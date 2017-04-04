Lululemon: Feeling The Strain

With slower store traffic already noted in the current quarter, the company is going to struggle to start out the year on a positive note.

Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is in a very competitive segment. I took big flak back in 2015 when I was bearish on the stock long term. The comments section was flooded with people saying I knew nothing about women's clothing. That's true, I don't have a clue. What I did see, and still see, is a segment that is littered with so many competitors that everyone's piece of the pie has to get smaller. Lulu's latest expectations for 2017 showcase my point.

They can't meet estimates

Lululemon's fourth quarter was a mixed batch. On the one hand, the company had increases in both sales and earnings. Net revenues grew 12% from Q4 2015's $704.3 million, while diluted earnings per share grew to $0.99 vs. $0.85 a year ago. On the other hand, growth came up short of expectations. While this is something that should bother shareholders, it's not nearly as big a deal as what has been said about prospects for 2017.

The company's 4th quarter press release included a pretty uninspiring outlook for the start of this year. Lululemon noted in guidance that the year has started out with "soft traffic" in its stores. Futhermore, eCommerce has been slower than the past. These two factors don't invoke confidence for a turnaround in Q1. Accordingly, the stock hasn't rebounded from its big dip last week when the news came out.

Lululemon still plans on business growth this quarter. Right now they're clocking Q1 revenues between $510-515 million. The Consensus had been around $553 million prior to the news. The question is whether this growth will live up to what's been expected of the stock.

The bigger picture is tough

Regardless of short term earnings, I'm am more bearish on Lululemon due to the oversaturated market. The whole "athleisure" thing has really taken off. In response, everyone is trying to get in the game. As a result the consumer base is getting pulled in all directions. Even the big dogs like Nike (NYSE:NKE), Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) are lowering their expectations for the year. Then there are the Lululemon wannabe's. In the fall Victoria's Secret began its attempt to get back into the game. Gap (NYSE:GPS) has their own line of athletic wear. Kate Hudson has her own line now. Above all else, I consider Nike's slowing sales to be the real indicator of a problem. Through the decades, Nike has managed to remain king. They are by far one of the best indicators of what's happening in the sector.

Another aspect to consider when investing in companies like this is the extremely trendy nature of the industry. I have no clue about fashion whatsoever. I'm lucky if my shirt matches my pants. What I do know is that consumer interests shift like crazy. Heck Abercrombie and Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was making a killing back when I was in high school. Today their net income has virtually collapsed because they didn't keep up with trends. The tide turns on everyone, and if consumers decide to stop walking around looking like they're constantly heading to the gym, Lululemon would be in for a rough ride.

Clothing as a whole is having an iffy moment. The slowdowns don't just pertain to athletic departments. Today, Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) announced the closure of its store on fifth avenue; with job cuts to follow. G-III Apparel Group (NYSEARCA:GII), owner of brands like Calvin Klein and Levi's, recently took a hit to its stock as it reported a loss of $0.16 and lowered guidance for 2017. Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) very own CEO Richard Hayne has admitted that the clothing retailers are waning. URBN's sales were flat in the fourth quarter; further signaling a slowdown in clothing. Hayne contends that most of the problem lies in far too much retail space currently existing. Companies are contending with falling traffic in malls etc. while ecommerce is still forming/developing.

Personally I see a shift to eCommerce complicating brand performance vs. helping it. When you take the time to go to a physical store, you're more likely to make a purchase if you like something. When shopping online, it's not that simple. Even if you like a product, you can compare it to others in seconds. Essentially the option of choice increases exponentially. Compound that with the online exposure of cheaper or younger brands that don't have the marketing ability of say Lululemon, and it's easy to see why big brand names are slipping a bit. Ecommerce has helped to bring substitute goods to the widestream. Whereas the small sweatshirt company in Oregon might have had trouble getting to customers in Pennsylvania, things like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are making the little guys direct competitors as long as they can contend with price or design.

For these reasons, I remain bearish on Lululemon. Earnings are missing estimates while guidance is less than stellar. The shifting of the industry from retail to eCommerce is allowing consumers unlimited choices. Couple that with all the entries into the market, and any athleisure brand has a more limited ceiling for growth. The current P/E of 22 might seem alright, but I would urge potential buyers to point to catalysts for the stock to rebound before getting in.

