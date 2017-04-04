Starbucks Vs. McDonald's

Even if McDonald’s yield is a lot bigger than Starbucks, the latter is a stronger dividend stocks for the future.

Investment thesis: After doing an extensive analysis of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) recently, my researches lead me to Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). As McDonald's is considering opening coffee shops to compete with Starbucks, I thought it would be smart to look at the world leader in the coffee industry. Starbucks has been flying under my radar as a dividend growth investor mainly due to its short dividend history and low yield. It turns out Starbucks is a more attractive investment than McDonald's… even for dividend investors. First a look at Starbucks.

Starbucks is one of the recent success stories in the consumer space. Founded in 1971 by the opening of the first coffee shop at the iconic Seattle Pike Market, it now operates 22,519 stores in 75 countries. Starbucks is known for its stellar customer experience and its variety of beverages. They have built a reputation of listening to their customers and using technology (Facebook, Twitter, mobile payment) to continuously improve its in-store experience. Today, Starbucks is ranked #3, by Fortune, for the world's most admired companies (Starbucks presentation). It also recently committed to hire 10,000 refugees in the next five years (Business Insider).

As you will see in the following analysis, Starbucks has everything to continue its phenomenal growth for several years.

Revenue growth

It is a known fact that McDonald's has been struggling to find growth vector over the past decade. After going through the 2008 crisis like a champ, management has multiplied creative, but unsuccessful, initiatives to drive more revenues. They opened "service at your table" restaurants, offered "gourmet-do-it-like-you-want" burgers, and created an incalculable version of their menus. Besides offering breakfast all day long, none of the other initiatives created anything interesting. Since 2012, revenues have been slowly decreasing, and management has been accused for its lack of vision. They have recently come up with the idea of creating McCafé stores to compete against Starbucks in a lucrative market. It's about time management comes up with an idea that has potential!

On the other side, Starbucks has successfully adapted and evolved its business model per its clients need. The company expanded in the past decade by opening more stores across the world. Their margins expanded with a wider food offering menu, covering both lunch and evening snacks. Through the opening of different size stores (express store, kiosks, Starbucks Reserve, etc), Starbucks has found a way to reach a maximum number of clients. More recently, they have built a very strong mobile ordering platform enabling customers to order in advance. Oh, look at that, Mickey D just announced the same thing! The future looks bright as Starbucks multiplies partnerships to grow its business internationally (they recently entered in a digital partnership with Tencent in China). Starbucks shows China as their fastest growing market with 2600 stores, 127 cities served, and over 5 million customers per week (source: SBUX Q1 2017 presentation).

Earnings growth

While McDonald's revenue stagnated for the past decade, management was at least smart enough to show some earnings increase. The company found ways to improve its margins, notably by offering breakfast all day, the most profitable meal of their menu. This is probably why investors have remained patient with the stock and hope for the best in the future. Unfortunately, you can't manage your cost forever, and at one point, revenue growth will have to be there to lift up earnings in the future. The thesis that revenues will grow strong again remains yet to be proven.

Starbucks applies a more modern way to deal with their customers. Through social network and their mobile platform, they communicate with the clients and adapt accordingly to follow their needs. As they get their information directly from the source, Starbucks seems to make less mistakes with their growth strategy. Over the years, they have developed more tea offering and a healthy menu, driving strong margins and more dollars spent per customer on average. They also built a very strong loyalty program with 20% more U.S. rewards member spending (Q1 2017 presentation).

Dividend Growth

If there is one thing McDonald's is not to be ashamed about, it is probably their stellar dividend growth history. McDonald's is already a dividend aristocrat, showing now 40 years of consecutive dividend growth. In just a decade, the company will qualify to become a Dividend King. Unfortunately, the dividend growth rate seems to slow down year after year since 2013. Still, the company is a cash making machine that will continue to distribute higher dividend year after year for a while, regardless if the McCafé is a success or not.

On the other side, Starbucks dividend history is yet to be written. The company shows a 6 consecutive year dividend growth history with a very small yield compared to McDonald's (1.70% vs. 2.80%). However, the management seems to make a strong commitment in raising their payouts with strong raises since 2013.

When we look at the future dividend increase potential, we can see how McDonald's will continue to drag behind Starbucks in the upcoming years. With a payout ratio of 65% and a cash payout ratio of 75%, we can say that McDonald's dividend payment is under control and poised for more growth in the future.

However, when we look at both payout and cash payout ratio of 43% and 41%, we can see how Starbucks will continue to raise its dividend while pushing its growth strategies at the same time.

While both companies show an interesting dividend growth profile, I would put my $2 on Starbucks for the years to come. Remember, the past results never grant future returns.

Valuation

The last part of this analysis is about valuation. Starbucks may show a stronger growth potential, but it doesn't make it a strong BUY. On the other side, McDonald's may be in a slump right now, but it may become a buying opportunity.

In order to determine which company is the best opportunity on the market, I use a double stage dividend discount model (DDM). This calculator enables me to use two different growth rates (a first 10 year dividend growth rate and a terminal rate). The DDM determines the value of a stock, solely based on its ability to grow its payout through time.

I've recently valued McDonald's in my most recent Seeking Alpha article and here are the results of my calculations:

Here are the details of my calculations:

As you can see, there isn't much expectation for McDonald's in terms of valuation. In fact, the hope of seeing the company compete against Starbucks on its own playground is fully factored in.

I've been more generous with my growth rate assumption with Starbucks. The decision of using a 10% growth rate for the first ten years and an 8% as a terminal rate is motivated by strong growth vectors (international opportunity, strong mobile platform and solid loyalty program).

Here are the details of my calculations:

As you can see, Starbucks seems a better deal than McDonald's, even price wise. It's interesting as we rarely see strong valuation using the DDM with low yielding stocks.

Final Thoughts - Get Rid of McDonald's and Buy Starbucks Instead!

Upon this analysis, I can confirm that Starbucks meets my 7 dividend investing principles and is definitely a better buy than McDonald's. In fact, I would go to the point of selling McDonald's and replacing it with Starbucks in my own portfolio.

Disclaimer: I hold McDonald's in my DividendStocksRock portfolios but I might consider adding Starbucks to my portfolio in the next 72 hours.

