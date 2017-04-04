Vuzix: Actual Reality

Vuzix offers multiple products recently hitting the market or in development that will change the market perception of the stock.

Market research suggests fast growth over the next five years as new products arrive that offer a more normal look and feel.

The market for AR headsets, including smart glasses, is still in the development stage having not achieved an inflection point yet.

Vuzix Corp. (NASDAQ:VUZI) is a company focused on developing a new technology surrounding the exciting augmented reality or AR segment. A recent article titled, "Vuzix: Reality Check", painted a bleak picture that doesn't accurately represent the opportunity for investors and the stock in a burgeoning new technology field.

The stock trades below $6 and within the normal range for the last couple of years. Though investors should remain mindful of past issues highlighted by Jan Svenda, Vuzix remains a stock where the focus is rightfully on potential catalysts.

New Technology

First and foremost, investors need to understand that the AR segment has failed to live up to the original hype so far. Players from Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) and private Magic Leap (Private:MLEAP) have failed to garner critical levels of sales on AR products.

The disappointments in Google Glass and specifically the recent HoloLens was so bad that a supplier like Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) recently plunged over 50% before rebounding. The key point being that new technologies and sectors typically take longer to develop than expected.

In this regard, any failures with past products has limited impact on future products. Whether the M100 product from Vuzix was a success or not isn't that relevant on a future investment.

The M100 product was an initial step in the process of developing the next generation products. Now, the M300 is a big step towards the M3000 and the key waveguide technology.

Market predictions from IDTechEx have the combined market for AR and VR growth moving out towards 2018 and beyond. The growth rates originally forecasted for 2016 and 2017 have been delayed beyond the control of Vuzix and in part waiting on the technology from the new products recently released and in development.

A recent report by IDC further shows how the AR headset market that includes smart glasses is slowly reaching an inflection point. IDC forecasts AR headset sales growing from only $206 million in 2016 to nearly $50 billion by 2021.

Based on these reports, any investor would make a mistake extrapolating too much on past results for Vuzix that are more reflective of the market and the state of the general technology than anything related to the company. The lack of a normal look and feel has been a big part of the early adoption issue such as with the Google Glasses.

The new products from Vuzix offer major steps forward in solving this issue and are a more important part of the investment thesis than past products.

Valuation Concerns?

One of the biggest negative points called out on Vuzix was mainly a valuation call. The stock sitting at a market value at the time of $140 million was called into question due to the levels of past revenues.

This part is easy to refute. A next-generation technology stock typically trades at elevated valuation multiples. P/B is typically not even considered and stocks are regularly valued based on future revenue expectations.

In essence, Vuzix is valued based on the charts from IDTechEx and IDC showing a massive ramp in the AR market over the next decade. In reality, the current market cap of $120 million is relatively minor for a company that actually has smart glasses on the market that have routinely won CES awards and are backed by up 90 patents.

Remember that hot technology stocks like Snap (NYSE:SNAP) now trade on the market at 15x 2018 revenues. The reality is that some of the concerns addressed by Jan Svenda are the reason that Vuzix trades at a meager valuation for a hot technology concept. A company with a more proven track record would trade at an even higher valuation, not down at $4.50.

Cash is a real concern. Vuzix will need to raise cash in the future or find another partnership similar to the previous deal with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). Working with Toshibia is a good sign. A $1.1 million milestone payment and development of a new product isn't something to completely blow off. Partnerships have to start somewhere.

Vuzix ended 2016 with $14.5 million in cash on the balance sheet. The company burned $4.7 million from operations during Q4. While a lack of cash is a general concern, Vuzix had already proven the ability to raise more cash having completed two stock offerings last year and previously raising $25 million from Intel.

New Advanced Products

At the end of the day, products are the key, and sales of those products will drive the stock price. The M100 was the smart glass in production since prior to 2016, but the company ended the year with the M300 as the product of the present and the M3000 as the product of the future.

Sales of the M100 combined with iWear never amounted to much. The product sales for 2016 only reached about $2.0 million, down from $2.5 million in the prior year.

The M300 should be a game changer this year. Lots of questions and complaints arose on some of the general delays to get this product and others on the market.

After promising M300 approval and rollout during December, Vuzix didn't obtain certification in the U.S. until January. The company listed full production starting in February with a goal of shipping at least 1,000 units in Q1. The goal is to ramp up to 1,500 units per month in Q2 and transition manufacturing to China for further volume ramps and improved margins.

PC Magazine claims the M300 and M3000 as game changers with a huge step up in design and function over the M100 exhibited at the Barcelona conference last year. Rob Marvin had the following to say about the products:

...wearing each pair of glasses felt like a more natural, lightweight extension of practical AR than strapping into a HoloLens. It's an augmented reality experience that won't distract from workers' concentration or mobility in the field, which in practical terms is what enterprise AR should be right now to drive adoption: simple and convenient with tangible value to your daily productivity.

Independent tech writer Adrian Weckler listed the Blade 3000 as one of the 15 most interesting gadgets from CES 2017.

Vuzix already claims that VIP partners are expected to consume the vast majority of the Q1 supply. Even to some surprise here, the company plans another production run for the M100 devices as demand remains robust.

The M300s have a listed price of $1,499. Selling the 1,000 units in Q1 generates about $1.5 million in revenues. The 1,500 monthly unit goal for Q2 would bring monthly sales to above $2 million. Sales of the M100 and discounted iWear products will add some base revenues to the quarterly results or at least offset any volume discounts.

Though the new products including the M3000 and Blade 3000 have been delayed from original targets, the market will reward the stock based on progress. Reaching these general production targets in Q1/Q2 will substantially change the market view of Vuzix.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the AR headset market is racing towards an inflection point. Vuzix is positioned to prosper that the growth in the market.

Making an investment decision on this stock based on the recent past isn't justified and not how the market works with new technology concepts. The stock is recommended for a diversified portfolio due to the normal high risk inherent of any new technology. As well, investors can follow the stock and watch the progress of product sales. Just don't wait too long when positive news does arrive.

