Cal-Maine Foods: At A Nice Entry Point

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ: CALM) released earnings on last Monday and missed expectations on earnings as well as on revenue. The revenue for 39 weeks ended was literally cut in half compared to 2016 – revenue declined from $1.6 billion to $800 million, a net income of $316 million in 2016 was replaced by a net loss of $49 million in 2017 so far. Hence it was not really surprising that the stock opened about 6% lower in the trading session on Monday. What was surprising was how quick the stock managed to regain the losses of the day and closing even with a small gain. Although revenue and earnings were lower than expected, it should have been no surprise, that revenue declined about 30% YoY and that Cal-Maine Foods would hardly be profitable in the last quarter. CALM has right now the thankless task of competing with record revenue and earnings of 2016 thanks to extremely high egg prices. The earnings release in an environment of extremely low egg prices can only be a disappointment.

Declining revenue is usually a reason to be concerned and an unprofitable company is also not very comforting for an investor. But Cal-Maine Foods is dealing with commodities and everybody investing in commodities knows that price fluctuations are rather the rule than the exception. In this article we therefore pursue the question if the horrible earnings results are a chance to get a great company rather cheap. To answer the question, we will look at different aspects like the current oversupply in the egg market, the dividend and the current fair value. But we begin by looking at the two main drivers of growth.

Acquisitions

In the last few years there have mainly been two drivers of growth – one of them was the number of acquisitions that contributed to higher earnings and revenue. In October 2016 the company acquired all of the egg production assets of Foodonics International, Inc. and in March 2017 Cal-Maine Foods announced that the takeover of Happy Hen Egg Farms, Inc. has been completed. In the 10-Q it says, that “the acquired assets [of Foodonics International] include commercial egg production and processing facilities with capacity for 1.6 million laying hens, contract grower arrangement for an additional 1.5 million laying hens, and related feed production, milling and distribution facilities in Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.” The press release for the acquisition of Happy Hen Egg Farms states, that “the acquired assets include commercial egg production and processing facilities with current capacity for approximately 350,000 laying hens and related distribution facilities located near Harwood and Wharton, Texas. Located near our other Texas locations, Happy Hen Egg Farms’ current site is designed for capacity of up to 1.2 million laying hens, and we intend to capitalize on specific market opportunities created by this additional production capacity.”

All in all, Cal-Maine Foods has the capacity for additional 4.3 million laying hens thanks to these acquisitions and we can be pretty sure, that CALM will continue the growth by acquisition process. CALM is already the biggest producer of eggs in the United States, but there is still much room to grow.

Specialty Eggs

The second driver of revenue growth – besides acquisitions – has been the trend towards specialty eggs over the last years. Not only the total number of specialty eggs sold grew over the last years, but also the percentage of specialty eggs (as percentage of total revenue as well as percentage of total eggs sold).

Since 2008 the number of specialty eggs sold grew about 200% from 81 million dozen eggs sold to 242 million dozen eggs sold in 2016. In 2015 the number of specialty eggs sold grew about 21% and in 2016 the same number grew about 15% while the total number declined a little. Although it seems that the number is stagnant for the last few quarters, the specialty egg sales are climbing about one or two percentage points a year and most likely will continue to climb over the next years.

The growing number of specialty eggs is important for two reasons. First of all are the specialty eggs more expensive and will play a big role in future revenue growth. But the specialty egg prices are also more stable and revenue will be more predictable and investors should therefore be very pleased with the growing number of specialty eggs.

Supply and demand has return to equilibrium

Despite the growing capacity of laying hens through acquisitions and the continually climbing number of specialty eggs, CALM won’t become profitable before supply and demand of eggs will return to an equilibrium. Commodities are usually fluctuating and the companies that sell or trade these commodities are victims of current market prices and current price developments. Cal-Maine Foods is dependent on the current market price for the end product (eggs) as well as the costs of revenue (feeding for the laying hen). CALM doesn’t have any kind of moat and therefore has no pricing power. In the following chart we can easily see that the stock price of Cal-Maine Foods moves in tandem with the current egg price.

US Consumer Price Index: Eggs data by YCharts

The important question right now is: How long will the imbalance between demand and supply last? We usually would expect that a disequilibrium will resolve itself after a few short weeks or months and if supply is much higher than demand for a longer time, the companies might for example reduce production. But the example of WTI and BRENT showed us how long a state of oversupply could last because the OPEC couldn’t agree on any kind of oil production cutbacks for a very long time. While oil production could – at least theoretical – be cut easily, egg production is not as controllable and the oversupply might last a few months more until supply and demand are in balance once again.

There are mainly two reasons why supply is still higher than demand for eggs and both reasons are still direct consequences of Avian Influenza in 2015. After many laying hens died during that epidemic “the younger, more productive hen population has resulted in a greater number of eggs” (CALM press release). In February 2017 the USDA issued revised data that showed that the laying hen flock was higher during 2015 and 2016 than previously reported. Now the flock is 3.1% higher than a year before, which explains the overproduction. A second very important aspect are the still very weak exports, which are also a consequence of Avian Influenza. “The USDA reports that egg export demand has improved since the beginning of fiscal 2017; however, it has still not fully recovered to levels prior to the AI outbreak.”

In the next chart (Source: Egg Industry Center Costs and Prices Report) we see that current prices are below the long-term trendline (blue and red line) for five quarters already (chart shows only data till October 2016). Aside from the years 2004 until 2006 where prices stayed below the trendline for 10 quarters, egg prices usually returned to the long-term trendline within a few quarters. On the one hand, we therefore have to expect the worst-case scenario that egg prices might stay below the long-term trendline until 2018, but on the other hand we can be pretty sure that someday prices will return to the long-term trendline.

But CALM is not just dependent on egg prices but also on feeding costs. The potential worst case scenario would be the combination of extremely low egg prices and extremely high feeding costs which would lead to big potential losses for CALM. Of course such a state would not last forever because if revenue (due to low egg prices) would be lower than costs of revenue (due to high feeding costs), egg producers would go out of business which would result in a lower supply and higher egg prices. Cal-Maine Foods should survive such a scenario more likely than other companies because CALM has almost no debt (about $7 million) and about $190 million in cash or investment securities available-for-sale and is therefore in a very healthy condition.

Valuation

In my last article Story Of A Few Risks And Many Opportunities I offered two different valuation models – one that assumes a constant number of specialty eggs and a second calculation with a growing number of specialty egg sales (which seems far more likely). According to this calculation the stock has an intrinsic value of $47 and is therefore undervalued right now – at least if you look at the stock as a long-term value investor. If you are searching for short-term profits CALM may not be the right stock for you as chances are high that the stock price will stay at current levels for a few months or will decline even further.

The expected net income in my calculation for 2017 may be too high, but over the time frame of 10 years there are hardly any doubts, that Cal-Maine Foods will be profitable. But every investor has to be clear about the expected fluctuations in egg prices that will not change in the future and therefore revenue and earnings may also be volatile. If the stock has already reached its low point and hence the perfect entry level is hard to say. On the one side CALM is already undervalued, but on the other hand we have an extremely overvalued US stock market. If we have to suffer through a correction of 20%, 30% or even 40% the chances are very high that CALM will also decline further if all stocks tumble.

Dividend

Usually Cal-Maine Foods is very investor friendly as it is the company’s dividend policy to pay out 33% of quarterly earnings. But as CALM didn’t make any profits in the last quarters there has been no dividend since the fourth quarter of 2016. Although CALM earned about $4 million last quarter, there won’t be any dividend because Cal-Maine Foods is not going to pay out any dividend as long as the losses have not been equalized. Right now, the losses are $50.2 million that need to be recovered. I would not expect any dividends for the fiscal year 2017, but at least in 2018 investors should be rewarded with a dividend again. If the company will return to “normal” profitability levels it would only take about two quarters before the losses are equalized.

Conclusion

Cal-Maine Foods is no investment for anyone who is looking for a stable dividend, a stable and constantly growing revenue and net income. Eggs prices and the stock price might stay low during 2017 and investors might not make any profits. But if you can tolerate short-term fluctuations Cal-Maine Foods might provide you with a high dividend yield and growing revenue as well as net income over the next decade. Egg prices are far below their long-term trendline and the oversupply will resolve itself. Furthermore is Cal-Maine Foods in a very strong financial position and the stock is undervalued right now as short-term expectations are rather grim and there is currently no dividend. But for the long-term investors the stock is very cheap right now and therefore a good investment opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CALM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.