Greenblatt Sprinkles Alpha From His Magic Wand - Magic Formula Large Cap Q1 Update

Nearly half of the holdings in this holding period are in pharma or health care industries.

The Large Cap version of this strategy has managed to outperform its benchmark for Q1, with 80% of the holdings increasing in value.

Buy and hold investing, quantitative investing, portfolio investing, or strategic investing are all synonymous with systematically buying and selling stocks that pass a given criterion(a). For those that follow me on Seeking Alpha will be familiar with my preference for investing in these strategies.

Super value-investor Joel Greenblatt devised one of these particular strategies, which he refers to as Magic Formula investing. The strategy screens for high quality firms (based on a high return on capital), that are also "on sale", indicated by a low EV/EBIT value. Purchase equal dollar amounts of the 30 highest ranking stocks, hold for one year, and re-balance after the year. For a complete breakdown on this investment strategy, please read here .

Like any quantitative strategy, the testing universe in which stocks are culled plays a major role in the behaviour of the strategy. Large cap and small stocks behave very differently, and can make a difference in a stock strategy.

For Magic Formula investing, I have discussed and covered universes in the largest 20% by market cap ("Large Cap"), and also by the largest 50% by market cap ("Large & Mid Cap").

Let's see how this strategy has performed in the Large Cap universe for Q1 of 2017.

The table below shows the stocks in the Large Cap universe passing the Magic Formula screen on 01 Jan of this year, and their return over the quarter.

Ticker Name 01 Jan 2017 31 Mar 2017 Change (%) Over Q1 Market Cap ($M) Industry 1 GILD Gilead Sciences Inc $71.79 $67.37 -6.15 94,668 Biotechnology 2 UTHR United Therapeutics Corp $144.12 $136.93 -4.99 6,119 Biotechnology 3 TARO Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd $105.34 $119.71 13.64 4,502 Pharmaceuticals 4 HUM Humana Inc. $202.19 $206.42 2.09 30,421 Managed Health Care 5 HRB Block (H&R) Inc $22.87 $23.15 1.21 4,862 Specialized Consumer Services 6 CA CA Inc $31.80 $31.76 -0.14 13,126 Systems Software 7 VVV Valvoline Inc $21.62 $24.32 12.47 4,408 Commodity Chemicals 8 DISCA Discovery Communications Inc $27.66 $28.72 3.83 11,649 Broadcasting 9 TGNA TEGNA Inc $21.50 $25.83 20.12 4,586 Broadcasting 10 SNI Scripps Networks Interactive Inc $71.24 $78.60 10.34 9,214 Broadcasting 11 CSCO Cisco Systems Inc $30.11 $33.72 11.98 151,825 Communications Equipment 12 AET Aetna Inc. $124.60 $126.71 1.7 43,515 Managed Health Care 13 HLF Herbalife Ltd $48.72 $58.67 20.42 4,482 Personal Products 14 AAPL Apple Inc $115.30 $143.72 24.65 618,035 Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals 15 VRSN Verisign Inc $76.49 $86.87 13.57 7,995 Internet Software & Services 16 KORS Michael Kors Holdings Ltd $42.78 $38.24 -10.61 7,059 Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods 17 BIIB Biogen Inc $263.10 $269.30 2.36 61,700 Biotechnology 18 AMGN Amgen Inc $146.85 $164.32 11.9 108,897 Biotechnology 19 RHI Robert Half International Inc. $49.24 $48.57 -1.35 6,287 Human Resource & Employment Services 20 GNTX Gentex Corp $19.71 $21.32 8.16 5,641 Auto Parts & Equipment 21 JAZZ Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc $110.00 $145.74 32.49 6,530 Pharmaceuticals 22 SWKS Skyworks Solutions Inc $74.99 $98.31 31.09 13,805 Semiconductors 23 ANTM Anthem Inc $143.97 $166.59 15.71 37,868 Managed Health Care 24 ABBV AbbVie Inc $62.29 $65.46 5.09 101,752 Biotechnology 25 FOXA Twenty-First Century Fox Inc $28.25 $32.22 14.04 52,032 Movies & Entertainment 26 KLAC KLA-Tencor Corp $78.48 $95.38 21.54 12,299 Semiconductor Equipment 27 WCG WellCare Health Plans Inc $138.42 $139.18 0.55 6,072 Managed Health Care 28 ESRX Express Scripts Holding Co $69.41 $66.20 -4.62 42,417 Health Care Services 29 MD Mednax Inc $66.86 $69.45 3.87 6,238 Health Care Services 30 DNB Dun & Bradstreet Corp (The) 121.94 105.77 -13.26 4,463 Research & Consulting Services

You may not help but notice that nearly half of the holdings (13 of 30) are healthcare or pharma related. Other than double digit performance from Jazz Pharmaceuticals & Taro Pharmaceuticals , this high industry concentration did not seem to skew the overall performance.

The Good

80% of the stocks in the strategy (24 of the 30) showed a positive performance, six (6) of which managed returns of 20% or greater over the quarter from varying industries. Since April 2015 Apple has had a rather volatile performance with some drawdown, so it is good to see that it has produced a good return in this period.

Semiconductor manufacturer Skyworks Solutions gets the award for top performer, breaking into 30%+ territory.

The Bad

Only 20% of the stocks lost value in the period, two (2) of which lost more than 10%; retailer Michael Kors and business services company Dunn & Brad Street .

Overall Performance

In a particularly volatile quarter in the market, the Large Cap version of the Magic Formula did relatively well. At a return of 7.78% for the quarter, it has managed to outpace its benchmark, the Russell 1000TR, which returned 5.34%. This is slightly higher than the S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), which returned 5.03% over the period.

The Magic Formula had a marginally higher maximum drawdown of 2.41% compared to the benchmark's 2.25%. See the graph below.

Hopefully the strategy can maintain this edge over the benchmark for the remainder of the year, time will tell.

While this strategy has returned over 15% over time (source), in recent years returns have been decreasing. The graph below shows rolling 5 year out/underperformance from the benchmark.

After a fantastic period ending in 2013, 5 year alpha over the benchmark has steadily been dropping, and even into negative territory in period ending 2014, and again in the later half of 2015.

As nearly all investing strategies have times of outperformance balanced by periods of underperformance, is Q1 a positive sign of more consistent positive returns for the Magic Formula Large Cap strategy? Let us see.

The Mid & Large Cap version of this strategy performed quite differently over Q1 of 2017, stay tuned for an update.

Until then, happy investing.

