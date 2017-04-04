Boardroom Drama At Photon Control Should Give Shareholders Hope For The Future

The underlying business has continued to perform well financially, with the company's balance sheet and cash flow generation providing some potential catalysts for the new management team.

In late March 2017, two activist shareholder groups finally were able to push for change, bringing in a new management team and re-configuring the Board of Directors.

(Editor’s note: There is much greater liquidity on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker PHO)

Please note all amounts are denoted in Canadian dollars as this is the company reporting currency.

Friday, March 31, 2017, was a very interesting day for shareholders of Photon Control Inc. (OTC:POCEF). The last few months have been very rewarding for them:

As a brief refresher, Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and instruments that measure temperature, pressure, position, and flow. They are used in many different industries, including semiconductors, oil & gas, life sciences as well as for original OEM manufacturers. Its product suite has also been designed to integrate with the macro trend of data collection and integrated systems commonly called the “Internet of Things”.

Source: Company Presentation March 2017

I first reviewed Photon back in June of 2015 due to its very inexpensive valuation at the time; I go into greater detail on the company’s business there. I followed it up in June of 2016 after a material breach of governance by the company’s founder caused $4.5m to be temporarily misappropriated and lent to a related party. I felt the company addressed the issue at the time in a professional, straight-ahead fashion, and was becoming a more mature, investor-focused company.

I was partly right as the company did recover the funds just one month later from the related party, followed quickly by the resignation of the Board member who had benefited from the transfer. The company initiated an earnings conference call, which was something its Investor Relations group had not done before. It also took steps to ensure Photon’s intellectual property was secured; the founder and previous management had spun out Photon R&D as a private company in order to try to fix its R&D costs and shield its patents from the auspices of a public company. Since the ownership was somewhat in question, Photon litigated against its former R&D division in September 2016 in order to close this loop, now that the founders of both Photon and Photon R&D were less involved in both companies. It also made its website more intuitive for investors, including having an updated investor presentation available for review. Despite all these efforts, the stock price barely moved.

This is when things started to get interesting at Photon Control. On October 12, 2016, a group of entities (“the JEC group”) gathered together to purchase 10.55m shares of Photon, equating to just over 10% of the company, according to an Early Warning filing on Sedar. Small-cap fund manager, PenderFund, had accumulated just over 5.2m shares or about 5% of the company, according to Morningstar. With the company trading at a very steep discount, it stood to reason that eventually some activist shareholders would become involved with the company in order to try to maximize shareholder value.

The company immediately responded to these shareholders, hiring an IR firm and announcing an NCIB program. It then added two new independent Board members, one from JEC Capital (one of the activists) and another with significant expertise in the Canadian tech sector. This appeared to placate the new investors, as there was little further discussion in the following months. Photon continued to perform well financially, posting good results in both Q2 and Q3 as well as issuing strong preliminary Q4 results with final results expected by the end of March 2017.

Things began to go off the rails at the company in late March 2017. The company issued a press release indicating it had finally resolved its litigation with Photon R&D, laying out the terms to resolve the ownership of Photon’s technology. Hours later, it had to issue another press release indicating the previous release had not been approved by the Board or management. This essentially laid out the company’s plan of attack in its litigation battle, akin to showing everyone your hand in poker.

I believe this was a final straw for the activist shareholders. They issued a press release, indicating they had petitioned the company earlier in March to remove three of the directors of the company, including the acting CEO, Michael Goldstein. In addition, they wanted a special shareholder meeting in May 2017 to vote on the issue. Combined with the earlier misappropriation of funds, the Board of Photon Control has had trouble meeting its responsibilities to act as stewards on behalf of the shareholders. This lack of governance could have been from lack of oversight by the Board, management over-stepping its authority or a combination of both. In any case, the activists clearly had had enough of the management dynamic in place. This led to a very exciting final day of Q1 2017, as prior to market opening, Photon issued the following press release:

Source: Photon Control website

It didn’t indicate who was replacing them, why the change occurred or any other details meant to assure shareholders. I believe this perfectly encapsulates the issues the activists likely had with the previous management and board of directors. Later that day, the Company issued a more detailed transition plan, better clarifying the path forward for the company.

This has been a lot of drama for a company and shareholder base not accustomed to it. Fortunately, the underlying business has largely been spared any impact, aside from some short-term legal & consulting costs. The question remains as to whether Photon still remains a compelling investment opportunity. I will start with a look at the current valuation and conclude with the end result of the recent boardroom dust-up.

Valuation

If we look back to where Photon was when I last covered it, it had a very strong financial picture:

Source: Company Presentation Q1 2016

At the time, the company’s market cap was roughly $90m and was trading at an EV/EbITDA of under 6x; this was an absurdly inexpensive valuation for a company growing at Photon’s rate.

Source: Company Presentation March 2017

Note: Some numbers have been updated based on current data, notably market cap and enterprise value.

Today, after the recent share run-up, the company’s market capitalization is now $158.4m. Cash has increased to $32.5m at the end of December, leaving the company with a rough Enterprise Value of $125.9m. The company did not disclose earnings, as they were “impacted by unique expenses, such as legal and consulting”. This will clearly tie into the issues surrounding the litigation as well as discussions with the shareholders, both of which are clear one-time events. Adjusted EbITDA was $8.0m through nine months; if we extrapolate Q3 to Q4 (with similar sales volumes), the TTM EbITDA works out to roughly $10.9m for the year, and an EV/EbITDA of 11.6x, based on TTM. It is no longer the absurdly cheap company it was in my last review but considering its growth rate, it is at worst still a fair value.

A New Governance Structure

The former CEO Goldstein did a decent job to steady the ship after the “misappropriation of funds” debacle, but the activists’ team brings a strong pedigree with them. Scott Edmonds, who is joining as CEO & director, was the CEO of Webtech Wireless. Webtech was a former holding of PenderFund that was bought out by BSM Wireless (OTC:BSMZF), which I profiled here. With his past experience with PenderFund, Mr. Edmonds will have the full confidence of the activists.

Mr. Cargile has extensive experience in the tech industry, as well as in ways to maximize shareholder value through M&A, IT, and capital structure management. With Photon’s history of maintaining substantial cash balances, he should help to wring more value out of this margin of safety. The company’s ability to generate cash flow and pristine balance sheet should give Photon the ability to augment or diversify its current business beyond traditional organic growth.

The other two gentlemen added to the management team both bring some strong technical background, along with experience in photonics. I don’t anticipate a lot of hiccups in the operational transition, though, it could certainly be a risk depending on how the operational culture meshes with the new management team.

The fact these additions were announced so quickly also tells me that this change had been in the works for some time; the litigation snafu may have just been the catalyst to move things along.

The Takeaway

Photon is no longer the screaming deal it was with a sub-6x EV/EbITDA ratio, but there is still a lot of value here. Its multiple is fair, especially considering the revenue growth rate the company is current delivering. The cash balance also gives the company a potential for some catalytic transactions, beyond the share buyback that has already been initiated by the previous management.

I think the reconstituted management team and Board of Directors should also be an improvement, both in shareholder communication as well as in the ability to grow the company in ways beyond simply organic growth. The skill sets that are being brought in (excluding the technical) have been somewhat lacking at the Board level. I would not be surprised to see more capital activity over the coming years as a result. A favorable resolution to the outstanding R&D litigation would also be a potential catalyst for shareholders.

Investing alongside savvy small-cap investors like PenderFund is also not a bad strategy. Despite a doubling in the share price, it continued to push for management change to drive further value. It has stakes in both BSM Technologies and TIO Networks (OTC:TNCGF), which have both performed well in recent years. It invests in and stays invested in companies it believes in, even if it has to force the change itself.

Despite the boardroom fireworks and share run-up, I still like Photon Control here. I will be minding my stop losses, but I did add to my holdings after the shares were halted.

If you see something in this article that you agree with, or even better disagree with, please take the time to comment below. This makes all of us better investors. I predominantly focus my investing in the small and micro-cap company space, but reserve the right to deviate from time to time. If you like what I'm doing, you can follow me by hitting the "Follow" button at the top of this article. Plus, you can follow me in real time by selecting that option.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.