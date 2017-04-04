24 'Safer' U.S. All-Cap April MoPay Equities

Broker targets predicted the lowest priced five of 10 top yield "safe" MoPay dividend dogs producing 6.23% more gains from $5k invested than the same investment in all 10.

Just six of the 24 were awarded positive one-year target price estimates by brokers.

Besides safety margin, "Safe" MoPay dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 3/31/17 to further assert their wherewithal.

61 all-cap equities pay over 3% yield monthly dividends (MoPay). Of 61, just 24 were "safer" by positive returns and free cash-flow yield exceeding dividend yield as of 3/31/17.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed "underdogs".

24 of 61 April All-Cap MoPay Dividend Dogs Show Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 61 all-cap MoPay stocks from which the 24 were sorted. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test. These 24 all-cap monthly pay dividend dogs report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the boldface column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial guarantees, however, are easily over-ruled by a board of directors adjusting company policy canceling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) reduced its dividend from $.111 to $.083 as of January 2015. Also, American Capital Agency (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced July 27 a reduction of its $.20 monthly shareholder payout to $.18 as of September. A more recent example is dividend reductions by Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from $0.207 per month in December 2015 to $0.157 in January 2016 and a further reduction to $0.13 per month in October 2016. Lower down the 27 list, Fifth Street Finance (NYSE:FSC), trimmed its $0.06 monthly dividend per share to $0.02 as of March 2017, and is descending to a $0.02 quarterly dividend in June 2017 but plans increase that quarterly payment to $0.125 in September. Allied firm, Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:FSFR) also departed the MoPay convention in March.

As Business Development Companies, Capitala and Fifth Street dividend payouts are tied to profits. Finally, on the "unsafe" list, Wheeler Realty Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) announced an 8/1 reverse split culminating in retreating to a Q-Pay mode for its shareholder disbursements for April.

What Business Sectors Paying Monthly Dividends Showed Up As "Safer" Equities For April?

Just five of 11 Morningstar sectors were represented by the 24 equities with "safer" April dividends. Those were from: real estate (12); financial services (7) energy (3); healthcare (1); consumer cyclical (1); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Industrials (0); Technology (0); Utilities (0).

Only the first two sectors named on the list above were represented in the top 10.

Dog Metrics Dug Out April Bargain MoPay "Safer" Stocks

10 "Safe" top All-Cap MoPay dividend stocks March 31 YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Estimated Five Lowest Priced of 10 Monthly Pay Dividend Dogs To Deliver 7.76% Vs. (2) 7.30% Net Gains from All 10 By March 2018

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" 10 MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst one-year targets to deliver 6.23% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The fifth lowest priced "safe "MoPay dog, Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 24.93%.

Lowest priced five "safe" MoPay dividend dogs as of March 31 were: BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF); Prospect Capital; Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN); Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD); Orchid Island Capital, with prices ranging from $3.58 to $9.99.

Higher priced five "safe" all-cap MoPay dogs for March 31 were: Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN); Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP); American Capital (NASDAQ:ACSF); Capitala Finance; AGNC Investment, whose prices ranged from $11.13 to $19.89.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

