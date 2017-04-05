General Electric: A 36% Total Return Opportunity Just Materialized

An article was recently written stating General Electric's (NYSE: GE) shares should be trading for $18. This suggests the stock is overvalued by as much as 66%. I am not buying it. Nevertheless, this is what makes a market. In the following sections I make the case the stock actually represents a 36% total return opportunity for potential dividend growth and income investors.

Is General Electric really only worth $18?

Recently, an article was published stating General Electric is only worth $18 presently based on several facts. The author states:

"GE's premium valuation makes no sense to me. Trump's policies are not getting passed quickly enough. The company is cyclical and has no immediate growth prospects thanks to delays in Washington. You can't lose money by waiting. I personally would not pay more than $18 for GE today."

I'm not buying it. Let's take the issues one by one.

GE trading at premium valuation

General Electric is actually trading at a discount on a historical and relative basis. The stock current forward P/E ratio of 15.74 is the lowest of the five largest industrial goods companies.

As you can see, 3M Company (NYSE: MMM), The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA), Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) all have higher forward P/E ratios. What's more, General Electric's expected EPS growth next year is substantially higher as well. What's more, Trump's pro growth plans are not factored into the guidance at present.

Trump's policies are not getting passed quickly enough

Nothing regarding Trump's pro growth policies are currently priced in. General Electric management has not upped the guidance based on any tax reforms or regulatory relief. The fact some believe Trump's policies are not getting passed quickly represents a level of naiveté in my book. President Trump has done more in the first 80 days or so in office than I have seen any president do in recent history. Furthermore, I believe the idea that because Trump's healthcare policy was defeated the rest of his pro growth agenda is now at risk. I do not agree. Healthcare is a huge battleground topic. Tax reforms and regulatory relief will be much easier to get passed. Nonetheless, things do take time in Washington. If someone disappointed in Trump because he hasn't gotten his entire pro growth agenda implemented in just the first couple months of being in office, they had bad expectations in the first place. I see this as a buying opportunity rather than the time to sell.

I would not pay more than $18 for General Electric today

I submit to you $18 is not in cards for General Electric's stock any time soon. In fact, since the dividend was cut by 75% due to the Great Recession, a 4% dividend yield has served as a put on the stock price.

When reviewing the above chart, you can plainly see the stock gets bought each time to yield reaches 4%. If the stock were to fall to $18, this would imply a yield of 5.6%. With all due respect, I see this as close to impossible as it can be. Nevertheless, all this proves is valuation assumptions are highly subjective. There is no definitive answer. Now let's move on to the final point the author makes, General Electric has no growth in sight.

General Electric has no growth in sight

I take issue with the fact the author believes the company has no growth in sight. The author states in their conclusion:

"For a large-cap company with no growth in sight, whose business is cyclical, 6% would the absolute minimum free cash flow yield that I would demand (implying $18/share)."

I fully expect emerging markets to be a huge engine of growth due to demand for the company's infrastructure products. General Electric's shift toward industrial operations has opened up a plethora of opportunities for the company across the globe. This should underpin the company's results for some time to come. I have no reservation General Electric will be around to pay dividends for a long time.

For example, according to the company's recent presentation at the 2017 JPMorgan Aviation Transportation and Industrials Conference, GE Aviation will be one of the primary drivers for growth on a go forward basis. GE Aviation has about 44,600 employees worldwide at 85 sites (47 in U.S.), including more than 25,000 U.S. employees (16,500 in the U.S. supply chain). The division has an industrial backlog of more than $150 billion, while its joint venture CFM International collectively has a backlog of more than 15,000 jet engines. This helps me sleep very well at night.

I suggest everyone reading this article watch the YouTube broadcast of Jeff Immelt's interview with Fareed Zakaria. Immelt appeared on his GPS show this weekend. Immlet explained very well the growth opportunities are vast for the company at present. Furthermore, the company continues to be focused on return of capital to shareholders.

Focused on return of capital to shareholders

Despite the ups and downs of the stock market, General Electric has paid a dividend every quarter for the last 100 years. The company returned a whopping $30 billion in the form of dividends and buybacks in 2016 and over $130 billion in dividends since 2000 to its shareholders.

The Bottom Line

General Electric's forward PE ratio of 15.74 is well below those of its peers and indicates investors are not willing to pay a premium for this stock. There are many non-believers regarding General Electric's future prospects and negative sentiment against current management is great.

Current Chart

Nevertheless, I believe this has created a major buying opportunity in the stock for prospective dividend growth and income investors. The company's focus on return of capital to shareholders coupled with a substantial backlog offers an attractive total return buying opportunity for dividend investors presently.

Factor in the potential upside from Immelt stepping down and Trump's pro growth policies and you have a recipe for outstanding returns. My 12-month price target is $40 for the stock. That implies 33% in capital appreciation. Couple this with a 3.2% dividend yield and you have a 36% total return opportunity on your hands over the next 12-18 months.

The great thing about these types of valuation disagreements between market participants is time will tell who was correct. Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence and always consult a financial advisor prior to making any investment decisions.

