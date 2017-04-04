Tales Of This Dividend Champion's Demise Are Overstated

Subscribers to The Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to this article.

Target (NYSE:TGT) broke below prior three-year lows and many investors seem content to write off the dividend champion. Sure, they can see the history of 49 consecutive increases. Sure, they can see the low P/E ratios in a market full of insane valuations. Management's forward guidance sent shares plummeting after the fourth quarter and may have been a far bigger blow than the actual performance. Forward guidance is for $4.00 in EPS for 2017, which creates a forward P/E ratio of 13.5. The trailing dividend yield runs at 4.35%. So far, there is no reason to doubt that another increase is in the horizon.

An Ironic Expectation

The weak performance of Target came after management saw a relatively weak fourth quarter and would have early data on sales for the start of 2017. Why were sales so weak? I'm sure several investors will argue: "The boycott is working!" While that statement is true in a vacuum, it doesn't answer why management was continuing to forecast same store sales declines following their lap of "the decision."

Q1 2017 will be the last quarter in which Target is comparing their same store sales against a period where part of the sales occurred prior to the boycott. Have you ever double boycotted a store? That's where you stop spending money there, and then proceed to spend negative money there for the next year. No? Right. That's because it isn't a thing. The impact from the boycott should be entirely priced in for same store sales following the close of the first quarter.

Politics, but not Politics

Seeking Alpha is not a site for politics. In over 2,000 articles, my views still can't be nailed down. However, politics is coming into Target from multiple angles. The first is that many investors who were boycotting the company also decided they were not interested in owning the shares. This is important because at the end of the day supply and demand will determine the share price. Fundamentals will guide the supply and demand as investors search for better returns, but a lack of buyers can lead share prices lower at least temporarily.

However, the big question is why Target's outlook was so bearish. That answer can be found in the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey. While consumer sentiment is doing fairly well, there was an absolutely massive partisan divide in the outlook. This survey includes an assessment breakdown between members of each political party on certain occasions such as those surrounding the transfer of power in the White House.

From June 2016 to December 2016, the average outlook reported by respondents identifying as Democrats fell by 24.1 index points. The average outlook from respondents identifying as Republicans increased by 50.5 index points. This was by far the largest partisan swing recorded by the university.

This is important for two reasons. The first is that consumers with a more positive outlook tend to spend more. If we assume Target's policies favored the more liberal party, then it would be reasonable to believe that sales are impacted by more than the boycott. They also are suffering from consumers who identify with Target's views being less likely to spend lavishly since they had a weaker economic outlook.

The second reason is that the CEO's views of comparable sales figures for 2017 may include a dismal macroeconomic outlook. Target's management didn't provide estimates for GDP growth, for sales at Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), or sales at Costco (NASDAQ:COST). It is quite possible that weak guidance compared to the guidance for peers is reflecting a difference in macroeconomic outlooks.

Normalization

Regardless of which party's views are eventually supported by GDP performance, it should provide a relative advantage to Target that earnings forecasts for them already are so much lower. If investors are willing to believe that Target and Wal-Mart's fundamental performance won't deviate that dramatically, then the difference in share price should be enough to make Target a compelling buy.

That isn't to put out any negative ratings on Wal-Mart or to suggest a pair trade. Both TGT and WMT are in my investment portfolio. My view is simply that management is leading the market to a weaker perception of their company.

Catalysts

There are a few catalysts that could send Target significantly higher:

Sales and earnings performance beating expectations, especially in Q2 through Q4 2017

The "border tax adjustment" goes down, which reduces the expected costs for TGT

Management gets booted out by activists

Don't take that last one as a call for management to get booted. I'm simply speculating that the market might react favorably to it at least in the short term.

Conclusion

Target trades at historically cheap valuations. The price is exceptionally compelling and the dividend is still very easily covered even under management's bearish forecasts. There are multiple potential catalysts to send shares higher. The weak sales and the weak forecasts may both be reflecting a substantial divide in the outlook between members of different political parties. My belief is that the best forecast remains somewhere in the middle. This is neither the start of a huge bull market nor an economic collapse.

My view on Target is heavily bullish. I recently added to my position and may do so again if shares dip further. To be clear, I'm neither endorsing nor condemning either political party. I'm merely endorsing an opportunity to buy a dividend champion at a 4.5% yield while I believe the price is significantly undervaluing the company's potential.

