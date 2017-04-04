5 Ways Disney Will Make You Rich

That being said, there are a few major risks that could threaten Disney's glorious dividend growth future.

Best of all, with the exception of ESPN, the company is firing on all cylinders, especially when it comes to pumping out a steady stream of billion dollar blockbusters.

2016's results were nothing short of spectacular, which bodes very well indeed for 2017's annual dividend hike.

Despite a shrinking subscriber base at ESPN, the House of Mouse continues to put up impressive growth thanks to its unbeatable media brands.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has done a fantastic job of enriching long-term investors over the past few decades.

However, in the past few years, many analysts have begun to question whether or not the House of Mouse will be able to continue its winning ways, especially since its golden goose, ESPN, has seen a steady, five-year long decline in subscribers.

Let's take a closer look at the many reasons that Disney's future is brighter than ever. Specifically, why Disney owns the future of entertainment and is a true buy and hold forever dividend growth stock that should be a core holding in your portfolio.

Forget ESPN, Disney Is Killing It

Sources: Earnings Release, Gurufocus

Metric 2015 2016 YoY Change Revenue $52.465 billion $55.632 billion 6.0% Net Income $8.382 billion $9.391 billion 12.0% Free Cash Flow $6.644 billion $8.44 billion 27.0% Shares Outstanding 1.694 billion 1.629 billion -3.8% EPS $4.90 $5.73 16.9% FCF/Share $3.92 $5.18 32.1% Dividend $1.37 $1.49 8.8% FCF Payout Ratio 34.9% 28.8% 17.7%

Over the past year, many analysts have become increasingly concerned about ESPN losing subscribers as cord cutting has accelerated. And while it's true that ESPN's has fallen a lot from its glory days of 100.1 million peak subscribers in 2011 (including about 4 million subscriber losses in the past year), the fact is that ESPN remains a valuable cash cow for Disney, bringing in over $11 billion a year in revenue. That's thanks to the $7.21 per cable user affiliate fees, which is expected to rise to $8.80 by 2018.

Source: 2016 Disney Annual Report

In addition, we can't forget that Disney's media empire involves a lot more than ESPN, which explains how its media segment still managed to report flat sales and profit growth despite its issues with ESPN subscriber losses.

And while media networks may not be driving growth, they do contribute a large amount of free cash flow or FCF, which is what allows Disney to buyback shares so aggressively (3.7% CAGR over the past five years) and helped to drive a sensational 32% growth in FCF/share in 2016.

Which brings me to the biggest thing that analysts and Disney bears are missing.



Source: Simply Safe Dividends

ESPN has been declining for five years now, yet over that time Disney has managed to grow its sales, EPS, and FCF/share at impressive rates.

That's thanks to all its other business segments: Parks & Resorts, Studio, and Consumer Products, generating solid, or even spectacular growth in both the top and bottom line.

And while 2016's Studio results certainly set a high bar for this year's comps, Disney has turned itself into the world's best billion dollar box office generator thanks to an unbeatable portfolio of film brands including: Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Pirates Of The Caribbean, Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Pixar, and The Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In fact, one need only look at Beauty and The Beast (which is well on its way to over $1 billion in the global box office), the company's latest live action adaptation of its beloved animated films. This illustrates that Disney's hit machine isn't likely to run out of steam any time soon.

That's especially true with Disney planning on a dozen live action versions of its animated films, including: Aladdin, the Little Mermaid, and its most popular animated classic in history, The Lion King.

Industry Leading Profitability Courtesy Of Cross Platform Leveraging Of Beloved Content

Sources: Earnings Release, Morningstar

Company Operating Margin Net Margin FCF Margin Return On Assets Return On Equity Return On Invested Capital Walt Disney 25.5% 16.3% 15.2% 9.9% 20.6% 14.6% Industry Average 20.9% 11.6% NA 6.6% 19.7% NA

Disney's incredible portfolio of brands means a wide moat, and very strong pricing power, as seen by its annual park ticket increases. This makes for impressive, industry leading profitability.

Even more impressive is that under CEO Bob Iger, whose contract was just renewed through July 2, 2019, Disney has been able to cross sell its products and services to achieve ever larger economies of scale, and rising margins and returns on shareholder capital.

Analysts such as Morningstar's Neil Macker expect this profitability to continue to improve over the coming years, with operating margins rising to 26.8% by 2021.

Most importantly for dividend growth investors is the fact that Disney's FCF margin has been rising by 3.9% CAGR over the past decade. If the company can continue growing its FCF margin at just 2% to 3% CAGR, a fraction of that pace, then by 2026, Disney shareholders could be enjoying 18.5% to 20.4% FCF margins.

Combined with a steadily rising sales growth rate of about 6% a year, that will mean a potentially massive river of FCF ($18.4 to $20.2 billion to be precise) with which to return capital to shareholders, potentially at a much faster rate than 2016's $9.8 billion figure.

Strong Balance Sheet Means Continued Financial Flexibility

Source: Morningstar

Company Debt/EBITDA EBITDA/Interest Debt/Capital Current Ratio S&P Credit Rating Walt Disney 1.19 42.18 21% 0.86 A Industry Average 2.45 NA 51% 1.30 NA

A strong balance sheet is essential to long-term success because of three factors.

First, it means a safe dividend, but also allows for large financial flexibility, including the kinds of superb capital allocation decisions such as Disney's acquisitions of LucasFilm, Pixar, and Marvel.

DIS Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

However, we can't forget that a strong balance sheet, marked by a low leverage ratio, sky-high interest ratio, and strong investment grade balance sheet, also enables Disney to borrow cheaply for things like buying back its highly undervalued shares.

That helps to drive further growth in FCF/share and helps maintain a low payout ratio. This in turn allows for stronger, sustainable dividend growth for longer, which studies show is the key to market beating total returns.

Dividend Profile Continues To Point To Market Crushing Returns

Sources: Gurufocus, Earnings Release, Factset Research, Moneychimp.com, Multipl.com

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio 10 Year Projected Dividend Growth 10 Year Potential Annual Total Return Walt Disney 1.4% 28.8% 12.0 to 20.4% 13.4 to 20.8% S&P 500 1.9% 39.5% 5.9% 9.1%

Now, many readers have commented that Disney's low current yield makes it not worth owning. However, remember that the current yield is just one part of a dividend profile, and the least important component.

That's because dividend safety (balance sheet and payout ratio) is the first thing that investors need to pay attention to. Disney's low (and falling) FCF payout ratio, along with a rock solid balance sheet, means that its dividend is among the safest of any blue chip dividend stock.

In addition, that low payout ratio means that the dividend has incredible room to grow. And since historically total returns are equal to yield + long-term dividend growth, then the thing that you should consider isn't the current yield, but the potential future yield on cost.

For example, assume that Disney gradually increases its payout ratio (35% to 60%) by growing the dividend faster than FCF/share. In that case, it could potentially grow the dividend 12% to 20% CAGR over the next decade, from $1.56/year to $4.83 to $10.11.

Not just is that within Disney's historical dividend growth rate, but would mean that today's share price would be generating 4.3% to 8.9% yield on invested capital. Even adjusted for inflation, that would mean about 5.6% yield on cost, or almost beating the market's historical inflation adjusted 6.9% CAGR total return (since 1871) based on dividends alone.

Valuation: Disney Remains A Solid Buy Today

DIS Total Return Price data by YCharts

Since the election, Disney shares have rallied nicely; however, that doesn't mean that shares are overpriced.

Source: Gurufocus

Company TTM PE Historical PE Yield Historical Yield Walt Disney 20.4 17.2 1.4% 1.2% Industry Median 23.4 NA 2.0% NA

After all, while true that Disney's trailing PE is higher than its historical norm, it's still trading at a discount to its much less profitable peers. And when we look at the stock's yield compared to its 13-year median value, we see that Disney is actually trading at a significant discount.

Sources: Earnings Release, Morningstar, Fastgraphs, Gurufocus

TTM FCF/Share 10 Year Projected Growth Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Into Current Share Price Margin Of Safety $5.18 13.0% $134.73 10.4% 16%

The same is true when we factor in the company's long-term (20-year) growth potential. While the shares may not be nearly as undervalued as they were prior to the post election rally, Disney is still trading at a 16% discount to fair value.

That means that today's price remains an attractive entry point, either for new investors or for those looking to add to an existing position.

Risks To Consider

While I'm not concerned with ESPN's recent performance, there are two things that do concern me about this cash cow. First is that the rapid increase in sports programming costs means that ESPN is likely to continue to drag on Disney's growth in the future.

For example, the NFL, NBA, and MLB recently raised their contract amounts that Disney will have to pay to show their games by a total of $1.975 billion per year. However, the biggest risk isn't that ESPN stops being profitable, but rather that declining profitability will increase calls for Disney to sell or spin off the brand.

With ESPN still bringing in about 25% of Disney's FCF, that would potentially decrease the company's cash flow significantly and decrease its future dividend growth, and thus total return potential.

Next, we have to consider that so much of Disney's success has been from the non-stop wave of billion dollar blockbusters it's pumping out. However, cinema goers' tastes can shift over time, and it's possible that in a few years, especially after the retirement of Bob Iger, the company may find itself on the wrong side of consumer tastes.

Finally, we can't forget that as a multi-national corporation, Disney is exposed to currency risk. Over the past two years, the dollar has risen 25% relative to most other major currencies, and rising US interest rates are likely to keep upward pressure on the dollar.

That's because higher risk free yields, such as from US Treasury bonds, will only increase demand for dollars as foreign capital attempts to flee the rock bottom interest rates of rival economies such as Britain, the EU, and Japan.

And if tax reform includes the 20% Border Adjustment Tax, then the dollar could potentially soar another 20% to 30% in the coming years. That would present serious growth headwinds to Disney when it converts local currencies into US dollars for accounting and dividend purposes.

Bottom Line: Any Dividend Growth Investor Who Doesn't Own Disney Is Doing It Wrong

The fact is that with its incredible portfolio of film franchises, and eight of the ten most popular theme parks in the world, Disney pretty much owns the future of entertainment. And with a rock solid balance sheet, strong and improving profitability, and a very low FCF payout ratio, its dividend growth potential is nothing short of sensational.

That means that Disney represents a true buy and hold forever stock, and an excellent core holding for any dividend growth investor, especially at today's favorable share price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.