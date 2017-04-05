Bank Of America: Don't Believe The Hype

What Happened?

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz downgraded Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $25.00. Horowitz is basically making a valuation call. The analyst states:

"Bank of America may have been the cheapest bank stock on election day, but not any longer. Outperformance since November 9th means the valuation gap has been substantially closed."

I beg to differ. Downgrades based on valuation are subjective. Let me explain.

Valuations are subjective

Horowitz's $25 price target compares to the current $23.44. So Horowitz is not saying it going to drop drastically, just that the stock has reached his valuation price target. Horowitz is thinking a lot of good news like reflation, higher rates, and hitting its expense targets have already been priced in so the current valuation is just. My experience has been analysts are usually wrong and always late. Horowitz makes his downgrade call after the stock has already dropped 7% in the last month.

Current Chart

Furthermore, valuations are built based on a particular analyst's assumptions. The analyst makes assumptions regarding certain factors such as growth rates and future cash flows. The fact of the matter is there is no definitive answer for a stock's valuation due to the subjective nature of assumptions. There will always be a level of bias built into the assumptions. The bottom line is there is no right answer. In this case, I see Horowitz as making a CYA type call. The stock has run up to his target and he doesn't want to stick his neck out once more.

As you can see, several firms upgraded the stock earlier in 2017, including Citi, even after the stock has had a significant run-up. Now, let's take a deeper dive into the current circumstances and make our own determination.

Current valuation still presents major buying opportunity

Bank of America represents a major turnaround story. Asset quality continues to strengthen and the bank reported record capital and liquidity levels. Nonetheless, the bank currently trades for just 1.2 times tangible book.

The bank traditionally trades for closer to two times tangible book value. With the bank currently trading essentially at tangible book value, the upside potential still remains great. What's more, the recent sell off based on Trump's failure to pass a healthcare bill was unjust.

Trump pro growth agenda will come to fruition

Last year, after Trump was elected, stocks soared in the month of November into early December. Recently, the stock sold off due to the fact Trump's healthcare bill failed and many think his entire pro-growth agenda is at risk. Yet, the stock has remained in an uptrend.

Based on the velocity and short order of the rally, I see the stock as holding up rather well over the last three months. I submit the recent price action regarding Bank of America shares is a healthy pause prior to the stock moving another leg higher. The fact of the matter is markets never go up or down in a straight line. I see the pullback as an excellent buying opportunity. Here is why.

Bullish catalysts abound

Trump's healthcare bill failed. The fact it faced heavy resistance even from those in his own party led many to doubt whether he can get his plans for corporate tax reform and deregulation passed. I don't buy it.

The healthcare bill is way more complex and controversial than corporate tax reform and deregulation. On the other hand, tax reform and deregulation will be much easier to pass than the healthcare bill. Furthermore, the banking industry stands to gain the most from both of these catalysts. Trump may open the spigot for increased dividends as well. I see this as huge for all banks. This makes Bank of America a potential dividend growth play as well.

Rising interest rate environment

I believe the Fed will inevitably have to quicken the pace of interest rate hikes. Inflation is on the rise. Bank of America is well positioned to benefit from this rising rate environment. This allows the bank to earn even greater profits on the difference between the cost of funding and lending rates otherwise referred to as the net interest margin (NIM). Taking into consideration the size of Bank of America's balance sheet, a small shift in interest rates can have a big impact on the bank's bottom line. Bank of America stated in its own disclosure that the bank would make an additional $3.7 billion for every 1% rise in interest rates. We have already had 50% of the 100 basis points added in just the last three months. This is the primary reason to stay long the banks. I see rates rising much more in the future. Nonetheless, there are always downside risks.

Downside Risks

Macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds

A potential trade war with China and/or any further geopolitical troubles in Europe or the Middle East could send the entire market tumbling down as a whole. No stock will be immune. The current global "wall of worry" seems to be growing taller. This concern is amplified by the fact the market is still trading near all-time highs.

Housing market pullback

If rates do rise, the housing market could take a hit. The housing recovery has eclipsed 2007 levels at this point. It remains to be seen if the housing market can withstand the higher mortgage rates that are bound to surface.

The Bottom Line

Bank of America has been put through the cost reduction and avoidance ringer by management over the last five years. Furthermore, the bank's liquidity and capital ratios have been raked over the coals by the Fed. It has been a long and arduous process. Nonetheless, it appears Bank of America has made it through the gauntlet. I believe the stock is on the cusp of a major breakout at present, not break down. Bank of America is putting its mortgage woes behind it. What's more, the improving fundamentals are reason enough to get bullish on the stock. Furthermore, the bank is extremely well positioned to benefit from rising interest rates and should get the go ahead to raise the dividend substantially.

Taking all these factors into consideration, I'd say the reward far outweighs the risk of starting a position at this time. Nonetheless, there are always risks associated to any investment thesis. I suggest layer in over time to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence and always consult a financial advisor prior to making any investment decisions.

