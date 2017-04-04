Healthcare Needs Systemic Reform - The Truth Behind March Consumption Data And More Evidence For TLT

Healthcare is becoming a monstrous annual expense and it is crippling consumers, making a breakout in growth nearly impossible. TLT benefits from low growth.

Overview

Consumer spending for February grew at 0.1% vs. last month, missing consensus expectations of 0.2%. The Atlanta Fed also revised down their Q1 GDP estimate from 1% to 0.9% on the back of this weak report.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

On a year over year basis, real personal consumption fell to 2.64% from 3.00% just one month ago, a drop of 36 basis points.

Before digging into the granular detail of the report it is important to see the data series in the context of a long term cycle. This is a very important data series as personal consumption is nearly 70% of US GDP.

Source: BEA

After sustaining a short term acceleration throughout 2016, growth is falling again. As with all my data analysis the rate of change is important and the slope of the recent decline is worrisome, even more than the headline data miss suggests.

The rest of the article will cover the details of the consumption report; more specifically the rise of healthcare spending within the context of total consumer spending.

Breakdown of Personal Consumption

The most high level breakdown of Personal Consumption starts with the breakdown between the two main categories of consumption: "services" and "goods".

As stated before, total consumption is roughly 70% of US GDP which makes the details of this data series very important in mapping the health of the consumer and the economy as a whole.

Services consumption is ~65% of total consumption while Goods consumption is ~35% of total consumption. Goods can be broken down into "durable goods" and "nondurable goods" but more on that later.

Services, being the largest component of consumption, is very important to look at and the trend in services consumption is even more worrisome than the trend in total consumption.

Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA)

The services component (the largest part) is experiencing year over year (y/y) growth that is declining at a rapid pace, even more rapidly than total consumption, shown together below.

Source: BEA

The services component is growing 80 basis points slower than total PCE, but what is more alarming is the pace or slope of the decline of the services component.

If total consumption is ~70% of GDP and services consumption is ~65% of consumption, then given these numbers we can roughly extrapolate that services consumption comprises roughly 45% of the entire US GDP.

Given that this one number is nearly half of total GDP, the pace of the decline in growth should be taken as a major warning sign for the months to come.

I will return to services consumption and how healthcare ties in, but before, I want to include the other component of consumption to outline the clarity of where the problem lies.

Below is a chart of y/y growth of total PCE, services PCE and Goods PCE.

Source: BEA

The goods component, although a more volatile data set, continues to show accelerating growth, diverging from total PCE and services PCE.

Before demonstrating the devastating impact of healthcare costs on US consumption, I want to re-emphasize a point made in previous articles.

Growth in the United States has been in a secular decline for decades. There are many explanations as to why: debt, demographics, etc. I am not going to make the case for healthcare being the only cause of a secular decline in growth but I will prove healthcare is becoming a larger and increasing factor that if gone unchanged, will eventually become so burdensome that it could grind the economy to a halt.

Healthcare and Consumption (Growth)

The first important detail to note is that healthcare spending by consumers is included in the personal consumption numbers, specifically, the services component.

That means that if healthcare costs surge (most would view this as a negative) than total consumption will increase and PCE growth would look higher, something that most would tout as a good sign.

Given this fact, it is important to net out healthcare spending to see how much "discretionary" spending is growing vs. costs that the consumer is forced to incur. Healthcare costs rising is giving a false reading on the total consumption numbers and thus, the consumer is in much worse shape in regards to the amount of discretionary goods they are able to purchase, a better indication of true consumer health.

Before I demonstrate the growth of the consumer "net" of healthcare costs, a few important data points are worth noting.

First, healthcare expenditures as a percentage of total consumption is rising and has been rising at an alarming pace for decades.

Source: BEA, Author

Currently, healthcare expenditures make up over 17% of the total consumption in the country, up from just over 15% in the early 2000's.

It is the rise in healthcare spending as a percentage of consumption that is alarming as opposed to the actual number. Based on this chart, this trend shows no signs of slowing down and eventually will hit an inflection point, if not there already. What happens when healthcare spending reaches 20% or 25% of total consumption? What will the impact on the "real" economy, or the goods/manufacturing economy be?

Consumers simply are not able to bear the cost of rising healthcare expenditures and continue to consume discretionary goods at the same pace. The impact will be a decline in growth of the real economy.

Looked at another way, annual healthcare costs as a percentage of annual real personal income is rising at a similar pace.

Source: BEA, Author

The evidence of healthcare costs squeezing the consumers discretionary basket of goods is clear based on the above charts.

The true growth of the economy can be seen by excluding these costs that artificially drive up consumption numbers, from the calculation of consumption growth.

What is the True Growth Rate?

Total consumption is growing at 2.6% y/y based on the report last week. Net of healthcare costs total consumption is only growing at 2.3%, 30 basis points slower.

Source: BEA

The next chart further emphasizes the impact of healthcare costs and what the true growth of the economy is; it is far below the commonly heard "2% growth" environment and is closer to 1.5% and falling.

Source: BEA

Source: BEA

Shown above, total PCE excluding forced healthcare costs is sub 2.5% and falling while services ex healthcare is almost sub 1% growth Y/Y. Given these anemic growth rates, it is not a surprise that bond yields have failed to rise substantially and continue to trend lower.

For context, services consumption includes but not limited to housing, transportation, recreation, food and accommodations. These are key components of a consumption economy and the growth of this basket of goods is nearly sub 1%.

The following chart shows the cumulative growth of different sections of consumption since 1999. The purpose of this is to compare the total growth in consumption between the entire economy and various sub-components to provide insight as to where the growth in the economy is truly coming from.

Source: BEA

Healthcare expenditures outpaced total consumption by over 20% since 1999 and the gap is getting wider after following the trend nearly exactly from 1999-2008.

At this risk of a partisan undertone it would be a disservice not point out the jump in both 2008 and the increase of the slope of cumulative growth in 2014. Healthcare costs have risen through the last three administrations, particularly fast in the last one but the healthcare problem is not a partisan one, it is a structural problem.

The charts below put emphasis on the rise in healthcare as it pertains to the consumer and how a rapid rise in healthcare is stealing growth from the underlying real economy and why the total consumption numbers that include healthcare spending are overinflated and misleading.

Source: BEA

Source: BEA

It is overwhelmingly clear that healthcare growth is rapidly outpacing total consumption growth and that if the current trend continues, the gap will widen and the result will be continued slower and lower growth through the non-healthcare economy.

Conclusion and TLT (Bonds)

The analysis above clearly paints a picture of how healthcare costs/expenditures are rising at a rate that comes at the expense of true growth in the underlying economy.

The real growth rate of consumption after excluding healthcare is closer to 1% and the trends indicate that the squeeze on consumers will continue and growth will go even lower. Month to month fluctuations in growth are inevitable but as long as healthcare remains such a large component of the consumer basket and a rising one nonetheless, growth will continue to be suppressed and we are likely never to see sustained growth above 3%.

TLT has been in a secular uptrend due to the anemic growth of the economy and I would expect this trend to continue over the next several years (assuming systemic healthcare reform does not come).

I would recommend TLT as part of a balanced portfolio. The fear of rapidly rising rates I believe is overblown and cannot materialize without a sustained rise in growth which I believe I provided ample evidence for that scenario being unlikely.

I continue to believe in a slow (sub 1.5%) true growth environment and thus would allocate my portfolio to TLT and defensive equities that are less dependent on economic growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.