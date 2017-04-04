SANUWAVE Health's (SNWV) CEO Kevin Richardson on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV) Q4 2016 Earnings Conference Call April 4, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Lisa Sundstrom - Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Richardson - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Peter Stegagno - Vice President, Operations

André Mouton - Vice President of International Sales and Relations

Analysts

Brian Marckx - Zacks Investment Research

James Terwilliger - Paulson Investment Company, LLC.

Lisa Sundstrom

Thank you, good morning. We appreciate your interest in SANUWAVE and in today's call. SANUWAVE will now provide an update of our most recent activities as of our 2016 annual financial results.

Our annual report on Form 10-K was filed with the SEC on Friday, March 31, 2017. If you would like to be added to the company's distribution list, please call SANUWAVE at 770-419-7525 or go to the Investor Relations section of our website at www.sanuwave.com.

Before we begin, I would like to caution that comments made during this conference call by management will contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties regarding the operations and future results of SANUWAVE. We encourage you to review the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Furthermore, the content of this conference call contains time-sensitive information that is accurate only as of the date of the live broadcast, April 4. SANUWAVE undertakes no obligation to revise or update any statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this conference call.

With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to our Chairman of the Board, Kevin Richardson. Kevin?

Kevin Richardson

Thank you, Lisa. Let me start by saying 2016 was the most eventful year in SANUWAVE's history. The journey we have been on has been one of fits and starts, and optimism and disappointment. But the one thing everyone involved with the company feels collectively is we see light at the end of the tunnel and we are fast approaching that point where great things can take hold.

On the call today is Lisa Sundstrom, our CFO; Pete Stegagno, our Head of Regulatory and Manufacturing; Iulian Cioanta, Head of R&D and Technology; and our newest addition, André Mouton, Head of International Relations and Sales.

The format of the call will be consistent with past calls. Lisa will review financial, Pete will update on manufacturing and the FDA, André will speak about international business. And I will conclude with a look back on 2016 and our goals for 2017.

To recap 2016, let me first list our accomplishments. International revenues grew 40% and we ended up shipping twice as the number of devices in 2016 as we did in 2015. This was due to our renewed focus on international customers which we began early last year. André will have more on this later, but the momentum is continuing to build in 2017.

We successfully submitted a de novo petition for the dermaPACE device in Q3. Pete will update you more on our communication with the FDA and why we remain confident of an approval this year. We increased the number of patents received and/or applied from 53 to 66. We increased the number of universities, colleges and corporations we're working with doing research from three to seven, and that number continues to grow.

We reduced the cost of our device through innovation by 18%. And we added Mike Stolarski as a board member. Mike runs Premier Shockwave, the largest provider of Orthotripsy shock wave services in the U.S. He has deep and intimate knowledge of the shockwave universe and his company has retreated well over 50,000 patients in the past decade.

I will now turn it over to Lisa to discuss the financials. Lisa?

Lisa Sundstrom

Thank you, Kevin. Revenues for 2016 were $1.4 million, an increase of $410,000 or 43% from the prior year. Our revenues resulted primarily from sales in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific of our orthoPACE and dermaPACE device and related applicators. The increase in revenue for 2016 is primarily due to an increase in the sales of orthoPACE devices in the Asia/Pacific region and the European Community, as compared to the prior year, as well as higher sales of new and refurbished applicators.

Research and development expenses for 2016 were $1.1 million, a decrease of $1 million or 48% from the prior year, the decrease in 2016 was the result of lower consulting expenses related to the calculation and analysis of the data that was performed in late 2015 and early 2016. In addition, there were no expenses in 2016 related to the clinical trial as it was completed in 2015.

General and administrative expenses for 2016 were $2.7 million, a decrease of $61,000 or 2% from the prior year. The decrease in 2016 was primarily due to reduced salary, benefits and travel expenses. This decrease was partially offset by increased consulting expenses related to the potential commercialization of dermaPACE and increased accounting fees in 2016 relating to consulting on complex financial transactions and SEC registration filings.

Net loss for 2016 was $6.4 million or $0.08 per share, compared with a net loss of $4.8 million or $0.08 per share in 2015, an increase in the net loss of $1.6 million or 34%. The increase in the net loss for 2016 was the result of increased non-cash expense for the valuation of outstanding warrants, which was partially offset by the reduced operating expenses I just discussed.

Looking at cash flows, as of December 31, 2016, we had cash on hand of $133,000 compared with $153,000 at December 31, 2015. Net cash used by operating activities was $3.2 million for 2016, compared to $3.5 million for 2015. The decrease for 2016 in cash used for operations was primarily due to lower operating expenses in 2016.

We continue to project that our cash burn rate from operations will be approximately $175,000 to $225,000 per month in 2017 as we continue to expand our international market, prepare for the commercialization of dermaPACE and continue research and development of non-medical uses of our technology.

Now, let me turn the call to Pete Stegagno for regulatory and manufacturing update.

Peter Stegagno

Thank you, Lisa, and good morning, everyone. Last July, SANUWAVE announced that it had submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, effectively known as the FDA, a de novo petition requesting Agency review and classification of the dermaPACE device for treating Diabetic Foot Ulcers, often known as DFUs, as a Class II device.

SANUWAVE believes that the dermaPACE device should appropriately be considered for classification into Class II, as there is no legally marketed predicate device and there is not an existing Class III classification regulation, or one or more approved.

Through the course of two trials, 336 patients were randomized in double-blind, parallel group, sham controlled, multi-site 24-week pivotal clinical trials that were designed to quantify the safety and effectiveness of non-invasive procedures with the dermaPACE.

Through our consultants, SANUWAVE has been in communication with FDA, providing additional information for their request pertaining to various and numerous aspects of the clinical and technical information provided to them in the de novo petition.

Some of you recall and asked when to expect an answer. That's difficult to state. Unlike the PMA or 510(k) process, in which FDA is under strict time guidelines to provide feedback, there is no comparable requirement on FDA in the de novo process for providing such feedback. However, we have been promptly replying to all FDA requests for additional information and we still anticipate a final decision later in 2017.

On the continuing clinical work involving dermaPACE, our Australian distributor has collaborated with researchers in Melbourne on a series of case studies using dermaPACE to treat Venous Leg Ulcers or VLUs. We know that the work is wrapping up and the researchers have been pleased with the results to date. SANUWAVE is anticipating formal feedback from the researchers later in this quarter.

On the other side of the world, our Belgian distributors collaborating with a leading university in Brussels to further the understanding of dermaPACE impact on treating DFUs with time extending the treatment to the home environment. The prospects of this are exciting since successful results can expand the business models associated with dermaPACE.

In addition, this work will help provide further in-country clinical evidence towards possible reimbursement support. In South Korea, our distributor is doing similar work using dermaPACE supplying Korean KOLs with devices to help gain acceptance of the device for treating DFUs. SANUWAVE's devices are the only Extracorporeal Shock Wave Technology devices or ESWT devices approved for treating DFUs in South Korea.

With the anticipated government approval for paying for ESWT DFU procedures, we are anticipating a rapid expansion of acceptance of our devices beginning later in Q2 and especially in the second half of 2017.

Here in the United States, we are in the early stages of planning a clinical trial with Dr. Robert Galiano of Northwestern University, using dermaPACE in the reduction of post-operative scarring. This is an exciting area of research as the potential for dermaPACE to reduce unsightly scarring after surgery can lead to an area currently not touched by medical devices.

Additionally, SANUWAVE is working with Dr. Maria Siemionow to perform animal studies to further our understanding of dermaPACE's mechanism of action in regard to vascularization. Such understanding will help us to continue to design innovative human clinical trials, which in turn will help us to expand our current indications for use.

SANUWAVE is also pleased to have Dr. Ching-Jen Wang and Dr. Siemionow back as science advisors. I've touched on our work with Dr. Siemionow. Dr. Wang is probably the preeminent researcher in the ESWT field and has provided SANUWAVE with invaluable clinical work in both dermatologic and orthopedic areas.

Dr. Wang has opened the state-of-the-art research facility in Taipei, Taiwan for the advancement of ESWT applications. SANUWAVE is making plans to visit Dr. Wang at its research facility in May to begin the process of continued collaboration in dermaPACE and orthoPACE research.

SANUWAVE sees this year as an exciting time in the clinical arena, as we begin to shift clinical focus from DFU treatment to other areas. And with that said, I'll turn it over to André Mouton to provide international business update.

André Mouton

Thanks, Pete. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for all the warm introduction. I have been working with SANUWAVE since August 2016. And I'm very happy to be a member of the team. I have been focusing on new markets and getting up to speed in our existing markets and I will explain a bit around the international focus by covering both the existing markets as well as the potential new markets and then also what we do with regards the projected revenue stream.

The international focus will be to maximize filings and experiences where we are strong in sales already, and to adapt to the future strategy on that. We are also in the process of reviewing specific markets to ensure we have the correct relationship within that specific market and to address the exact market need per country. We saw that certain market related factors affect the behavior of distributors. And we must ensure internally that we streamline our product delivery in a fashion that is complementary to their exact need.

We have shipped 45 machines in 2016 versus the 16 in 2015 and then the 11 in 2014. We can proudly say that we have procedures now being performed in over 15 countries. When you take a look at the existing markets, as you are aware South Korea is a large market for us. And currently the market condition caused by the political turmoil is affecting us. This has affected our planned Q1 shipments but the full year is still expected to exceed 2016. This is due mainly to cope [ph] our distributor receiving reimbursements in quarter two for wound care as was alluded by Pete.

We expect strong performance picking up in the late quarter two. We are on daily communication with the team in Korea to ensure we assist and we can help way possible. We have also reworked our relationship in Europe to ensure we streamline the refurbishments going forward and enhancing our focus with identifying distributor for Europe and Belgium.

They have launched a clinical study for wounds which will assist our efforts going forward. We will be at the HUMO [ph] conference in May and help to see the momentum from medical [ph] continue with new regions and new shipments.

Italy is [safer than it has continues] [ph] to exist and is also now trying a mobile model as we refer to dermaPACE on evaspa [ph]. Australia completed the critical venous leg ulcer study in February. And the results will be published later this summer. The results are looking positive. And we anticipate this will be used to carry our momentum in that market.

Canada was a disappointment so far, so we decided to change distributors with a group we have strong relations and connections. And we expect to see a pick up very quickly later this year with them.

On the new market focus, the key focus will be the expansion around the Southeast Asia and neighboring countries closer to South Korea. These markets have shown similarities with our business model and methodology, with which the Korean distributor has been very successful and which is just a logical step as well as the experience I bring from that part of the world to the company.

We expect to sign three to five new regions in quarter two. We have been diligently working on standardizing our process for screening and onboarding of new distributors. The regions we are focused on normally take three types of relationships. First one is the distributor, where they effectively resell our product. The second one is a joint venture or JV, where we're sharing the profits of the region, but also share some of the cost. And then the third one is the exclusivity, where we effectively sell off a region for upfront cash in exchange for long-term low pricing and support, sort of like the well-known OEM scenario in the market.

We currently are in discussions with companies under all three types of these deals in North America like in Canada, South America, UK, Eastern Europe, Scandinavia, Asia and the Middle East. Our goal is to add seven to ten territories this year, and as mentioned with three to five occurring in quarter two. We've signed NDAs with various distributors covering by Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and in the process of finalizing documentation with Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

We have final stage approval documents via our enterprise distributor in Romania. And in Africa, we are targeting the specific countries and companies via South Africa where we already have two signed NDAs in place with approved distributors. We've added more interested parties in the Middle East to our historical associates with new groups in Saudi Arabia and Dubai, with very strong government and private healthcare knowledge.

Ongoing analysis and deputations are happening in Europe via our current partners with new markets and distributors being explored. We have an identified target and country list we'll follow-up after the conference in May.

North America currently, as Canada only focus with two groups in active discussions for representation rights in different market statements within Canada. We are also addressing the need for specific continent refurbishment centers within these areas as a separate business model add-on.

When we look at the typical projected revenue stream, I will explain a bit more, because as we add new companies they must purchase initial devices, both demo and clinical. As a team, we then work with them on identifying and to training in-country key opinion leaders as we have found local experts, are by far the best sales people for the country.

This clinical test-out period normally last about three to nine months. Then we can assess a full-fledged product launch. It's important to note that the lead-time between signing a country and sizable revenues and revenue starting to increase is about nine months. This is exactly what happened in South Korea and we plan to replicate that across the globe as we grow with these specific countries.

I will now turn back to Kevin for the concluding remarks.

Kevin Richardson

Thank you, André. Thank you, team. Well, as you've just heard, 2016 was a really good year for SANUWAVE, and has set the stage for further growth in 2017 and beyond. Not to beat a dead horse, but here is what we accomplished in 2016 and I'll finish with our goals for 2017 before opening it up to Q&A.

In 2016, the de novo application was submitted to the FDA. We re-engineered our international focus, which led to record growth. Patent portfolio of over 60 issued or pending, partnerships with seven colleges and institutions, product approved in South Korea, VLU study completed in Australia, met with every distributor and interviewed many new ones, hired André as Head of International. We added a new board member and we reestablished our science advisory board.

So what should investors expect for 2017? Anticipated FDA approval later this year, record sales internationally, seven to ten new regions added with a minimum of 20 new devices sold, four to five publications or posters in 2017 to support the product, expanding the board of directors from four to six or seven, expanding the science advisory board from two to four to six, launching clinical work domestically in new tangential areas for growth, and then, a general larger presence in the wound care community as we build the brand.

Now, let's turn it over Q&A and operator, Jen, if you could queue people up.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. The floor is now open for questions. [Operator Instructions] And we do have our first question from Brian Marckx from Zacks. Please state your question.

Brian Marckx

Hi, good morning, guys, and congrats on all the progress in 2016 and good luck going into 2017. If we could start with dermaPACE in the U.S., if you could just talk about - Pete, I think you mentioned that there has been some interaction with FDA. If you can talk about when was the last time that you had some feedback from FDA? It sounds like they may have had some additional questions. And if there is anything else that you can disclose relative to what FDA's enquiries have been.

Kevin Richardson

Sure. Hey, it's Kevin. I'll just - in general, just when we're talking about FDA, we're going to stick with some of our historic kind of Bill Belichick approach to talking about things. If it's material, we'll have a full disclosure, announce it, have a press release. If it's something that's just normal course of action with the FDA, then again which is what we're going through now, a normal course of action with the FDA. We won't disclose until we get something that's, quote unquote, material to talk about.

So I just want to preface that just so expectations with questions are set the right way. But with that, Pete, go ahead and let him have it.

Peter Stegagno

Okay. We started actually having feedback from FDA from late January, early February. And we've been proceeding along the lines of responding to their questions, comments. It's all pertaining to the de novo that we sent in. They've asked me for clarifications on clinical and statistical aspects, as well as clarifications on technical performance and labeling. So it's just standard stuff along the lines of proceeding through the review process.

Brian Marckx

Okay. Yeah, I understand that there is not really kind of a set clock with FDA responding to - final response to a de novo application. But when the Agency does come back with questions like this, does it sort of potentially push back the clock in terms of when they would have a decision do you think or how does that affect that in any way based on your experience?

Peter Stegagno

Unlike 510(k)s and PMAs, PMA is roughly 180-day time-clock, 510(k) is roughly 90 days, when they - say, they sent in a letter asking for information, the clock would stop. Unlike that with the de novo process, there isn't a clock for them to follow. So we've - our effort is to respond as quickly as possible to get information back to them and put the burden on them to continue to review and move forward.

So I really can't say as to any particular timeline with de novo that's still a type of process that FDA is still somewhat new with and they haven't established timeframes with them.

Brian Marckx

Okay.

Kevin Richardson

Brian, one of the things I can say is that if you look, we kind of - we submitted to them in, call it, August 1, just to make my math easy. And they got back to us in six months, right? And so - and now we're in the period of responding to them. And I think that that's - as long as we're complete in our responses back to them, it's probably logical that it will be somewhere in that timeframe. They gave us a time period of 180 days to respond to their questions.

And so, if you kind of did the maximum on the math, they took 180 days to get back to us, if we took 180 days and then they took 180 days, the full process would be a year-and-a-half. We're responding faster than that, so we're hoping we can get - and completely too. I think that's the key thing that Pete alluded to, is that we're making sure that the questions all go in working with our consultants completely answered. So there is no - or at least in our opinion there is no vagueness about it or incompleteness, so that we're being as responsive as possible.

Brian Marckx

Okay. Yes, thanks. That's helpful. So assuming you get U.S. FDA regulatory clearance, can you talk about your thoughts in terms of what the next steps are, where your thoughts are today in terms of next steps? And including in that, what are your thoughts in terms of selling the device, so direct or third party or - maybe you can just address that. Thanks.

Kevin Richardson

Thanks, Brian. So a few things, one, in the meantime we're not sitting still. So as you've seen with the international revenue and with the international hires, the goal for us is to get to breakeven as fast as we can. And we're moving in that direction with the international business growing at the rate that it's growing. And as you heard from André, we'll be adding three to five new territories in the second quarter, hoping to add 7 to 10 by the end of the year, some will be exclusivities, some will be joint ventures, some will be distributors.

So that's part of the business plan right now, is to move forward and try to get as much revenue growth internationally as possible, begin to also with some tangential studies that Pete alluded to like the Galiano study. But with the U.S., as you know there is a process. Once you get an approval, that's kind of step one on your way to business success. We'll be bringing on someone for reimbursement way over the summer.

We'll probably bring in sales to help head domestic sales efforts. Whether that'd be working with a distribution partner domestically or developing a sales force that I think we're still playing out. Right now, I think the game plan would probably be to focus on having domestic folks working for SANUWAVE.

And if we can find distributors, great, I think that's super. We do have one that will help us in a specific channel out of the gate once we get approval. And they've indicated that they would have initial orders to deal with that channel specifically that are very encouraging if we get an approval. So that gives us a lot of - at least near-term things to look forward to upon an approval domestically this year.

As far as the wound care market, as you know, Brian, it's evolved over the last decade. Wound centers make a larger and larger portion of wound management today. And there is probably a handful of players in the wound management space that have control over close to 4,000, 5,000 wound centers. That it's really concentrated among a few players. So it's a little different business model than would have existed years ago or as your classic med-device sales program.

I think a lot of it today, you'll do something similar, but for our initial focus part of it will be on what I'd call that national sales rep, who is going to focus on the bigger wound centers. And what we'll bring to the table is participating with them on a per treatment basis. We've got a tracking code in place. We have, I think, decent coverage options in a good portion of the country, covering a good portion of those that are impacted by diabetic foot ulcers.

So we've done our research on this. We've done our homework with our consultants on this. Game plan is as we get more closer to an event with the FDA we'd bring in reimbursement specialists, to bring in head of sales probably focused mainly on some of the bigger national accounts initially, focused on regional where we can get coverage out of the gate. And then, part of it is to follow up these other studies that we're doing internationally and then domestically as well.

So it's the Australian VLU study. It would be something out of Korea. It's all of these coming together. And it's something that we had not done five years ago that were now got in place, so that when we get an approval, we're ready to launch with good support clinically, good support with sales, good support with reimbursement.

Brian Marckx

Okay. Thanks. I have one more in the U.S. and then I've got a couple that relate to international business. Kevin, I think you or Pete mentioned a U.S. study in post-operative scarring if I got that correctly. If I did get that correctly, if you can talk about that, what the scope of that study look like? And then, why move into another US study?

I assume it's not quite as robust as a DFU study. But nonetheless, why move into sort of a different indication in the U.S. without first having a word back from FDA on DFU?

Kevin Richardson

Yes, I'll let Pete answer kind of the scope of it, and then I'll answer the why.

Peter Stegagno

Actually, it's quite a novel idea. It's - well, it's not so much novel to want to reduce the scarring. The approach that's been taken is quite novel. In that, we'll be recruiting patients for a tummy tuck procedure. The patients will be given a number of small incisions and serve as their own control. And we'll see what the results are as far as treatment versus non-treatment, and the evidence of scarring.

Once that's completed, the patient receives their actual tummy tuck. And all goes away and that we're happy. The incidence of scarring is - it can be something that is quite - makes someone quite conscientious. And the ability to reduce the scarring we see as just another offshoot of dermatologic conditions.

Elsewhere in the world, our indications are for primarily treatment of skin conditions. So we have a large leeway in many other areas of the world. U.S. is different, so we have to approach that one indication at a time. So this plays in primarily because of the expertise of the particular researcher but applications wouldn't be just U.S. It would actually probably expand our ability elsewhere before actually going through anything in the U.S.

Kevin Richardson

Okay. So, Brian, and part of it is we were approached by various clinicians out there on doing a study like this based on research that's been done on scarring internationally using shock wave. And part of it is that we promote good inflammation. We decrease that inflammation. Bad inflammation is what causes a lot of the scarring.

So that's kind of a genesis of it. The novelty of the idea came exclusively from the doctor we'll be working with. We will figure out the right dosages the right timing, pre-surgery, post-surgery, things like that. So that's stage 1.

Stage 2, I would expect us to expand it internationally. So some of the folks who are interested in Italy, Korea other markets that were down into where cosmetic applications, and that's private pay, are prevalent. So think of this as our first foray into private pay and using our dermoPACE device or a device like dermoPACE for that type of an application.

We don't know what the economic model workout until we figure out the right dosages, number of treatments needed and so forth. But the opportunity to reduce scarring, I mean, you see it in a lot of different on the cosmetic side these days then one of the number one procedures out there is gotten rid of tattoos while I think tattoos, scars things like that. Those are all things that aesthetically people are trying to get rid of, and we can help, and collect part of the fees that process takes place that would be the goal.

We do not have and this is early stage though. So I would expect this initial study to probably be done this year. The next phase would be next year with a broader group. But the benefit as Pete pointed to is with the tummy tuck model, you don't need - we have 336 patients in our last trial. That's a lot of patients. With the tummy tuck model we'll probably going to need dramatically less. It's still going to cost money. But we'll need dramatically less.

Ideally, we'll look for distribution partner here that understands the cosmetic field really well, and fortunately there is a lot of companies serving that dermatological and plastic surgery community with medical devices today, private-pay-wise that we can have conversations within that we have already begun conversations within sharing part of the development cost here.

Brian Marckx

So kind of that sounds like you have at least some proof concept in this potential indication anyway. Is that right?

Kevin Richardson

Yes. Now it's - yes, the answer is yes we do, but one of the things that the industry. The shock wave industries not done well historically has followed proper clinical protocol in trying to develop ideas, and a lot of them kind of throw spaghetti at the wall and see what sticks. And then they will come out with a case study and say, oh, shock wave cures this, it cures that, it cures this. And the reality is that, that sounds great, but to get something accepted by the public by the medical community especially in the U.S. and FDA approval.

There is a process that you need to follow, and so we're going to be really strict about that in how we do things and try to what I would say elevate the industries reputation and get away from some of the folks that are out there just kind of throwing stuff at the wall. So yes, we know works.

The real question is refining it to a point where we know the right dosing and treatment, again pre-op, post-op, pre-op and post-op. And so there is a series of studies that you go through, and same with dosages and communications is going to come into play. BMI, blood flow, I mean there are other things to consider. Once we get that refined in this next step then you'd go with the full-fledged broader study as well.

Brian Marckx

Okay, all right. I appreciate that and I just have a couple internationally and then I will jump back in queue.

Kevin Richardson

Great.

Brian Marckx

If you talk about South Korea it sounds like that's been a fairly successful market for you guys particularly fairly recently. It sounded like there is - you're pursuing something there for pain if I got that correctly. And if you could correct me if I'm wrong and if I'm not if you could just kind of add a little more detail on that and then I think you mentioned Q1 maybe or you eluded to Q1 maybe a little bit softer in terms of revenue if you could just talk a little bit about that. Thanks.

Kevin Richardson

Sure. So I'll discuss those on things beyond South Korea, let Andre talk but the South Korea. They got their approval last year to treat using shock wave to treat with our device wounds. And they are exactly how we want to roll out in the market, it's they recruit your KOLs. You spend three to nine months working with those KOLs. You place a bunch of machines treating those. And then you gather those results and then you can launch at a big commercial kind of successful launch.

They behind the scenes have been working on getting reimbursement from the government that should take place sometime in the next few weeks. Once they have that in place, there is a big trade show in May in Korea where they'll really make a big, big push. They've been seeding a lot of things in South Korea for the last year on this. Where they've had success over the past year has also bit in orthopedic where they treat musculoskeletal tendons.

And so they've used the orthoPACE device for that market. So we really haven't even seen the lift off dermaPACE in South Korea. A lot of what they've done is just replacing old existing devices that competitors had placed back 5, 10 years ago.

We're fortunate in that KOVE, our partner had a partnership with a group that quite frankly went bankrupt, and so we're acting as the replacement vehicle for a lot of those that again didn't have financial success and failed in Korea. So we're the once now replacing it. He believes that there is between 1,500 and 2,000 orthopedic shock wave devices in Korea.

He right now refurbishes about 500 of those. Over the next five years, his plan is to replace those with our device. I don't know if they'll be able to do it as fast as he wants, just because the devices tend to last longer than any of us have ever imagined. But that's his plan on the orthopedic side. On dermoPACE side, it's getting the KOLs work, that was last year, and now it's the reimbursement side and really having a big launch for the reminder of the year.

As far as softness in Q1 he has kept us in touch ever since the political events kind of unfolded in South Korea and it's kind of given us the highlight that, hey, things might slow down a little people are just uncertain in South Korea. He has told us in recent weeks that things have started to loosen up again and he does expect that once the May vote takes place that things will open up again.

So he had good refurbishments in Q1 not a lot of orders. But I don't think there were lot of orders mainly due to waiting on the DFU reimbursement side of it is low. So we're expecting good things for Q2, his plans for 2017 are aggressive, quite frankly I'm not sure we'll be able to meet lot of this plans anyway because they're so aggressive, but we'll see.

So far he said great success and we're using them as a role model as we move into other countries especially in South East Asia.

Brian Marckx

Yes. Okay. All right. Thanks, guys. I appreciate it.

Kevin Richardson

Thanks, Brian.

Operator

Thank you. And we do have our next question from James Terwilliger from Paulson. Please state your questions.

Kevin Richardson

Hello, James.

James Terwilliger

Hey, Kevin. Can you hear me?

Kevin Richardson

I can.

James Terwilliger

Okay. A couple quick questions here and thanks for taking my questions. Very quickly, the first question is really - it's on revenue visibility, so it's a two-part question. One, what was the actual revenue growth in the fourth quarter? I may have missed it. I was a little bit late to the call.

And then two, in the reason and on some of the comments we talked about 7 to 10 new regions. What type of - where you set today at 30,000 seat what type of confidence and visibility do you have as it relates to the backlog going into 2017? And then again just for modeling purposes. What was the actual revenue growth in the fourth quarter?

Kevin Richardson

Sure. So I'll stop for a second while Lisa try to calculate that. I know we had a record fourth quarter and I know with lot of shipments. So I think it was something like up 70%, but hopefully, Lisa can answer that for you.

James Terwilliger

And then if you could…

Lisa Sundstrom

…in front of me, if we ship alone, we shipped 30 devices in November and December last year, and I think quarters before we had done maybe 10 to 15. So probably we're talking about close to 50% growth quarter over quarter.

James Terwilliger

Okay. Now, that's a great number. And then just real quickly, Kevin, in terms of confidence, visibility going into 2017, some of the 10 new regions, how should we think of these regions in terms of market size and any additional color you could provide?

Kevin Richardson

So I will turn it over to Andre in a second, because he - I'll deal with kind of the existing business. A lot of it we - again we reignited last year. Korea will be substantial for us this year. I - it could be dramatically more than it was last year but it will be at least flat to up by I can't imagine it being down at all in South Korea this year, and again it is based on its plan it could be substantial, and that's really and that's the kick in effect, you get after you've been as Andre eluded to kind of nine months in a region and that has start to takeoff. Italy is reignited, Europe I'm hoping Mainland Europe can start to see some traction after the trade shows and may there've been a lot of outreach there. So I would see that is again up from last year and then some of the new regions that we're bringing on in Q2, they will add some decent numbers for us. I think the Q2, Q3, Q4 as we had those.

They get initial clinical devices, demo devices, but I'll turn it over to Andre just on from my standpoint I think we feel comfortable that seven to 10 regions will be added by the end of the year. They bring on a few new devices in each region and then that really starts to be the platform for if you think between two and 10 in year one and then multiples of that in year two, year three. As far as devices go, that's how to think of it.

And last year, we really only added one new one, and then it was really reigniting the old existing ones. So, André, I'll turn it over to you on your visibility.

André Mouton

Yes, thanks, Kevin, and, James, hi, morning. From our side of the scene, I'm very pleased and very confident that we will definitely in quarter two board three countries, and then as discussed 7 to 10 for the rest of the year.

One of the things that we saw immediately once we reach out to specific people, potential people and groups that we can work with in these countries is that all of them love the device. They just want the on boarding process as quickly as possible. So instead of doing the demo units like we used to for them to test and then come back, what we decided and agreed with these guys is that they effectively have to purchase the demo models to get things going into the market. And if they have skin in the game, things go a bit quicker.

So immediate focus for three countries, as discussed or asked by you, the outcome is looking very, very positive. They've got very high incidents of both our indications that they need. They also have a very big South Korean population. So that's very positive. On Taiwan, we made good progress with two big groups. One of them used OssaTron way back. So they love the technology. They know the knowledge, so then it's just a matter of how quickly can we get going.

And exactly the same with Canada, where the new groups that we've identified, one is very, very strong in the government segment. And then the other one is very strong on coast-to-coast distribution. So all of these guys are very keen to come quick, we've got all the documentation with them. It's now just a matter of completing that.

With regards to the race of the countries, Southeast Asia will definitely contribute again, due to the Korean model being successful. The countries surrounding it, places by like Indonesia, Thailand, all of them have big South Korean communities as well.

And then, I think once I speak in IR in Europe next month we will definitely have a much better indication per country, what's going to happen there. Currently, we're very reliant on what the current distributor is doing. But our internal research shows that there is a lot more momentum and speed where we engage from there. But very confident that after that meeting earmarked, we will definitely know per country and for Europe as well.

James Terwilliger

Oh, thank you, Andre.

André Mouton

I hope that answers your question.

James Terwilliger

No, thanks. That was very good. And thank you for the additional tailored information. Moving, I guess, my second question is, Kevin, really focused on manufacturing. Are you well positioned from a manufacturing perspective to meet the international demand? And if or when you get U.S. approval, are you positioned from a manufacturing capacity for the launch in the U.S. or is there any type of investment we'd have to make in the manufacturing capacity of the company?

Kevin Richardson

So I'll give Pete a chance to answer this. We need lead-times to ramp up, to meet demand. But as far as capacity constraints, we don't really have any capacity constraints other than equipment and inventory, which again would need lead-time and some capital to get the working capital needed to do that.

And then working with our suppliers, they just need some lead-time to ramp up their staffing to meet demand. We did this last year successfully. And I would expect us to be able to manage that again. Pete, I'll turn it over to you. And then maybe, Pete, you can talk just longer-term kind of what the goal might be as well or you can toss it back to me and I'll talk about it.

Peter Stegagno

Sure. Kevin is absolutely right. Really, the only limiting factor right now for us with the devices would be the lead-time for scaling up to large numbers. From a manufacturing capacity, both at are manufacturer in Switzerland who makes the console as well as here internally where we assemble the applicators, manufacturing capacity we've been ready for larger increases for longer than we like to say I guess.

Our manufacturer in Switzerland met our really unexpected demand last year without a hiccup. So they've - we've actually visited them last late last year. We provided them with a potential forecasts and actual numbers in what they could be. And so they're ready for us. It's just a matter of giving the go ahead to go ahead and start purchasing larger scale components. And same thing here with us, with refurbishing here in the U.S. That's something just a matter of getting parts in house.

Moving forward, there's number of things on the table. We don't really see especially from a refurbishment aspect having a central location to be able to refurbish worldwide just doesn't make sense. We've already started the process with our Korean distributor in setting up a refurbishment center for South Korea. And we don't see why they can't take over and help to refurbish that portion of the world. We obviously would set up here in the U.S. And are also looking for opportunities for Middle East, for Europe, either combined or separate.

As far as manufacturing consoles, we're perfectly happy with what we have now. Obviously innovation and increasing gadgets and/or functionality of devices is something that Iulian Cioanta, our R&D vice president will be jumping in. And so there is opportunities for new boxes, upgrades to existing boxes.

So there's a lot in the plate. And we really see ourselves progressing every 12 to 18 months with some new feature and/or new devices to continue to expand our opportunities.

James Terwilliger

Okay. Thank you. Then my last question is really - I don't want to leave the CFO out. So it's really a question on the accounts receivable. We had a little bit of an increase looking year-over-year from 2015 to 2016, but we had a strong fourth quarter in shipments. We've got a lot of international business which is little bit longer. And we have a South Korea issue that's completely out of your control. But any comments on the increase in accounts receivables?

Kevin Richardson

Sure, I'll go first and then have Lisa answer after that with specifics. But it really is the timing, James, with a lot of the South Korean shipments. What we typically do is have - anytime we ship a device, there's - upon order, they have to put a payment up. Upon us getting - before we ship it they have to make another payment. And then the bulk of the payment comes 30 to 60 days depending on their terms after that.

And so, we had a lot of - as Lisa alluded to, there were 30 shipments in November and December versus around 10 to 15 the year before or on average per quarter. Well, I mean, we did 15 shipments in all at 2016, so we had a lot of shipments in November and December this year, specifically the South Korea. And so that's where a lot of the reflection on the collections are right now.

Lisa, I don't know if there's more to it, but that lays it out I think.

Lisa Sundstrom

Yes, South Korea is our main reason for the increase, 2015 over 2016. And as Kevin mentioned, the payment strategy of deposit, secondary deposit upon receipt, and then payment at the 30 to 60 days after shipment, that's a new policy that we instituted during 2016 as well, mainly started with our European distributor. It just made it a little bit easier for payment plans on them. And with that, they were able to order the more devices. So that kind of stretched out our accounts receivable a little bit as well.

So the combination of those two things, but the main thing is South Korea. And as we mentioned before, we're in constant communication with them. We fully expect to get those receivables paid. It's just a matter of timing at this point of time.

James Terwilliger

Okay, well, thank you for the whole team. Thank you for taking my questions and I'll jump back in queue. Thank you.

Kevin Richardson

Great, thanks, James.

Operator

Thank you. And we do have a question from Jim Miller [ph]. Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good morning, Kevin and team. In the press release leading up to today's conference call, there was a paragraph that made mention of licensing and partnership opportunities for non-medical uses I think in the food, energy and industrial sectors. The question that I have for you is, what specific types of applications would that be used in?

And is it safe to say that given everything else you have going right now with the FDA that there's no immediate plans in 2017 to try and monetize those particular verticals? And with that, I'll jump back in queue. Thanks.

Kevin Richardson

Sure. Thanks, Jim. So as far as the non-medical goes, there is - I talked about in the past how we've worked with universities, specifically Montana State. And then, also we've worked with University of Georgia, Missouri on different for applications. We've had a number of tests with Fortune 500 companies, where we've looked at different again applications. And I'll give one as an example. I won't name the company, but using the shock wave to help industrial cleaning.

And this was - took a while to do the test. We like the test. And it sits kind of that there are new level, do they want to go to the prototype now. And so we have a number of what I call corporate initiatives that are at that prototype stage; nothing that's going to press, because the focus of the team really is on getting the DFU approval and international.

And water cleaning side, we've got a relationship with a company in Europe that I would expect them to continue to work on this year that could lead to something bigger on the water cleaning side later this year. But right now, again, we're still at that what I'd call prototyping stage. We do not have anything ready for non-medical industrial production yet. So we're taking effectively medical devices, where you have to worry about human interaction and applying them in industrial.

So the way I've described it a lot of times when we're testing these things is we're taking like a dental drill and trying to drill for oil. Yes, you could probably find oil in 20 years or something but it's not the most effective way. So we've worked with a lot of these industrial companies just in proof-of-concept. And then if it can work we'd scale up to a level where we could do cleaning, separation, biofilm eradication. There are a lot of different applications that the universities and colleges and corporations are working on.

But I would not put that as our top priority for this year. With that said, if we had one of these corporations come back to us and say, okay, we're ready to prototype we'll move pretty quickly. We continue to do the work. Some of the work we're seeing done at the university level is really fascinating on the on the non-medical side. It's just eye-opening what we can use the technology for.

I'm hoping that maybe later this summer we can have more to talk about on that. But right now, the focus has really been DFU, medical and international expansion.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Okay. And there appears to be no further questions at this time. I'll turn it over to the speakers.

Kevin Richardson

Great. It's Kevin. I just want to thank everyone for joining us. And then please feel free to reach out. Lisa gave the number earlier. Also, if anyone is in the Greater Atlanta area, hopefully not traveling on I-85, but in the Suwanee area of Georgia, and you want to come visit please give us a call. We'll give you a tour. You can check out the devices and see all the different posters and things that we're working on at the new headquarters.

So thank you everyone and feel free to give us a call with any questions. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude today's teleconference. We thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a great day.

