to unlock capital? And part two, that would be, what is your expectation for your ability to unlock that those merchant banking assets?

Jeffrey Solomon

So let me just answer very quickly, I think, obviously, we feel that there is value to be created for those merchant banking assets, more value. And we will be taking advantage of opportunities to sell those when it's the right time for us to do so. The CEFC transaction was about being able to create value beyond having to sell things to generate liquidity, so we look at our growth trajectory for the operating businesses, of course, we can always choose to sell things off the balance sheet to fund operating businesses, but CEFC gives us the chance to actually do -- not just to make a capital rationing decision, but enable us to grow the business. And I think, when we have been talking to potential capital providers, I think, as we've mentioned on a number of calls, we were extremely prejudicial on who we talk to.

So we could have taken in money from any one of the number of players. Over the course in the past year, we had ample opportunities to do so. We really wanted to find the right kind of strategic partner that would give us growth off of the back of that capital and has an incentive to drive revenue to our platform. That's really what the CEFC transaction is about. So, it's not just about capital rationing, it's about finding a global partner that can drive significant revenue and economic opportunity to this platform.

When we talk to -- being able to tell to yourself through the fastest growing economy in the world and being able to focus our business in the two dominant economies in the world, where you look at the United States and you look at China, and it's north of 40% of world's GDP, and if you want us see focused and really be able to take advantage of the things that we do best, finding a well-heeled and extremely well-connected Chinese partner that can drive business to this platform who recognize the value that we're creating, that's really what the CEFC transaction is about.

So it's not an either/or, Scott, it's not an either/or choice. We will realize value from those merchant banking transactions and we continue to do so. Certainly, those portfolios as it relates to -- a bunch of them have turned over significantly over the course in the past 3 or 4 years anyway.

Scott Scher

Can I ask a follow-up to that. What was the tangible book value of Cowen prior to CEFC acquisition?

Jeffrey Solomon

21.33.

Scott Scher

So you sold, so I guess, I'm trying to understand -- and I'm not being argumentative. So you sold stock at a discount to tangible book value. And you have $160 million of assets -- or you claim you have $160 million of assets that you continue to presume are worth more than that. So -- and you are talking today about buying Convergex at tangible book value and saying it's going to unlock capital, so I'm just trying to put the three of those together. I understand you're talking about strategic value, but your stocks have been trading at a discount to tangible book value for a while and people are asking themselves why not sell these assets of $160 million and unlock value if your stock is trading at a discount to tangible book value and the stocks are historically traded at premium to tangible book value, why not try and shrink that disparity. So when you turn around and go and sell stock at a discount to tangible book value to a third party and buy someone else at tangible book value and maintain those assets, I'm just confused as to the -- buying things at tangible book value, selling things at a discount to tangible book value, I'm confused.

Jeffrey Solomon

Just to be really clear...

Peter Cohen

Let me try...

Jeffrey Solomon

We'll be buying...

Peter Cohen

Let me explain it and clarify, I was just looking at that. Some of those so-called merchant banking assets are general partnership interest in some of our funds, and we've grown our fund business by having our own money invested in those funds.

So there’s like $55 million of money tied up in our real estate investments. We’re right, now finishing marketing our debt fund six, which will bring our total [Indiscernible] lending activities up to a total of close to $4 billion that we will put out. Those will mature and those will burn off the balance sheet, and then we’ll reinvest some of that, not as much of that. That’s a big chunk of the money. There’s $55 million on our balance sheet of $53 million on our balance sheet from our broadband investment in Italy. There is no way we would monetize that at this point in time. That’s a business we originally invested $6 million in to buy. It’s now worth $55 million or $53 million. While we won’t announce this necessarily as a separate announcement over the weekend, we signed a distribution agreement with Telecom Italia where we’re going to be their broadband provider.

And so we have businesses that are growing. The fact that the market doesn’t want to value those. We’re in the long-term game of building asset value, and we view these two transactions, both the China transaction and the Convergex transaction as having the ability to incrementalize book value faster and that’s why we chose to do it. You can’t always optimize. From a timing point of view, the things you want to do. But we’re not looking to the next quarter or the next six months, we’re looking at – in years in terms of building value for our shareholders and that’s why we did it. And we, as the largest group of shareholders in the company electively, are very conscious of this.

We know that, in effect, we look like we’re diluting our own book value and at the same time, let’s not lose sight of the fact that in our tangible book value is at our DTA. If there is tax reform, we know we’re going to end up with a markdown on the DTA, so that realistically maybe our tangible book value is a low number. We don’t know what that number is until we see what the proposed tax rate is. But again, we’re taking a long-term view.

Jeffrey Solomon

So, Scott, we’re happy to pick it up offline if you want to go in a little more depth there. But we appreciate the questions and happy to sort of spend more time with you. We’ll get to you on the phone with our CFO, Steve Lasota, and walk you through the balance sheet a little bit more carefully.

Scott Scher

Much appreciated. Thank you for the response.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes our question-and-answer session for today for now. I would like to hand the call back over to Jeff Solomon for closing comments and remarks. Sir?

Jeffrey Solomon

Thank you, operator. Well, I just want to say thanks everybody for dialing in, but I also want to highlight something that Peter said earlier. The efforts of our team here at Cowen to really pull this off have been monumental. Certainly pulling off both transactions in the course of a month, there were certainly a lot of personal sacrifice.

I want to welcome our new partners at Convergex and tell you how excited we are to have you join the Cowen family, and we’ll be spending some time with you a little later on this afternoon. And so it’s a very exciting opportunity for all of us as we build, really, we think, is the firm of the future, and certainly we look forward to being able to update you on our progress in a few weeks as we do our first quarter and into the rest of the year as we execute on this plan. So thank you very much for dialing in this morning and talk to you soon.

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation on today’s conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everybody have a wonderful day.

