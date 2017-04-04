Will ESAs Mark The End Of Coal Power?

Energy Storage Agreements (ESAs) will upend the coal generating business. I have been traditionally skeptical of the concept pushed by greenies that wind and solar will replace coal and nuclear fuel, and that all we need are windmills and solar panels for as far as the eye can see. Their biggest challenge is the intermittent nature of their generating footprint vs. the grid's base load requirements satisfied by coal and nuclear. Over the past several years, I have written about this serious flaw. Enter ESAs.

Regulators in California are behind a new business of providing utility-scale back-up battery storage at power generating facilities. Canadian-based AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) recently announced a 10-year Energy Storage Resource Adequacy Purchase Agreement with Southern California Edison SCE, a subsidiary of Edison International (NYSE:EIX). A recap of the scope of the contract is described below, from ATGFF's press release:

AltaGas was a successful participant in SCE's Request for Offers for resource adequacy from energy storage units. Under terms of the Energy Storage Agreement, AltaGas will provide SCE with 20 MW of resource adequacy capacity for a continuous four-hour period, the equivalent of 80 MWh of energy discharging capacity. AltaGas will receive fixed monthly resource adequacy payments under the ESA and will retain the rights to earn additional revenue from the energy from the lithium-ion batteries.

In addition, SCE has entered into an agreement with an Australian investment bank to supply 50 MW of battery storage provided by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), utilizing their PowerPack 2 storage units.

Last September, SCE announced additional contracts for "utility-side" storage, adding to plans put in place in 2014. Below are two graphs from ihs.com outlining Behind-the-Meter (read residential and commercial) and Utility-side-of-Meter) procurement plans. Of interest is the utility-side as this will have the biggest impact on fuels used for power generation, ie coal. According to IHS Markit, SCE has a pipeline of over 500 MW of contracted storage and will represent 10% of US energy storage installations between 2016 and 2020.

San Diego Gas and Electric, a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE), also announced the completion of the AES Energy Storage (NYSE:AES) 30 MW/120 MWh Escondido battery project and the 7.5 MW/30 MWh El Cajon battery project (pictured above). The Escondido project is billed as the largest lithium-ion utility-scale battery storage project on record. The 400,000 on-site batteries are similar to those found in electric vehicles and are housed in 24 containers.

However, not all projects are viable in the eyes of regulators. Last December, Pacific Gas and Electric's (NYSE:PCG) proposal for 4MW of storage was rejected by the California PUC as not being cost effective. In addition, according to Forbes, projects outside California are finding it difficult to gain traction. Regulations are the current stumbling block, but based on the success of the AES program in California, other states and power grid managers, such as PJM, are beginning to give serious consideration to ESA developments.

An article from Bloomberg New Energy Finance reviews the costs associated with ESA and finds the costs to still be uncompetitive. Below is a chart of the falling prices for battery storage, nevertheless prices are still too high.

But for the most part, according to a BNEF analysis, the costs of new projects would need to drop by half in order to be profitable on a wider scale in California, and that's not likely to happen for another decade. The total installed cost of a battery plant would need to fall to about $275 per kilowatt hour. While Tesla declined to provide its pricing data, the similarly sized AltaGas project was expected to cost at least $40 million, or $500 per kilowatt hour.

Oilprice.com and Moody's recently offered complementary articles postulating wind power generating costs are falling and now can compete with coal without tax subsidies. Moody's offers the direst warning:

Wind power economics are driving coal generation up the dispatch curve and into earlier retirement," says Jairo Chung, a Moody's analyst. "Around 56 gigawatts of regulated coal-fired capacity in the Midwest has operating costs that are higher than the all-in costs of new wind power. In the Great Plains states, the average long-term all-in power purchase agreement price for wind power is around $20/MWh. On a comparable basis, the majority of the coal-fired power generation in the same region has operating costs higher than $30/MWh.

In a report issued by EIA last August, the agency projected the costs to build and operate various types of new generating plants, based on the Leveled Cost of Electricity LCOE. The definition of LCOE is:

Levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) is often cited as a convenient summary measure of the overall competitiveness of different generating technologies. It represents the per-kilowatt hour cost (in real dollars) of building and operating a generating plant over an assumed financial life and duty cycle. Key inputs to calculating LCOE include capital costs, fuel costs, fixed and variable operations and maintenance (O&M) costs, financing costs, and an assumed utilization rate for each plant type.

According to EIA, the costs of constructing and maintaining equal capacity wind power and natural gas power plants are nearly the same: $57.20 per MW-hour versus $56.90 (including tax credits). Below is a recap of the estimated costs by fuel type for plants entering service in five years.

U.S. Capacity-Weighted Average LCOE (2015 $/MWh) for Plants Entering Service in 2022

Since the current regulations only allow for new coal facilities to use carbon capture technology, the costs associated with new coal plants is extremely high as shown above. Of interest is the comment by Moody's that the current all-in costs of wind in the Midwest are less than the operating costs of coal.

As utility-side storage costs continue to drop, wind and solar becomes more viable as a direct replacement for coal plants. Regardless of the Trump's Administration's desire to expand the use of coal in US power generation, the economics of low natural gas prices added to the potential for huge battery storage at wind farms could signal the beginning of the end for the coal era. Investors should keep a close eye on the utility-scale energy storage business as it could be the next big trend in the utility sector.

Author's Note: Please review disclosure in Author's profile.