The Euro Bull?

Target2 means a huge financial cost to those countries interested in leaving the Euro, which despite it's flaws, isn't being factored in by Euro bears.

Bond buying is intended to run through to the end of 2017, but Mario Draghi is under intense pressure for his negative interest rate policy.

Not only is the Euro in a cyclical medium term bull market leg, but it could be the start of a very long term one as well.

A piece of not so well known market wisdom, is that when everyone is on the same side of a trade, it invariably crashes (or reverses).

In 2011 everyone was overwhelmingly 'short' the dollar, as recorded in this piece by the skeptical contrarian Charles Hugh Smith, then 95% were all on the same side of the trade. It's 2017, and the dollar is strong!

Does the same sentiment and widely known assumptions, apply to the Euro?

The long term chart for the Euro is below, which is backed up by the Deutschmark before 2000. As you can see, the length of the current down cycle is about equal to the 1990's down cycle, and like the low of the 2000's, has also just completed a double dip. There will be minor corrections, and public attitudes towards the outcome of the European elections will no doubt influence things, and create volatility, but there's a very clear long term pattern to test and break before further down-side.

Long Term Deutschmark-Euro

(Source Astrocycle.net)

I added the current euro-dollar chart to the Astrocycle chart below, to illustrate the current position long term. Wave 4 down appears to be the 2000 low, and wave 5, the 2008 high. Although a different pattern, the Euro-Dollar has also completed, a potential ABC down series in January with a second leg equal to the first, as was the case in the two prior corrections of the eighties and nineties. The whole series currently carries an approximate 50% correction of the entire series, with a recovery over the rising trend line. Be very careful shorting the Euro from lows.

COT Chart - Euro

COT isn't illustrating a clear match between market highs lows and participant positions.

Trading The Euro

To avoid the problem of having to open and operate a highly risky Forex account, their are ETF options which deliver the same thing from a regular trading account, including the Euro-dollar. How the ETF work for currencies is described in 'Investopedia' Currency Shares Euro Trust (FXE A), tracks the Euro/USD forex pair.

Currency ETFs can also be used to mitigate risk in other investments, (some European corporations beat earnings expectations in March, even in retail).

ECB Policy

Reuters reported extension of the ECB bond buying program into the end of 2017 despite Germany's Bundesbank Weidmann not agreeing with it.

While Martin Armstrong reports :

The European Central Bank (ECB) is coming under fresh pressure to increase interest rates, not merely from the standpoint that the Federal Reserve has been doing since the turn in our Economic Confidence Model 2015.75, when the first-rate hike took place in December 2015. While there was little immediate reaction to the Fed's decision to raise rates once again, Mario Draghi is struggling to explain his failed policy of negative rates that have utterly failed to reverse the downward pressure in the economy of Europe since 2008.

Aware of the problems which revolve around Hedge Fund shorting, Brussels has cut all 'naked short trading', another area of potential weakness. The market is now fully aware of the downside to the Euro, summarized in this Bloomberg article:

Europe's currency has serious flaws helps them make their case. There is no European treasury to stand behind the Euro and direct fiscal policy. The banking union that is needed to complement Europe's monetary union remains incomplete. There is still no European system of deposit insurance to limit bank runs and panics, only an unworkable resolution regime intended to wind up, or more hopefully re-capitalize, bad banks. The European Central Bank publishes neither votes nor minutes. It may be the world's most independent central bank, but it is also the least accountable....

Is the market taking full account of the huge issues involved in countries which might like to withdraw? the same writer notes:

Proponents advocate quickly restructuring debts without realizing that one person's debt is another's asset...Agreement on debt restructuring will require lengthy negotiation between countries... to avoid harsh retaliatory measures... U.K.'s Brexit negotiations look like a stroll in the park. Southern European countries...Would have a massive bill to the European Central Bank..By implication..Also.. member states that are shareholders in the ECB, in settlement of their so-called 'Target2' balances, (liabilities incurred as a result of cross-border payments in central bank money). Abandoning the Euro would involve being presented with this bill. For Italy, balances currently stand at 360 billion euros ($383 billion), or approximately 6,000 euros for every man, woman and child. That's about 10 times on a per capita basis what the U.K. likely owes the EU as alimony for its divorce. And if a country like Italy chooses to default on its 'Target2' obligations, it will be kicked out of the EU.

The EU block could well alter monetary policy over the next year, however the question is:

Are the charts indicating, not so much that the Euro has a number structural faults and support issues, but that the opportunity for leaving the Euro for most of the Southern Med countries will be virtually impossible anyway?

