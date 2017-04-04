Competitive Advantages Remain For Retail In The Right Categories

Subscribers to The Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to this article.

Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is under siege from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). The attacks appear relentless as Amazon seeks to expand relations General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amazon encourages the major producers to look at emphasizing sales directly to consumers through Amazon's platform. Speculation includes the potential for other companies such as Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to join in. Is Wal-Mart really in deep trouble? Does it make sense for these companies to shift heavily towards selling through Amazon's platform?

Wal-Mart's Competitive Advantages for GIS

Wal-Mart has a few major selling points for why the companies should focus on selling through Wal-Mart rather than trying to build a distribution system for pushing sales through Amazon. Remember that if Amazon really wants to sell these products, they are free to buy them from the company and sell the products from their own warehouses.

Wal-Mart offers their suppliers a compelling value proposition in both the scope of their presence and the ability to get impulse purchases. Let's take a quick look at a breakdown of where their sales are coming from:

About 63% of the company's sales came from North America Retail. The operating profit margin on those sales was also the best available to the company.

How eager do you think GIS would be to hurt their relationship with Wal-Mart?

Consider the value of the impulse purchase. Can the child beg for the brand name cereal that has their favorite character on the box if they are not in the store? Not if mommy or daddy learns to order from their mobile application without the child looking.

The shift towards online shopping is a negative for supplier margins and they have little incentive to support the shift.

Wal-Mart's Competitive Advantages for MDLZ

Mondelez has an interesting shift going where they are trying to promote healthier snacks. They are also developing their online shipping capabilities, so they seem likely a more likely convert. However, the company sells a huge volume of different goods and most of the packages are fairly small. In a nutshell, these products make sense for E-tailing only if they can be shipped in higher volumes. That makes Jet.com (owned by Wal-Mart) a much better fit for selling the products because Jet.com already has the entire system built out to allow shoppers to combine "free shipping" with a price per item that drops as the customer builds a larger order. Economically, Jet.com is simply sharing the savings on shipping with the customer.

Without Mondelez focusing on healthier brands, I would say junk food tends to benefit substantially from impulse purchases. That is still a factor, but with a shift in products it may be less important to the future story for MDLZ.

The Competitive Advantages Pile Higher

Wal-Mart should benefit from business with Nike as more retailers go under. How many men reading this put the appearance of the shoe over the feel? I'm guessing pretty few. I can't imagine shoes selling well online. Sure, other parts of the business can go online, but items such as shoes are ideal for the retail environment where the customer can try on the exact pair they are thinking about buying.

For KMB the incentive to go online is even more confusing.

Their presentation highlights 3 divisions. Those are Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional.

How many of those product categories highlight products that are exceptionally low density? All 3 of them highlight low density items, though K-C professional includes some items that are higher density.

Why am I focusing on density? It is a very significant factor for shipping. The low density items end up with boxes that are simply too large which leads to higher shipping costs. These products are most effectively sold by major retailers. Investors can argue whether Wal-Mart (and thus Sam's Club) is a better option than Costco (NASDAQ:COST), but AMZN shouldn't be in the discussion.

Conclusion

Wal-Mart may be under attack, but they should be able to fend this off without too much difficulty. Even for the companies where online sales make sense, Jet.com looks like an ideal platform for the delivery and Wal-Mart already has the pipe lines designed to acquire and organize huge amounts of inventory from these companies.

My view on Wal-Mart is moderately positive, but I strongly prefer entry prices under $68 as providing a better margin of safety. As of the last trading data (open market at time of writing), Wal-Mart was running just under $72. At that price I think they are still more attractive than the broad S&P 500, but I'm not jumping at the opportunity to raise my position. If prices come back under $68, it would be look like a solid opportunity to raise positions.

