Apple Vs. Imagination Technologies: Unexpected, Uncertain And Uniquely Apple?

How should we read this move by Apple, however? Here I take on a couple of angles.

Imagination Technologies was forced to issue an announcement on Apple's intention to stop using its GPU tech in the next 15-24 months.

Imagination Technologies (OTC:IMGTY) saw its share price collapse 70% yesterday after the company made a short yet significant regulatory announcement regarding its commercial relationship with its biggest customer, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The statement read that:

Apple is of a view that it will no longer use the Group's intellectual property in its new products in 15 months to two years time, and as such will not be eligible for royalty payments under the current license and royalty agreement.

Apple has used Imagination's technology and intellectual property for many years. It has formed the basis of Graphics Processor Units ("GPUs") in Apple's phones, tablets, iPods, TVs and watches. Apple has asserted that it has been working on a separate, independent graphics design in order to control its products and will be reducing its future reliance on Imagination's technology.

This is massive news for Imagination. Apple alone contributed over 50% of its £120 million revenue:

What is more, although the company does not offer a breakdown of profit by customer, it does state in the announcement that:

Imagination has minimal direct costs associated with this [Apple] revenue stream.

This suggests to me that its Apple revenue also operates with a high margin, and thus, unfortunately, contributes an even larger share of profit.

Yet, it leaves us with a lot of immediate uncertainties over where this takes the long-established Imagination-Apple relationship, as well as throwing up another interesting question about how Apple seems to be trying to direct its business into the future.

Expecting the Unexpected?

It was for most an unexpected announcement. Apple's influence on Imagination Technologies share price had generally been seen towards the upside rather than downside. Rumors of a potential bid from the company to buy out the business have swirled around for some time, fed by the fact that Apple continues to hold about 8.5% of total outstanding shares in the company:

The rumors were true that it was considering a bid early last year. A formal offer, however, was not forthcoming as Apple clarified in March 2016. The reasoning for this was unclear at the time. It may well have been that Apple's plans were already in development, and acquiring Imagination would have been helpful but not essential. It could, therefore, be picky on price.

Maybe this was a bit myopic, however. The reality is that this seemed very much in the offing for some time. Apple has been moving more and more such activity in-house for years. What is more, MacRumors pointed out that Apple had been poaching Imagination staff for some time back in October 2016. The biggest name was John Metcalfe, who had been Imagination's COO until June 2016 but become a senior director at Apple the month after.

Apple has, therefore, been making subtle but striking moves to shift against its reliance on Imagination's tech.

A Messy Divorce?

Imagination does not seem happy to just roll over to Apple, however. The announcement also explained that:

Apple has not presented any evidence to substantiate its assertion that it will no longer require Imagination's technology, without violating Imagination's patents, intellectual property and confidential information. This evidence has been requested by Imagination but Apple has declined to provide it.

The company argues, as a result, that it believes:

it would be extremely challenging to design a brand new GPU architecture from basics without infringing its intellectual property rights, accordingly Imagination does not accept Apple's assertions.

It is a valid point, but it is a hardly a victorious one. It has the feel of Imagination being shoved off a revenue cliff and hanging on valiantly with its fingernails. Over time, Apple may well be able to hammer the fingers loose one by one with its own, newly developed IP, or (more likely) Imagination and its shareholders will welcome a hand up from Apple through a cut-price acquisition.

Ultimate Discount Voucher

Indeed, that may well have been the design all along. The cynic in me would think it simply a bargaining ploy.

Apple is clearly looking to use its immense market scale and massive wealth to squeeze some of its fundamental IP providers. Its case against Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which I briefly raised recently in my FCF assessment of the company, is perhaps a good case in point. Yet, Imagination's huge reliance on its Apple revenue stream makes the company an even easier target to apply pressure upon. In a way, Apple had the ultimate discount voucher for Imagination in the form of its immense contribution to the company's results.

It may well get what it wants, as Imagination also announced that:

Apple's notification has led Imagination to discuss with Apple potential alternative commercial arrangements for the current license and royalty agreement.

The alternative would be to try and take Apple to court to protect the company's IP rights. Though perhaps valid, it is unclear that Imagination has the financial muscle with which to defeat Apple.

Imagination has seen cash flowing out of the company for several years now. It has therefore had to rely upon rapidly rising debt levels and its rapidly dwindling cash on hand:

In contrast, Apple generates the equivalent amount of FCF as Imagination does in annual revenue in just a day. To replace Imagination's entire £9.4 million in cash at hand, Apple would just have to wait for less than two hours' worth of FCF to ring through its tills. Imagination would clearly be considerably outgunned. The company would, therefore, likely struggle to maintain litigation at the same time as investing in its business for the future.

Of course, it may also be a larger acquisition-based tactical play. Apple may well know it will require Imagination's patents post termination. Yet, the far broader swipe at Imagination's Apple revenue by suggesting it would leave the company's sales books entirely has shaken investor confidence in Imagination, which was already somewhat rickety. Although sentiment has improved towards Imagination, it still trades considerably below its March 2014 highs above £7 a share.

Perhaps, therefore, Apple's move (knowing that Imagination would have to issue a regulatory announcement as yesterday outlining Apple's declared intentions) is an attempt to undermine Imagination's share price and management's ability to resist a low-ball bid for the company and its IP assets. Certainly, since the original talk of an acquisition in early 2016, Imagination's share price from a USD perspective* (despite the post-Brexit collapse in GBP) has been rising:

The recent announcement, however, saw Imagination's share price in USD drop from $3.35 to just $1.41. Quite a fall in price for Apple, if it were interested in acquiring the company. Even a 40% premium to today's share price would fail to see it have to stump up more than the equivalent of $2 a share.

This would hardly represent a challenge for Apple and would see the company pick up Imagination's undoubtedly valuable IP. Even though it is clear that Apple's own in-house GPU technology is clearly well developed, it would mean bolstering it with the established Imagination tech.

The fact that Apple appears to have maintained its shareholding in Imagination suggests it still sees long-term value in the company's tech. Maybe the fact that Apple has "declined to provide" evidence, as Imagination highlights, that it can wean itself entirely off Imagination's IP is an implicit recognition of this.

Making Ubiquity More Unique

Whatever the future for the Imagination-Apple relationship, Apple's move is very interesting. The reality is that bringing GPU design in-house has a lot of appeal for Apple. Not only does it mean one less bunch of IP royalties it may be able to avoid paying (not that it is a huge cost for Apple), but it also means more direct control over GPU R&D speed and direction (Mark Hibben recently wrote a fascinating piece on this point, which is worth reading in more detail). It has the potential, therefore, to provide better GPU for Apple at less overall cost (assuming the company would also license its own IP). Hardly an unpleasant combination.

Yet, Apple's almost control-freak levels of desire to have as much of its manufacturing and design operations in-house is also perhaps part of a larger, broader story at the company: the attempted evolution of a luxury goods brand.

Apple has always been a very image-driven business. Although, of course, its tech development is core to the business. Core to the compan's marketing has always been the perception of the place of its tech within people's lives. The aspirational rather than technical sell has always provided the foundations of how the company shifts its products. The overlap here with the traditional luxury goods manufacturers is obvious. Yet, the sheer ubiquity of Apple's products jars with traditional luxury goods manufacturers.

It has, of course, made moves to build its "luxury" brand reputation rather than just being a tech company. In recent years, Apple has taken to hiring former luxury goods executives to its senior leadership, including former CEOs of Yves Saint Laurent (Paul Deneve) and Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) (Angela Ahrendts) and TAG Heuer's former sales director (Patrick Pruniaux).

Ahrendts is particularly interesting in this regard. She has sought to make Apple Stores more in line with luxury goods stores with personal appointments and additional high-end items for sale. This is perhaps little surprise coming from the former boss of Burberry. Yet, really she is simply reversing the process she undertook at the iconic British fashion label. Speaking in 2010 to the Wall Street Journal whilst still Burberry CEO, Ahrendts explained that:

I don't look at Gucci or Chanel or anyone. If I look to any company as a model, it's Apple. They're a brilliant design company working to create a lifestyle, and that's the way I see us.

Now she is, as Andrew Anthony at The Guardian explained, "Burberrying Apple" by trying to switch Apple from a lifestyle to a luxury lifestyle.

The reality is that most tech today is fundamentally constructed on similar sort of "nuts and bolts." Being able to pull as much of the tech development in-house as well as simply the aesthetic design would help to shore up the exclusivity of the Apple branded items. In turn, Apple would then be able to market it as exactly the kind of "attainable luxury" which has fed the growth and remarkable loyal customer base of the likes of the iPhone. Yet, to continue to retain the cachet (and margin-bolstering effect) of a luxurious brand when your products are so everyday needs a lot of work. For a tech company trying to carve out this brave new world, it needs even more work and experimenting.

Apple's increasingly precious control over its various means of technical design and manufacture is perhaps indicative of this more general attempt to provide the means to make the company's tech more obviously unique (and esoteric) through its internal, closed-door development. The less that Apple requires external assistance in developing its products, the more unique in the marketplace it becomes. Throw in the company's reputation for luxury design and an increasingly luxury retail experience, and it may well just manage to do that.

Conclusion

Apple's move is clearly a massive one for Imagination. Its effect on the revenue and general business is blunt, to say the least. The potential for 50% of Imagination's revenue to disappear in as little as 15 months away is not what a company wants to have to explain to its investors.

For Apple, the story is far more nuanced. If it is a simple ploy to get Imagination's IP at a discounted price after the halted bid last year, then the company has certainly done well (even if you could argue its hand was maybe a bit strongly played). If the company has managed to rapidly develop its own, completely independently designed GPU which does not rely upon established IP, then this is an impressive achievement.

Nonetheless, as Apple continues to display an almost obsessive desire to create a technical autarky at the company, it is interesting to ask why. Part is, of course, about controlling your own destiny as a company. Self-directed design produces uniquely adapted technology. Unique technology helps maintain (or develop) new moats between you and your competitors. What is more, as Apple seems set on developing its tech business more explicitly into a luxury goods business, this uniqueness becomes doubly important.

It will be fascinating to see how this unfolds. As for Imagination investors, however, I suspect many will be hoping that if Apple's desertion plans are fully put in motion, it will take the remaining 91% of the company off their hands first. Even after the interest last year, it is not entirely clear how obliging Apple will be on this front.

Notes

* This is not Imagination's ADR share price, but rather, its London-listed, GBP-denominated share price converted to the prevailing USD value at the time.

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Creative Commons image reproduced from Flickr user janitors.

