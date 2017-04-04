Floating Storage Paints A Different Supply And Demand Outlook - Oil Markets Daily

With the broader analyst community and media paying attention to US crude storage over the last three months, one segment of the market has gone unnoticed.

On March 26, we wrote in our " Weekly Oil Markets Recap":

The bulk of the inventory build we saw in January across the globe could be explained by the reduction in floating storage. According to some estimates we have seen, total drop in floating storage from November 2016 to January 2017 was 45 million bbls or just slightly lower than what IEA reported for total storage build in OECD. Iran's floating storage has dropped below 15 million bbls from more than 40 million bbls last year. Data on floating storage is hard to come by, but it's important for oil participants to understand that as storage fluctuates from one place to the next, the total volume has been in decline.

It seems after just a week delay, the mass media is starting to catch on that the OPEC cuts have indeed filtered through the global oil markets. In an article published by Bloomberg today, the article goes on to quote traders that said:

"Since mid-February, between 10 million and 20 million barrels have left the Caribbean, according to estimates from traders who asked not to be named because their data is proprietary."

From other data sources we have gathered, Iran's floating storage has declined to just around 6 million bbls from the 45 million bbls in November last year. In addition, early estimates we have seen peg global storage to draw on balance -50k b/d to -200k b/d for the first quarter in 2017.

Global crude storage is expected to decelerate at an even faster pace once refineries return from the seasonal maintenance season. Based on our current estimate, if OPEC commits to the current compliance ratio, OECD storage should be back to the five-year average by August this year. Our assumption assumes OPEC will maintain its current production cut agreement as explained here.

Historically, if we study all of the past oil gluts, floating storage, the most expensive form of storage, has always rebalanced first.

The severe drop in floating storage is the first phase of the rebalancing followed by areas of high demand, and then areas where there's an ample amount of storage space. This implies that US crude storage will likely be the last piece to draw back down to the five-year average, while global storage continues to rebalance.

Given Saudi's obsession over bringing crude storage back to the five-year average, we think it's highly likely that OPEC will extend the production cut agreement, and storage should be back to the five-year average this year.

As a result of non-OPEC production declining, lower upstream CapEx spending, and a forecasted normalized crude storage, we remain very bullish on oil prices and expect WTI to reach $70 in Q3 this year. For more detailed analysis on oil markets and energy research, please sign up here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.