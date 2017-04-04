Chemed: Hospice And...Plumbing?

Add Chemed to your watch list and look for the company to become reasonably priced.

Thesis

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) is a good company. However, it is not currently trading at a good price. I believe there are multiple factors that will lead to its continued success, I just think it is overvalued at the moment. I would recommend keeping an eye on Chemed and initiating a position when it is a better value.

About The Company

Chemed Corporation is a strange combination of companies. It operates through two segments: VITAS and Roto-Rooter. VITAS provides hospice and palliative care services. It employs a network of physicians, nurses, aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers. Roto-Rooter provides plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and related services to commercial and residential customers. The revenue diversity from the past two years is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Chemed Revenue By Division

Source: Chemed Healthcare Presentation

Chemed is comfortably mid cap with a market cap just under $3B. It trades less than 100,000 shares per day on average. It is owned almost entirely by institutions and insiders. This would suggest that the company is underfollowed.

What I Like And Opportunities

As strange as it might sound, I like the combination of businesses Chemed has. Hospice and death care are the long game while plumbing makes a nice baseline. Skilled trades are becoming more and more in demand. As everyone and their brother goes off to college, plumbers and electricians are the hot new item.

Roto-Rooter is the largest provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services in North America. Residential customers represent 58% of revenues for the company while commercial customers represent 31%. Chemed identifies growth avenues in acquisitions as well as increased efficiency.

VITAS healthcare is the largest provider of hospice services for patients with severe, life-limiting illnesses with approximately 7% of the US market share. 91.3% of revenue comes from Medicare while 5.3% comes from Medicaid. The lion's share of revenue comes from routine home care at 79%.

The company identifies growth for VITAS through acquisitions. VITAS operates in a highly fragmented industry and plans on acquiring "Mom & Pop Non-Profits". The long term demographic in VITAS' favor is the aging of the baby boomer generation.

Chemed has put up some pretty substantial growth as well as impressive performance metrics. The company has delivered strong and consistent EPS to shareholders with a 13 year CAGR of 25%. Return on Equity, Assets, and Capital, are 21%, 13.6%, and 26% respectively. All three metrics are higher than the healthcare industry average. ROA and ROC are substantially ahead of the rest of the industry. Chemed growth is shown in Figure 2. EPS vs. stock price history is shown in Figure 3. Performance Metrics are shown in Figure 4.

Figure 2: Chemed Growth Over The Years

Figure 3: Chemed EPS vs. Stock Price

Source: Chemed Healthcare Presentation

Figure 4: Chemed Performance Metrics

Source: Simply Wall St

Chemed also has a strong balance sheet. Currently debt/equity is 21%. Cash flow is strong and the company pays a 0.57% dividend. This isn't anything special but it is worth noting. The company also has a share repurchase program. It has returned a bunch of cash to shareholders in the past ten years. This is shown in Figure 5.

Figure 5: Chemed Cash Flow

Source: Chemed Healthcare Presentation

What I Don't Like And Risks

Chemed's value is a little too rich for my blood. The company has a P/E of 28 and a forward P/E of 21. I usually look for at least the forward P/E to be below 20. PEG is also high at 2.33 which bakes in a lot of growth and suggests the company is not a good value based on future growth. It is worth noting the company trades at 5.6x book value as well.

The company is also extremely dependent on Medicare. This is a hot topic currently. Should anything happen with Medicare or Medicaid, Chemed would be hit hard. Yes, it does have the plumbing segment to dull the blow but VITAS brings in a lot more revenue that Roto-Rooter.

Yes, Chemed has had an impressive history. But, if you refer to Figure 2, you will notice the company shows signs of maturing. The one year growth rate does not match the longer term CAGR. This is not a bad thing and I don't think Chemed is peaking. I just think that things may start to level out as the business matures. This goes back to the high valuation. I don't see growth continuing at such a breakneck pace.

Final Thoughts

I believe Chemed has a lot going for it. I think skilled trades becoming highly favored combined with the aging of the baby boomers are two trends that point to a bright future for the company. I also think there is some risk given the current administration and its position on Medicare and Medicaid. I believe the company's valuation to be a little too high. I would recommend adding Chemed to your watch list and looking for an entry point at a better multiple.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.