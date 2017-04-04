The Cheapest Way To Diversify Among Large-Cap Companies

Despite emphasizing only large-cap companies, the fund is still diversified enough that investors cannot reasonably replicate it through individual holdings.

The Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is an ETF designed for investors who want to avoid the smaller companies and smaller allocations found in most major ETFs. The major purpose of the ETF is to create an alternative to the traditional S&P 500 index funds or whole market index funds most investors use when creating the core of their portfolio. I think SCHX looks a little more appealing than going with the whole market funds at the present time because valuations are pretty high and smaller capitalization companies when viewed in aggregate tend to exhibit higher beta.

Quick Facts

The expense ratio is a mere .03%. That is very appealing for the cost conscious long-term investor. When it comes to investing, who wants to throw away their capital on high expenses ratios or trading costs? This fund looks like a great long-term choice, though I'm not thrilled with the idea of allocating capital to index funds when the market is so hot.

Holdings

Below we have a list of the top 10 holdings:

Company Ticker Percent of Portfolio Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) 3.42% Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) 2.31% Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) 1.60% Exxon Mobil Corporation Common (NYSE:XOM) 1.55% Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) 1.53% Johnson & Johnson Common Stock (NYSE:JNJ) 1.53% Berkshire Hathaway Inc. New Com (BRK-B) 1.44% JPMorgan Chase & Co. Common St (NYSE:JPM) 1.43% General Electric Company Common (NYSE:GE) 1.19% AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) 1.17%

If you prefer it in graph format, I built the following chart:

The major allocations are clearly to technology companies, but that is a reflection of the market generally getting pretty bullish on the sector. Generally speaking, I would prefer to see a more defensive allocation strategy for the core of the portfolio, but this is still a fine alternative to most equity index funds.

Thoughts on the Top 10

Apple Inc. was one of my earlier picks for performing well this year, but that was simply based on the low price to earnings ratio. When Samsung's phones started catching on fire, that was a pretty big positive for Apple and may have been as important as the low ratios AAPL was trading on earlier.

Amazon is making a big push for producers such as General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to sell their products more extensively through Amazon's website. I think their success will be limited in that regard because Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) is offering a great distribution channel already.

Facebook is my pick for the best advertising company in the world, but I just can't stomach the multiples necessary to buy shares at these prices. I'm still a value investor at heart rather than a growth investor. I focus more on multiples seen today and expected within the next few years than on projecting what a sales growth rate will mean 10 years into the future.

I'll grant that Exxon Mobil looks pretty attractive at current valuations. Despite a significant rally for the oil market, XOM has been far less volatile. That lack of volatility is appealing to me.

Outside the top 10

One of the companies just outside the top 10 is Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM). That is also one of my largest holdings. IQOS may be my favorite topic when it comes to Philip Morris International. Their conversion rates are tracked to measure how successful the company is in moving customers from cigarettes to the reduced risk products. Here are the numbers across six countries:

If they were able to get the smoker to buy their new product line, remember there is a significant outlay for the initial product, they want to know how effectively those users are switching to the new technology.

Not Built for Dividend Investors

SCHX carries a trailing dividend yield of only 1.81% and several of the top allocations don't have dividend payouts. Since some investors like to replicate an ETF by buying the top 10 or 20 holdings, I tossed those allocations into the best dividend portfolio tracker. Then I weighted the allocations based on the percentage each stock held within the top 10. This is the closest an investor would come to replicating the portfolio on only 10 tickers, and I don't think it is close enough:

For the dividend investor, AMZN and BRK-B clearly wouldn't make sense. Neither would FB, unless investors believed Facebook would start paying a dividend within the next several years.

I used the same tool to check the allocation weights for fair value and income based on a portfolio that only used the top 10 allocations:

The point I want to highlight here is that despite Apple having an exceptionally low dividend yield of 1.59%, it would still represent 16.37% of the income.

The lesson here is that SCHX is one ETF where investors can't hope to replicate the performance by using the top 10 holdings, but the expense ratio of .03% is low enough that investors shouldn't mind it too much.

What to Add

If you're using SCHX as the core of the portfolio, I would suggest looking to consumer staples and utilities for additional exposures. Only 9.1% of the portfolio was in consumer staples and 3.2% was in utilities. To complete SCHX, the investor either needs to add substantially to that utility allocation, or add some invests in preferred shares or bond funds. Those investments could all be considered substantially more defensive, and ironically, it is defense that is lacking in this portfolio.

