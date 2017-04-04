Groupon: Why I Remain Hopeful

In 2011, Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) raised $700 million in its highly-anticipated IPO giving the company a market capitalization of $13 billion. The company ended the day trading at $28 a share and a market capitalization of $16 billion. At the time, this was the second biggest tech IPO in history. Five years later, the company’s stock price is trading at a $3.89, meaning its market cap has dropped to $2.1 billion. In this article, I will explain why I believe that Groupon is currently priced reasonably and set to grow in the coming years.

Groupon is currently going through a turnaround strategy that management believe will compete with large e-commerce companies like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The turnaround process involves four strategies. First, management is focused on reducing its global footprint. This year, Groupon will be available in 15 countries, down from 47 in 2015. Second, the company has managed to "reduce empty calories" by removing low margin products and categories. Third, the company is improving its customer service experience. In the recent conference call, CEO Richard Williams said that they are now responding to messages 83 times faster than they initially did. Finally, the company is improving the number of active customers. In 2016, the company added 5 million new customers. This was the highest rate since 2012 as shown below.

Source: Statista

Groupon’s turnaround will not be an easy one, and I expect it to take time. The company has shifted its original strategy from a daily deals site with limited products to an extensive marketplace with thousands of products sold by local merchants. The shift to the new strategy was appropriate because the daily deals concept was dying off. In 2015, Amazon shattered its Amazon Local platform that was a direct competitor to Groupon. In 2016, Groupon bought LivingSocial, a company once valued at $6 billion. The former Unicorn, Gilt Groupe, was also sold for $250 million.

Therefore, the future of Groupon depends on how it adapts to the new strategy and whether its customers will follow it.

Fortunately, the new strategy seems to be working although potential risks lie ahead. Over 60% of Groupon’s sales come from mobile. According to AppAnnie, Groupon’s Android and iOS apps rank as the 7th and 5th popular shopping apps in the respective stores. Its website is the 93rd most popular website in the United States. As shown below, most of the company’s web traffic comes from organic search followed by direct visitors.

Source: SimilarWeb

In 2016, the company had revenues of $3.14 billion compared to the $3.11 billion it had in 2015. Its net loss moved to $183 million from a profit of $33 million in the previous year. The company’s loss was attributed to an increase in marketing spending and its acquisition of LivingSocial. In 2016, Groupon spent $362 million in marketing which represented 6% of the total revenue. This was up from $254 million in 2015 or 4.1% of the total revenue. This year, the company expects to spend a similar amount in marketing to attract new customers.

Presently, Groupon faces three major challenges. First, it faces the challenge of customer acquisition costs. In the current model, Groupon must continue to advertise its products and services in a more aggressive manner. However, in 2016, the company’s percentage of marketing expenses, compared to revenue, is relatively lower than that of other e-commerce companies. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), Wayfair (NYSE:W), and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) share of marketing to revenue is 26.3%, 23%, and 11.1%, respectively. This gives Groupon room to increase its marketing spend in future.

The second challenge that Groupon must deal with is competition. The e-commerce field has grown significantly with bigger companies such as Amazon and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) competing for a market share. The two companies have increased discounts and increased the speed of delivery. Amazon’s Prime service gives people a chance to pay an annual fee of $100 and receive free shipping on select products. This is bundled with other services such as music, movies, and TV shows, and free unlimited photo storage among others. While Groupon’s focus is on local commerce, it must now contend with the fact that it will continue to compete with companies with more resources who are targeting the same customers.

Third, the company faces the challenge of growth now that the company is reducing its global footprint. Also, its revenue is not growing as fast as it used to. However, I believe the company’s strategy to cut its global footprint is ideal because it is only its exiting markets that have proven to be unprofitable. Now, as it shifts focus to its profitable segments, I expect the company to accelerate growth and reduce wasted efforts.

In terms of valuation, Groupon has a market cap of $2.1 billion. Its stock price is currently trading at $3.89. In the past one year, the stock has traded between a low of $2.92 and $5.94. The company’s trailing price-to-sales ratio of 0.722 is significantly lower than that of its peer companies. For Groupon’s peers, I am considering eBay, RetailMeNot (NASDAQ:SALE), and Wayfair which have a trailing P/S ratio of 4.3, 1.42, and 1.04, respectively.

This year, analysts expect the company to make between $2.95 billion and $3.25 billion. The average consensus revenue for the company is $3.14 billion. Using these estimates, the company has a forward P/S ratio of 0.67, which is also lower than its peers, which have 3.67, 1.62, and 0.68, respectively.

Conclusion

Groupon might not get to its earlier valuation any time soon. However, I believe that the company’s management is putting in the right measures to achieve a successful turnaround. By exiting unsustainable markets, moving from the daily deals model, and reducing the empty calories, the company will be at a good place to improve its margins. As with most turnarounds, this process will take time and the company will make mistakes along the way. At the current price, I believe the company is a buy, but only for investors willing hold for a few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GRPN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.