Market Challenge: Bank Of America A Buy Or Sell?

| About: Bank of (BAC)

Summary

Bank of America shares saw a downgrade Tuesday.

Maybe the downgrade and stock price tumble present a buying opportunity?

Offer your ideas below!

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) shares tumbled slightly Tuesday after Citi analyst Keith Horowitz downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral.

BAC shares have been on a run since the Trump election. That push higher suggests this isn't anymore the cheapest bank stock on the market, the analyst said.

Some disagree. This morning, contributor David Alton Clark made the case that improving fundamentals, rising interest rates and less impact from past mortgage woes, along with an attractive dividend, make Bank of America a buy.

Your thoughts on Bank of America? Is the stock a buy or sell?

Offer your observations below!

