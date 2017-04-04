Moat Of Credit Card Processing Industry Explained

Currently, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A), in other words, Warren Buffett, holds Mastercard (NYSE:MA), Visa (NYSE:V) and American Express (NYSE:AXP) in its portfolio. What is so tempting of these payment application companies that the best investor alive has to hold three companies in the sector? To answer that question, we must first understand how the whole industry works.

Business Model

Many often mistake payment application companies to be banks or financial institution. However, these payment application companies are more like technology companies than financial firms.

"Visa is a global payments technology company that connects consumers and merchants... (provide) secure and reliable electronic payments. We enable global commerce through the transfer of value and information among these participants." (Visa 10-K).

As said by Visa in its annual report, credit card processing companies act as a conductor between consumers, merchants, and financial firms. They generate revenue by charging a small service fee to different stakeholders in a transaction for providing processing service and payment-related products. This unique business model allows credit card firms to earn steady revenue without bearing credit risks.

Revenue sources of credit card processing company

Service revenue Earned for services provided in support of client usage of the company's product. Data processing revenues Earned for authorization, clearing, settlement, and other maintenance services that facilitate transaction and information processing among clients. International transaction revenues Earned for cross border transaction processing and currency conversion activities. Other revenues License fees, account holder services and etc.

In other words, whenever we pay a tab using our credit card, card processing company earns a small sum of money with no risk.

The industry still has huge potential to grow. The world is now shifting toward a cashless society. More and more countries like India are retiring their higher value notes in the effort to fight corruption and facilitate transactions. As technology continues to improve, wider acceptance of electronic payment, and increasing online transaction, card payment system will be ubiquitous and, therefore, increasing the pie for the credit card processing industry as a whole.

The sector itself has a strong moat as the cost of entry to the industry is very high, and it is unlikely to have new dominant player to emerge or dominate the market. Currently, there are six major players in the market according to Visa's annual report namely Visa Inc., Mastercard, American Express, JCB, Discover/Diners Club (NYSE:DFS) and UnionPay.

Comparison of different firms

Visa Inc. Mastercard American Express JCB Discover/Diners Club Payment Volume ($B) $6,843 $3,360 $1,028 $200 $144 Total Volume ($B) $9,905 $4,564 $1,040 $207 $154 Total Transactions (B) 148.5 69.5 7.4 2.9 2.3 Cards issued (M) 3,009 1,574 118 94 58



*UnionPay is not included in this table because it primarily operates within China and is not listed. Therefore, we are uncertain about its information. (Visa 10-K)

Not all card processing companies have identical revenue sources. Taking a closer look at each company's annual report, we see that revenue of Visa and Mastercard are 100% risk-free, these companies earn all of their revenue from sources free from interest risk, and they do not depend on interest income from credit card users, earning all their revenues as payment services provider. On the other hand, American Express and Discover Financial are also card issuers besides a card processing company. They both earn revenue from interest income. In 2016, 82% of American Express's revenue is from risk-free processing sources, while Discover Financial only earns 21% of its net revenue from non-interest income. Though reliance on interest income seems insignificant in prosperous times, such difference in revenue structure can cause a huge impact when black swan appear and liquidity shrinks. Firms that rely heavily on interest payment may have difficulties receiving interest payments and suffer a huge decline in revenue, causing liquidity risk of itself. As said by Benjamin Graham, "An investment operation is one which... promises safety of principal and adequate return" (The Intelligent Investor). Therefore, we believe Discover Financial is not a sound investment as its business model does not provide the firm with a moat in a bear market.

Comparison between two safest bets

The whole industry is going to thrive in the long run, yet we, as a retail investor, do not have billions of dollars to buy shares of all of them. Therefore, we need to distinguish which firms provide us with the best investment opportunity and safety of principal while providing us an adequate return in the long run. Of the five companies mentioned above, we find Visa, Mastercard and American Express safe bet for value investor when the market is in turmoil.

As mentioned above, credit card processing industry itself already has a moat with high entry barrier and provides unique service that cannot be easily replicated. Of the total transaction volume, Visa and Mastercard process 91.2% of all transactions (Excluding UnionPay as its info cannot be found) with 100% risk-free revenue, which provides an extra moat for both companies within an already strong industry. As American Express has a unique business model and market position, we will write a follow-up article on the company itself but not include it in the following comparison.

(Source: Morningstar)

As shown graphs above, revenue of both firms are steadily increasing through last four years with Visa constantly pulling ahead of Mastercard. They both showed healthy growth in revenue (Mastercard's revenue grew by only 2% in 2015 because of currency fluctuation. It would be 8% if adjusted for currency) while maintaining a competitive gross profit margin. Though Mastercard is growing more rapidly than Visa in terms of revenue, the gap between two firms is widening as Visa apparently has higher efficiency in converting its revenue into gross profit. (Visa's gross profit rate decreased in 2016 because of the Visa Europe acquisition deal*)

*Will include more details in the follow up article about Visa

Both companies spent a huge sum of money in incentives to attract and retain customers in 2016. Visa spent ~$3.4 Billion while Mastercard spent ~$4.8 Billion. This shows the increasing competition within the industry to retain and attract customers yet this is also beneficial because it increases entry barrier for other firms.

Risks

Increasing global regulation on the payment industry may impact the profitability of credit card firms. Both Visa and Mastercard listed regulatory risks first in their risk segment. For example, both companies mentioned that interchange rates are subject to regulatory activity and therefore have limited the firms' ability to establish these rates. (MA 10-K)

Other risks listed by both companies include increasing competition within the industry for clients and technology and information security.

Conclusion

The credit card payment industry is a lucrative industry with a strong moat, strong pricing power, strong potential, and high entry barrier. These qualities make it a perfect industry to invest in for the long run. Of the 5 major firms, we find Visa, Mastercard and American Express with the best investing potential. We will write an individual report for each of the three firms. However, investment in the industry is not exactly waterproof. Within the industry, competition is increasingly fierce between firms to get and retain customers, and increasing regulation may impair the very lucrative industry.