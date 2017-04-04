8point3 Energy Partners: Waiting For Solar Sentiment To Change

Searching for value in the market today can be a frustrating process. Many good companies have seen their stock prices skyrocket over the past several months, leaving value investors with seemingly little meat on the bone. Also, many of the companies that haven't participated in the rally have lagged behind for good reason. So where does an investor with an eye toward value put his or her money right now?

One out of favor industry to look at is solar. 8point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ: CAFD) takes a somewhat conservative approach compared to your average solar company. 8point3 is a yieldco formed by First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) and SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR), two leading solar panel manufacturers. They created 8point3 to purchase their solar projects, each keeping a large stake in the company to generate cashflow.

Cashflow, in the form of dividends, is really the point of owning a yieldco. 8point3 currently yields about 7.8%, even after a recently stalled run-up following the announcement of a 3% dividend increase. 8point3 owns nine utility-scale solar projects, as well as one residential and four commercial projects.

The power generated by these projects is sold under long-term power purchase agreements with an average life of around 20 years. Their income is fairly stable, and the dividend is well covered by these long-term agreements. Dividend growth would come from the acquisition of additional projects. Here's where things get interesting.

The growth strategy for this type of company is to attract investors with these very stable dividends, increase them by purchasing new projects, thereby increasing investor interest and share price. When the share price gets high enough, the company sells additional shares in order to buy more projects. This is of course dilutive to current shareholders, but the goal is to sell shares and buy projects at prices that allow the dividend to grow for everyone. So far 8point3 has kept its part of the bargain, and the dividend has been rising nicely. The problem is that the market isn't rewarding 8pont3's consistency and growth potential. But why?

To say that the solar industry is out of favor right now is quite an understatement. Just look at a 2-year chart of the Guggenheim Solar ETF (NYSEARCA: TAN).

President Trump's election makes investors nervous about renewable energy in general, but in my opinion that's one of the more minor factors. The 2015 extension of the solar Investment Tax Credit provided a short-term bump for the solar industry, until investors realized this lessened the sense of urgency that utilities had to start projects immediately. Also, one of the most unsettling events happened in April of last year, when SunEdison (OTCPK:SUNEQ) filed for bankruptcy. SunEdison had two yieldcos of its own, TeraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) and TeraForm Global (NASDAQ: GLBL), which continue to languish in the realm of uncertainty surrounding the bankruptcy. This soured investor confidence toward the solar yieldco concept in particular.

8point3 went public at $21 a share in June of 2015, and has been a disappointment from a capital appreciation standpoint ever since. This has been the case despite dividend growth, stability, and frankly a job well done by management. So where does this leave investors who may be interested now?

What is the risk/reward of getting in at the current price? It's been bouncing around $12.40 to $14 for a couple of months now. I believe that realistically, the risk is that any money invested at these levels is more or less dead money for a long time. Dead money that yields 7.3% at the higher end of that price range. But the reward?

8point3 needs a higher stock price in order to function as intended. True they can fund a few additional acquisitions via debt, but that isn't a sustainable solution to the problem. Debt must be repaid with interest, whereas shares floated to the market at an accretive price would fund growth in a much more viable way. That was the intended business model all along, after all. The last issuance of new shares took place at $14.65, not terribly far from where 8point3 is trading now. My (admittedly somewhat wild) guess is that somewhere in the $15.50 to $17 range they might consider doing it again. And here's where the reward comes in.

Investor interest in the solar industry is cyclical. It's either boom or bust, despite all the long-term positives. The short list of positives includes increasing energy demand, improving technology, and increasingly competitive costs compared to traditional energy sources. Solar isn't going anywhere, and eventually investor sentiment will switch from bust to boom. When that happens, I fully expect 8point3 to become attractive to various types of investors. Some of those investing in the more traditional, riskier solar companies, will be looking to offset those risks with a more conservative company in the sector. Dividend investors who get the solar bug will be looking for relatively conservative exposure and income growth. Momentum investors will eventually jump into anything solar when it becomes hot again. When will this happen? Who knows? Will sentiment change? Almost certainly. I believe the risks are minimal, and I'm willing to collect the dividends while I wait.

I currently own shares of 8point3, but if I were coming at this from a fresh perspective, I'd buy anywhere near the current price of about $13, and keep some powder dry to buy more if it comes closer to the recent low of $12.04. 8point3 releases Q1 2017 earnings this week, on Wednesday, April 5th, which might provide some volatility for a good entry point. As it stands, I plan on buying more for my own account if it makes a new low at around $10. I am certainly not confident that it will go that low, given the positives outlined above, but I have no qualms about being opportunistic in this name.

