NovoCure's Story Keeps Getting Better

Shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) have risen roughly 25% since I called them a "buying opportunity", speculating that mature pivotal data and accelerated adoption of Optune were potential catalysts for a turnaround in the company's fortunes.

Recent Data Readouts

On April 2nd the company announced final data from its phase 3 pivotal EV-14 trial, in which Optune was added to temozolomide in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. Survival benefit was maintained in all patient groups, even those with the worst prognosis. Importantly, 2 year survival rate increased from 30% to 43%, and the 5 year survival rate increased from 5% to 13%.

Investors would do well to pay close attention to principal investigator Dr. Robert Stupp's commentary:

"When I started treating patients with GBM 20 years ago, the majority of patients died within less than one year and long-term survival was nearly absent. Now, we see a meaningful improvement in survival at two years and beyond. With the combination of Optune and temozolomide, one out of seven patients is living longer than five years. This is the first positive phase 3 trial in newly diagnosed GBM since we demonstrated the efficacy of temozolomide in 2005, establishing it as a standard first-line therapy. Beyond GBM, I believe this trial establishes an entirely different approach to cancer treatment with minimal toxicity which may be well suited for combination with conventional treatments for many other cancer types."

Data from the phase 2 trial, dubbed "INNOVATE", combining weekly paclitaxel with Tumor Treating Fields in recurring ovarian cancer was also encouraging. Median progression free survival was 8.9 months, compared to 3.9 months in paclitaxel alone in historical controls.

Phase 2 data from the PANOVA trial, which combined nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine with Tumor Treating Fields in patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, showed great promise as well. Median progression free survival for the Tumor Treating Fields group was 12.7 months, more than double the 5.5 months in nab-paclitaxel plus gemcitabine historical controls. Additionally, median overall survival was not reached, with one year survival rate of 72% comparing favorably to 35 percent in nab-paclitaxel plus gemcitabine historical controls.

In the STELLAR trial enrolling patients with mesothelioma, the last patient has been enrolled and interim data was encouraging. Patients treated with Tumor Treating Fields along with cisplatin or carboplatin experienced one year survival rates over 50% greater than historical control data.

Financial Performance

Fourth quarter and full year results combined with the above data renew our conviction in this exciting story.

There were 1091 active patients on Optune treatment as of December 31st, an increase of 80% over the prior year.

Prescriptions in the United States grew by 58%, while prescriptions in Germany (and other EMA markets) grew by 246%.

As of January 1st plan coverage grew by over 50 million to covering more than 180 million lives

Revenues grew to $30.2 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $12.4 million fourth quarter last year.

Net losses narrowed to $22.2 million for the quarter, compared to $32.9 million for the same period in 2015

Company reported a total cash balance of 219.6 million, along with $100 of debt from their agreement with Biopharma Secured Investments III Holdings Cayman LP.

Thesis and Risks

Assuming cash burn continues to come down, I assume the company has a runway for the next eight quarters. However, I expect a secondary offering or other form of funding could be accessed by year end 2017.

Other risks include hiccups in Optune expansion plans, as well as clinical setbacks in other indications. Pivotal trials in new indications could increase cash burn, causing the company to access funding on less than favorable terms.

I remain optimistic on this long term story, as there are several catalysts that could drive upside in the coming year. Continued coverage of Optune, prescription growth, and narrowing losses would provide the encouraging evidence necessary for increased institutional buying. Maturing data in new indications for Tumor Treating Fields should also result in increased interest in the company as Wall Street realizes its true potential.

Author's note: My goal is to identify undervalued stocks for my readers with favorable risk/reward profiles and catalysts that could propel shares higher. I categorize ideas into near-term, medium-term (months to a year), and long term (multi-year), based on when I expect outperformance to potentially occur.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.