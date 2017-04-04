First Solar's Turnaround

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has seen its share price trend downwards for a while now. This pessimism surrounding the stock is not unfounded, since the company's revenue and net income have been declining as well. Although First Solar is currently underperforming financially, I believe a turnaround is near and the balance sheet contains too much value for the current low valuation. Therefore, a strong upward movement is more than likely.

Deteriorating results

Source: Morningstar

After years of increasing earnings and revenue, the story has changed severely in the past five years. The company seems to no longer be able to grow its top line or margins, while also losing a lot of money on the bottom line. Just over the past fiscal year First Solar saw its revenue decline by 17.5%. When looking at its historical revenue (as can be seen above) it seems like revenue is going to come down even harder after years of more or less stagnation. This has been cause for major concern among investors.

But while the trend in both top and bottom line might seem to indicate that the company is destined to fail, we can see this is not the case when diving a bit deeper into the business. First of all, we must keep in mind that the revenue decline of last fiscal year was for a big part due to the sale of majority interests in the North Star and Lost Hills projects in 2015, and completion of multiple construction activities in both 2015 and the first half of 2016. While the company is still struggling, it is not as bad as it might seem.

The bottom line has been seeing an even more dramatic decline than revenue, but it looks less bad when we look at what caused this. In total First Solar lost $358 mln last year. But when looking at the cash flow statement it appears that net income was negatively affected by a $838 mln investment/asset impairment, which has not happened before. After searching for a reason, it becomes clear that this charge was the result of restructuring charges and asset impairments thanks to the company's efforts to accelerate their Series 6 transition. So without this one time charge, the company would have still been profitable. What's more, this transition to Series 6 is exactly what the company needs in order to turn the deteriorating financial results around.

Transitioning to Series 6

The company's Series 6 solar modules are expected to enable the production of modules with a larger form factor, better product attributes, and a lower cost structure. This way, First Solar will be able to grow both its top and bottom line. CAPEX for Series 6 will also be lower, leaving more cash flow for First Solar to improve its balance sheet or invest in further development.

Management is already working on lowering its cost structure in order to lift pressure of its bottom line. The Series 4 module cost per watt has beat its target of $0.45 this year, although management did not state the exact number. At the same time it achieved a module efficiency of 16.9%. Series 6 is expected to bring cost per watt down to $0.30 or even lower, while having an 18% efficiency target.

The transition to Series 6 is already well underway, which has partly been the reason for a lower production capacity recently and therefore revenue. The good thing is that the risk in this transition is low since Series 4 and Series 6 are based on the same underlying technology. Below you can view the manufacturing milestones.

Source: Q4 presentation

You can see that this is far from a quick process, so it will take a while before we will start to see the positive impact that Series 6 will have on the financial results, but First Solar has the resources to get through difficult times without suffering too much.

First Solar's amazing balance sheet

Because of the huge decline in share prices, the valuation on this stock seems absurdly low. It has a P/S of 0.95, a P/B of 0.53 and a P/C of 1.43. Especially the book value and the cash seem to be extraordinarily high when we consider a Debt/Equity of a mere 0.04. The company even paid off $110 mln of debt last year, bringing the total down to less than $188 mln. At the same time the company has a total of $2 bln in cash, which is $300 mln more than the total amount of liabilities on its balance sheet.

Because of the amazing value this balance sheet has, I would not worry too much about First Solar's earnings trend. The company might lose money, but this will mostly be thanks to depreciation, which have averaged well above $200 mln in the past few years. This $200 mln is vs. a book value of over $5.2 bln. Plus these depreciation expenses will have no impact on the company's superb cash position.

Guidance

While I expect that the company will be able to turn around in the long term, the full transition to Series 6 will not be 100% completed until late 2018. So investors should still expect short term difficulties as management has guided for during its last earnings call:

"Non-GAAP EPS remained unchanged at breakeven to $0.50. In terms of the quarterly distribution on non-GAAP earnings in 2017, we expect a loss of $0.10 to $0.15 in the first quarter of 2017 and to be in an overall loss position in the first half of 2017 with earnings weighted towards the second half of the year."

Concluding remarks

First Solar looks to be in the middle of a turnaround. While there are always risks during these periods, First Solar has the value to survive difficult times. Also, the stock currently trades at such depressed levels that the downside risk is much more limited than the upside potential in the case that Series 6 turns out to be a success. Therefore, I believe investors that are willing to own shares for a longer period of time should definitely consider adding First Solar to their portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FSLR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.