Cove Point And Lower U.S. Gas Production Put The Squeeze On Prices - Natural Gas Daily

For this week's EIA natural gas report, we expect a 6 Bcf injection in the storage report for the week ended March 31. A storage report of 6 Bcf injection would be compared to a 6 Bcf injection last year and a -13 Bcf for the five-year average. Our storage forecast was revised 1 Bcf lower from last Friday.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast this week is 3 Bcf lower than the ICE settlement report of +9 Bcf.

This week's EIA storage report should be above the five-year average again. However, on a structural deficit basis, this week's report is comparatively tighter than the five-year average.

Natural gas prices are rallying furiously today on the back of several pretty material market news. First, Dominion Cove Point LNG submitted a request to FERC to start gas flows. Once approved, Cove Point could increase LNG flow by an additional 0.8 Bcf/d.

This news was particularly bullish to the natural gas market partly because market only expected Cove Point to come online by the end of Q4 2017 to the start of Q1 2018. The early start signals an increase in forecasted structural deficit going forward.

The second piece of news that was particularly bullish was the bullish storage facilities report. The better than expected report saw us revise lower our US natural gas production assumptions and volume today dipped below 70 Bcf/d.

So far, there's been no apparent response in US gas production.

Combining these two bullish news and with traders positioned for a lack of volatility in the shoulder month prices, and we have a 5%+ squeeze on our hands today.

Our natural gas position rallied nicely on this, but our recent call for a correction in gas prices was quite off.

Looking at gas prices across the curve, most of the rally today came in the May to September months. This is likely due to the early start for Cove Point that has analysts revising higher the structural deficit. If weather conditions this Summer turn out to be warmer than expected, then we should expect US gas rally to the point where it starts demand destruction, which we currently estimate to be above $3.50/MMBtu.

With the rally now behind us, natural gas traders will focus more of their attention on the forecasted structural deficit. Cove Point and Cheniere's (NYSEMKT:LNG) LNG train 4 is expected to increase demand by another 1.6 Bcf/d. This structural increase, along with the expected increase in Mexico gas exports, will continue to keep a floor below prices. And with a lackluster US gas production backdrop, traders could be bidding prices higher even from these levels in the prompt months.

