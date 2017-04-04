Top 15 Gold And Silver Mining Stock Takeover Targets: Which One Is Most Likely?

Why are one-sided takeover deals so common in the gold mining industry?

Below is my list of the top gold & silver mining stock takeover targets. None of them are producers, but they all have very lucrative properties. Plus, they are all undervalued. Most of them have very advanced projects.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (4/3/2017) Alexco Resources AXU Silver $1.52 108M $164M Aurvista Gold ARVSF Gold $0.22 200M $45M Barkerville Gold Mining BGMZF Gold $0.52 358M $184M Bear Creek Mining BCEKF Silver $1.64 110M $184M Dalradian Resources DRLDF Gold $1.04 299M $314M Falco Resources FPRGF Gold $0.72 167M $121M Golden Minerals AUMN Silver $0.62 109M $67M Integra Gold ICGQF Gold $0.70 515M $361M Hummingbird Resources HUMRF Gold $0.32 343M $113M Midas Gold MDRPF Gold $0.62 342M $211M Orezone Gold ORZCF Gold $0.40 164M $65M Rye Patch Gold RPMGF Gold $0.25 444M $109M Sandpspring Resources SSPXF Gold $0.40 160M $64M Treasury Metals TSRMF Gold $0.65 114M $74M Victoria Gold VITFF Gold $0.45 563M $252M Vista Gold VGZ Gold $1.03 105M $108M

I have found that most of the mergers and acquisitions occur after a project is de-risked. Once a project has a PEA, PFS, or is close to production, that's when larger companies will make an offer. Recent examples are True Gold, Kaminak Gold, and Exeter Resources.

Because there are so few quality projects with low valuations, I will be surprised if half of these stocks can avoid a takeover. Nearly all gold and silver producers are looking for opportunities for production growth. And the easiest way for growth is to buy another project.

Most shareholders are more than willing to give away their projects. I rarely see deals get turned down, even when they are one-sided. For instance, Goldcorp just made a takeover offer of Exeter Resources for about $11 per oz (17 million oz for $184 million). That's incredibly cheap based on future gold prices, but it's likely to get approved. I have Exeter's future market cap valuation in the GoldStockData database at $5.6 billion, with potential future cash flow at $400 million per year. Sure, Goldcorp may never achieve $400 million in annual cash flow, but the potential is there if gold prices take off.

With shareholders today willing to accept $10 per oz in a takeover deal, it's nearly impossible to prevent a merger. The only way is if there is large insider ownership that does not want the deal. But if a company offers a high enough premium, even insiders will take a bad deal. What was amazing about the Exeter deal is that the Board of Directors approved it as a friendly merger. I'll bet shareholders will vote at least 80% for the merger, and I wouldn't be surprised if it's much higher. I'm always amazed at these votes. I expect them to be close and they never are. Note that they only need 51% for the merger to be approved.

If you own any of the stocks listed above, you should pray for higher gold and silver prices in the near term. At some point, the value of gold in the ground will get revalued higher and ugly deals for $10 per oz, or even $30 per oz, will be a thing of the past.

The question is, which stock stands out as the most likely target? There are actually two stocks that scream buy me. They are Barkerville Gold Mining and Sandspring Resources.

I analyzed Barkerville a year ago and not much has changed, other than a plethora of good drill results. You can review that article using this link. I still feel that Barkerville's properties are some of the best in Canada. The upside potential is huge. I can't imagine a Major not finding a way to buy it at some point. However, their high insider ownership won't give it away.

Let's take a look at the Sandspring Resources.

The following analysis is based on data from my website (www.goldstockdata.com).

Sandspring Resources. (Analysis on 4/2/2017).

Sandspring Resources has a large gold project and is highly undervalued. However, they will not begin production on their South American Guyana property (Toroparu) until they raise the $500 million capex (they need another $325 million). They have a 10 million oz (1 gpt) open pit. Their future reserves are valued at $9 per oz, giving them 25 bagger potential. Investors for some reason do not like the project. The FD market cap is only $64 million. They seem to be a sitting target for a takeover with only 15% insiders.

They raised 30% of the capex by selling 10% of gold production to Silver Wheaton for $400 per oz, plus 50% of silver production for $4 an oz. But where do they get the rest of the capex? I don't think they can finance it until gold goes to $1400, because the after-tax IRR is only 20% at $1300 gold. So, there will likely be a delay until it gets financed. They are not giving guidance for when construction could begin. I'm not sure if they need a final feasibility study, or which permits are outstanding. They claim that it is construction ready, but they are not showing a timeline to production, which is what most construction ready projects provide.

The cash costs will be around $700 per oz, with all-in costs around $1100. Once gold prices rise, it will get built and have huge cash flow. But by who? They have the option of building a hydro-electric plant for $120 million, and reducing their all-in costs by several hundred dollars per oz. They might chose that option if they can finance it. While this stock prints as a potential 25+ bagger, share dilution could reduce those lofty returns to build the mine.

Their property is on 150,000 acres with a lot of drilling targets. It's very likely that they will find more gold if they get the chance to explore. They already have two additional discoveries (Sona Hill and Wynamu) totaling about 500,000 oz at 1 gpt). I expect them to add 1 million oz through exploration. They currently have 4 million oz of reserves, but they likely will mine about 7 million oz. Why aren't the majors in a bidding war for this project? It can be had for $100 million.

The 3 Ps

Properties

Does it have a flagship project? Yes, long life mine.

Does it have a pipeline of projects for growth? No other projects, but they do have several exploration targets.

Does it have the exploration potential to expand resources? Yes, already two discoveries on their 150,000 acre property.

Is the grade and recovery rate satisfactory? Yes, but it really needs $1400 gold to be funded. The grade is only 1 gpt.

Is the location satisfactory? Good location in Guyana.

Do they it own it? Yes, 100%.

People

Do you consider it a strong management team? I would say it's not a strong management team, based on their execution and past experience. I expect them to sell the project.

Is it an exploration or production team? Appears to be an exploration team.

Does it have experience? No experience building and operating mines.

Does it have a track record for building mines? No.

Is it investor friendly and not always diluting? Yes.

Is the team large enough to build a mine? They say yes, but I have my doubts. It's currently a very small team.

Have you listened to a CEO interview? Yes. He seems like someone ready to make a deal once they get a good offer.

Is it cash-focused? So far it has no debt.

How much stock does management own? 1.5%. Only 15% insider ownership.

Do the website and company presentation provide adequate guidance and details? Yes.

Projects

What are the resources? 10 million oz of gold at 1 gpt. 7 million oz M&I. 4 million oz Reserves.

Long life mine? Yes.

What are the current/estimated cash costs and all-in costs per oz? $750 and $1150 per oz. (My estimate).

What documentation has been released for first mine (PEA, Pre-feasibility Study, Feasibility Study)? Pre-Feasibility.

What is the capex for its first mine? $500 million ($325 left to be financed).

What is the after-tax IRR for first mine? 20% at $1300 gold.

Can its first mine be financed? Unknown. Probably need $1400 gold.

How will its first mine be financed (debt, equity, streaming)?

$135 million using streaming. 10% of gold production.

Note: Still needs the final mining permit and final feasibility study (but they say it is construction ready).

Share Structure

Is it highly diluted? No, it has 160 million fully-diluted shares.

Timeline Risk (time frame until production)

Very close to production, but no date set.

Market Cap Size

$64 million. Highly undervalued.

Stock Chart

Is this a good entry point? Yes, for a likely 50% plus gain in the next year or two. For a higher return, perhaps not a good entry price, because of likely takeover.

Balance Sheet

What is its cash/debt situation? $5 million in cash and no debt.

Valuation

What is its potential future market cap growth rate at $2,000 gold? 2,700% at 225,000 oz (see below).

What is its potential future free cash flow at $2,000 gold? $180 million annually at 225,000 oz (225,000 x $800). (This assumes all-in costs are $1,200 per oz).

What are its future reserves valued at today? $9 per oz at 7 million oz ($64 million/7 million oz).

Future market cap growth:

Current Market Cap: $64 Million.

Future Market Cap: 225,000 oz x $800 = $180 million annual cash flow x 10 = $1.8 billion

Compare the two values and you get a 2,700% increase.

Is Sandspring Resources highly undervalued? Yes, with a potential increase of 2,700% and future reserves valued at $9, it is highly undervalued.

This valuation does not subtract the 10% gold stream, but it also does not include their potential production growth from Sona Hill and Wynamu.

Note: You can check the data included in this analysis at Sandspring Resources website and www.sandspringresources.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDRPF, AXU, BGMZF, BCEKF, DRLDF, AUMN, ICGQF, HUMRF, ORZCF, RPMGF, SSPXF, TSRMF, VITFF, VGZ, FPRGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.