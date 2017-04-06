The Nest Egg Dividend Portfolio: Adding More Names To The Portfolio

Introduction

It has been more than a week since the first positions in the Nest Egg Portfolio (or 'NEPO') were initiated, so it's about time to add new companies to this virtual 100,000 EUR portfolio.

Adding new positions to the portfolio

Building a dividend-focused portfolio should definitely not just focus on the companies with the highest dividend yield at that specific time. After all, the dividend payments might not be sustainable, or there might be another (potentially disastrous) issue which keeps a company's share price low.

Good examples are for instance Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and Awilco (OTCPK:AWLCF). Both companies were able to attract hundreds of dividend investors, but their share prices collapsed when the companies ran into financial problems due to a changing market situation.

In the portfolio, we already have one integrated oil and gas company and one postal services company. Earlier this week, the European banks lost some ground, and as I already discussed in the most recent edition of 'Focus on Europe', the financial sector isn't out of the woods just yet. Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) still need to raise cash to clean up their balance sheets, but this doesn't mean all companies in the financial sector are in a bad shape.

I am adding a Dutch insurance company to the portfolio. I first wanted to pick Aegon (NYSE:AEG), a life insurance company with worldwide activities, but I decided to pick a more conservative insurance company. NN Group (OTC:NNGPF) is focusing on insurance and investment management (although the latter provides just a small part of the operating income). NN Group is a spin-off from the Dutch ING Bank (NYSE:ING), and ING has now sold its entire position in NN Group, removing a potential overhang.

What I do like about NN Group's business model is that it isn't 'just' an insurance company, but also provides asset management solutions. Fellow Seeking Alpha author Schmitt Jean-Christophe has written an excellent article about NN Group, and I'd strongly recommend you to read it.

NN Group is also completing an offer to acquire competing insurance company Delta Lloyd after the capital position of the latter forced it to explore all strategic options. Delta Lloyd was reluctant to accept NN Group's all-cash offer (exactly because its shareholders would not be able to benefit from the post-merger benefits), but as no other bidder emerged (and very likely also under pressure of the Dutch National Bank), it caved and accepted the NN Group offer.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada

NN Group had a solvency ratio II of 241% as of at the end of 2016, but this will very likely drop due to the Delta Lloyd acquisition. That being said, the combined entity will still have an enviable solvency ratio and I think the 5% dividend will be relatively safe (a final dividend of 0.95 EUR will be paid this quarter, which brings the full-year dividend to 1.55 EUR/share). I am adding 100 shares of NN Group at 29.77 EUR to the dividend portfolio, for a total cost of 3,002 EUR. I am also writing one put option expiring in December of this year with a strike price of 26 EUR at a net premium of 1.10. This will allow me to either buy the stock at 26 EUR/share, or just keep the option premium in my proverbial pockets.

As a second position today, I'm adding BPost (OTC:BPOSF) to the portfolio. Yes, another postal services company, but a really good one.

Bpost hasn't missed the parcel-train and has been able to soften the impact from lower regular mail volumes. The company is debt free, has a net cash position of approximately half a billion Euro, and a payout ratio of just 85% (based on the adjusted free cash flow). Bpost has already paid a substantial interim dividend in December 2016, so the next dividend in May will be relatively small (0.25 EUR per share).

Due to the strong balance sheet, lack of net debt, dominant position on the Belgian market and the relatively 'low' payout ratio (i.e. there's 'some' margin of error to make sure the dividend remains fully covered), I am adding 200 shares of BPost at 22.07 EUR to the portfolio, for a total cost of 4,439 EUR. There are option chains available on BPost, and I'm also writing one put option with a strike price of 21 EUR expiring in June for a net option premium of 28 EUR.

And finally, I'm writing a put option on Philips Lighting (no US ticker symbol) (which was spun out of Philips (NYSE:PHG) in 2016). My preferred option would be the P26 expiring in June of this year for an option premium of 1.05 EUR net (current spread is 0.95-1.20).

You correctly notice I'm writing quite a few put options in the portfolio. This is partly due to trying to increase exposure to a company but at a lower price and instead of just putting a buy order in and wait until it gets hit, I might as well pocket an option premium for my 'efforts' and patience. I do hope all options will be exercised as it's my intention to create a dividend income portfolio and not an option premium portfolio.

The current portfolio + updates

The cash position remains very high, but keep in mind the written put options result in a total commitment of almost 10,000 EUR, should all options be exercised.

Updates

CTT Correios (OTC:CTTPY) didn't publish any updates and saw its share price come off a temporary high, but Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) is slightly up since it was added to the portfolio. Nigerian news outlets have reported Shell expects to sign the 'Final Investment Decision' documents with Agip and the Nigerian government in the current quarter, where after a substantial program could start at the Zabazaba deepwater project which has proven reserves of 560 million barrels of oil, as part of an Oil Prospecting License hosting almost 10 billion barrels of oil.

Royal Dutch Shell is doing exactly what it's supposed to do; being a boring dividend stock.

Conclusion

We're still building the portfolio, and I anticipate to add more positions in the next few days and weeks, before the European dividend season really gets going. As you might know, most European companies pay a dividend just once per year, right after their AGM's.

In the next edition of the Nest Egg Portfolio, I will add some European REITS to the portfolio. After all, real estate usually still is (and should be) one of the pillars of an income-oriented portfolio. Stay tuned for the REIT edition!

