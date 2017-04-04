Cherry Hill Mortgage's Recent Material Equity Offering And Its Dilutive Impact On Current BV

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation and current price target for CHMI is stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

This article incorporates CHMI’s recently announced material equity offering into the company’s financials and shows why this event will materially decrease its current BV.

In addition, the net issuance price of CHMI’s announced equity offering is $15.675 per share, which is materially below the company’s BV as of 12/31/2016.

What was surprising was the size of the announced equity offering (4.5 million shares of common stock with the option to expand this to 5.2 million shares).

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to provide an update to Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp.'s (NYSE:CHMI) book value ("BV") per share to incorporate the company's recent notable equity offering that was announced on 3/22/2017. Even though CHMI has not been a mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) company I have covered in the past, it is a stock I am planning on covering starting in the second quarter of 2017. I decided to write this article on CHMI because I believe the company's recent equity offering is a notable event to discuss.

I believe highlighting the dilutive impact this event has on existing shareholders provides value to readers. Due to the fact this recent equity offering has a net issuance price of $15.675 per share (materially below CHMI's BV as of 12/31/2016 of $20.49 per share) and is approximately 70% the size of the company's initial public offering ("IPO"), I believe it is important for existing and potential shareholders to understand the impact this event has on CURRENT BV. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for CHMI will be in the "Conclusions Drawn" section of the article.

Analysis Showing the Dilutive Impact of CHMI's Recent Material Equity Offering:

Prior to performing this analysis, there are a couple of points I want to highlight. This is a hypothetical analysis that will show CHMI's BV as of 12/31/2016 when including the impacts from the recent offering of 4.5 million shares of common stock. This analysis will not include operational activity during the first quarter of 2017 and is merely showing the dilutive impact of this recently announced material equity offering. CHMI has also granted the underwriters an option, exercisable up to 30 days after the date of the company's prospectus supplement, to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of common stock. If the underwriters fully exercise this option, CHMI's equity offering would increase to 5.2 million shares (rounded) of common stock. This analysis will INCLUDE the notion of the underwriters fully exercising this option (675,000 additional shares of common stock being issued). However, readers should understand if the underwriters do not fully exercise this option, there would be a slightly less dilutive impact regarding CHMI's CURRENT BV.

With that being said, let us now calculate CHMI's BV as of 12/31/2016 to incorporate the projected offering of 5.2 million shares of common stock that was recently announced. This hypothetical BV will be calculated using Table 1 below.

Table 1 - CHMI Twelve-Months Ended BV (BV as of 12/31/2016; Excluding and Including the Recent Material Equity Offering)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using CHMI data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Using Table 1 above as a reference, let us take a look at the calculation for CHMI's BV as of 12/31/2016 when excluding and including the impact from the recent equity offering. Unless otherwise noted, all figures below are for the "twelve-months ended" timeframe. Let us focus only on the figures that are impacted by CHMI's recent material equity offering (in corresponding order to the "Ref." column shown in Table 1 next to the December 31, 2016 column).

D) Capital Share Transactions:

- Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Capital Share Transactions EXCLUDING the Offering of 5.2 Million Shares of Common Stock: $125K

- Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Capital Share Transactions INCLUDING the Offering of 5.2 Million Shares of Common Stock: $80.6 Million

- See Red Reference "D" in Table 1 Above Next to the December 31, 2016 Column

This "net increase (decrease) in net assets from capital share transactions" figure consists of the following three amounts: 1) issuance of common stock, net (see blue reference "A" in Table 1 above and Table 2 below); 2) issuance of preferred stock; and 3) repurchases of common stock. Let us focus our attention on the only figure that is impacted by CHMI's recent equity offering.

CHMI's issuance of common stock, net figure for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2016 was $125K. Now, let us calculate CHMI's issuance of common stock, net figure when including the recently projected offering of 5.2 million shares of common stock. This is performed in Table 2 below.

Table 2 - CHMI Twelve-Months Ended Issuance of Common Stock, Net (Including Offering of 5.2 Million Shares of Common Stock)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using CHMI data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 2 above as a reference, an initial 4.5 million shares of common stock were issued on 3/29/2016. The gross issuance price of this offering was $16.50 per share. Therefore, gross proceeds of $74.3 million were raised in conjunction with the issuance of 4.5 million shares of common stock.

As stated earlier, CHMI has also granted the underwriters an option, exercisable up to 30 days after the date of the prospectus supplement, to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of common stock. If the underwriters fully exercise this option, CHMI's equity offering would increase to 5.2 million shares of common stock. When calculated, this would be additional gross proceeds of $11.1 million.

Next, one must subtract the underwriters' discount of ($0.825) per share which calculates to ($4.3) million and my estimated offering costs of ($0.5) million. After subtracting out these costs, CHMI's net proceeds raised from the company's recent projected offering of 5.2 million shares of common stock is estimated to be $80.6 million.

Therefore, when this figure is combined with the previous twelve months ended figure of $125K, CHMI would have reported an issuance of common stock, net figure of $80.6 million for the twelve months ended 12/31/2016 (see blue reference "A" in Tables 1 and 2 above).

When including CHMI's projected offering of 5.2 million shares of common stock, the company would have a "total increase (decrease) in net common equity" of $83.4 million for the twelve months ended 12/31/2016 (see red reference "(A + B + C + D) = E" in Table 1 above).

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up all the information discussed above, on 3/14/2017, CHMI reported the following BV per share as of 12/31/2016:

CHMI's Reported BV as of 12/31/2016 = $20.49 Per Share

However, when incorporating CHMI's recent projected offering of 5.2 million shares of common stock (includes the projected full exercise of the underwriters' allotment to purchase an additional 675,000 shares), the following BV per share as of 12/31/2016 was calculated:

CHMI's BV as of 12/31/2016 (Including the Recent Projected Offering of 5.2 Million Shares of Common Stock) = $18.48 Per Share

When calculated, I am projecting CHMI's CURRENT BV has decreased ($2.01) per share in direct relation to the company's recent March 2017 equity offering. Simply put, this event has a notable dilutive impact for existing CHMI shareholders. While I can understand management wanted to raise capital in order to grow CHMI's investments, causing nearly a (10%) decrease in CURRENT BV in order to accomplish this strategy is something I do not agree with.

Other mREIT companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) have recently repurchased shares of common stock when trading at a material discount to CURRENT BV (not issue shares). In the case of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY), this mREIT only issued shares of common stock at an initial discount when it acquired Hatteras Financial Corp. ("HTS") at an attractive valuation which, in the end, actually had a minor accretive impact to the company's CURRENT BV.

Simply put, existing CHMI shareholders are negatively impacted from this recent material equity offering because the company's CURRENT BV has now notably decreased by approximately (10%).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

CHMI recently closed at $17.09 per share as of 3/31/2017. This was a ($1.40) per share discount to my calculated BV of $18.48 per share as of 12/31/2016 (when including the dilutive impact from the recent March 2017 equity offering). This calculates to a price to BV ratio of 0.9247 or a discount of (7.53%).

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate CHMI as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at less than a (5.0%) discount to my projected BV as of 12/31/2016 when including the impact from its recent material equity offering ($18.48 per share), a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (5.0%) but less than a (12.5%) discount to my projected BV as of 12/31/2016 when including the impact from its recent material equity offering, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (12.5%) discount to my projected BV as of 12/31/2016 when including the impact from its recent material equity offering.

Therefore, I currently rate CHMI as a HOLD since the stock is trading at or greater than a (5.0%) but less than a (12.5%) discount to my projected BV as of 12/31/2016 when including the impact from its recent material equity offering ($18.48 per share). My current price target for CHMI is approximately $17.55 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. Currently, the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $16.20 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2017 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions. All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in CHMI, AGNC, ARR, NLY, or ORC.