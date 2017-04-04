Baytex Energy: Results At $50 Oil

Baytex Energy (BTE) is a company that is highly leveraged to oil prices. With its large differentials for its Canadian oil production, its margins can change significantly with a more modest change in oil prices. For the time being though, the weaker Canadian dollar has offset much of effect of oil prices falling compared to a month ago.

Baytex is priced appropriately for the current oil strip, so upside versus its current share price depends on whether long-term oil prices go up from around $52. Although I believe that growing US production will make it difficult for oil prices to increase a huge amount from current levels, taking the over on $52 oil seems a reasonable proposition.

2017 At $50 Oil

If NYMEX oil averages $50 during 2017, it appears that Baytex would end up with approximately $733 million in revenue, including $8 million in positive hedge value. This compares with my previous estimate of $782 million in revenue at $55 oil.

Units $ Per Unit $ Million Heavy Oil 8,687,000 $27.00 $235 Light Oil and Condensate 7,694,200 $45.25 $348 NGLs 2,978,400 $18.00 $54 Natural Gas 32,762,400 $2.70 $88 Hedge Value $8 Total $733

Cash expenditures are estimated at $742 million, resulting in slightly negative cash flow (negative $9 million) as Baytex attempts to grow exit rate production by around 3% to 4%.

While Baytex's estimated revenues fall by $49 million if oil goes from $55 to $50 in 2017, its estimated cash expenditures also drop by $36 million, significantly offsetting the revenue decrease. Expenditures are helped by a weaker Canadian dollar as well as reduced estimated royalties (beyond the exchange rate effect) due to lower realised oil prices.

$ Million Royalties $167 Operating Expenses $205 Transportation $23 Cash General And Admin $25 Cash Interest $78 Capital Expenditures $244 Total Expenses $742

Notes On Net Asset Value

While Baytex mentions that it has an estimated net asset value of $9.05 CAD ($6.75 USD) per share, it is important to understand how that number is determined. Baytex's net asset value is calculated by taking the value of its reserves ($3.888 billion CAD or $2.901 billion USD) and subtracting its debt (as well as making a couple other minor adjustments). However, as a Canadian company, Baytex's reserve value is not directly comparable to the reserve value that US companies report.

One main difference is that US companies are mandated to use the "unweighted arithmetic average of the first-day-of-the-month price for each month within" 2016 for oil and gas to calculate their proved reserve values. For 2016, the WTI oil price average was $42.75 per barrel and this price does not escalate when calculating the reserve production value in future years. Canadian companies such as Baytex can use forecasted prices (from independent reserves engineers) that are much higher in future years than the 2016 SEC price for oil.

The following table shows the WTI prices that Baytex used to calculate its 2016 reserve value compared to the prices used by a typical US company. For 2019's estimated production, Baytex would use $70 WTI oil in its calculations, compared to $42.75 WTI oil for a US company. This massive difference is partially mitigated by other items in Baytex's forecast (such as a 2% cost escalation per year, and a stronger Canadian dollar in future years), but its reserve value would undoubtedly be much lower with the SEC pricing method.

Year Baytex US Company 2017 $55.00 $42.75 2018 $65.00 $42.75 2019 $70.00 $42.75 2020 $71.40 $42.75 2021 $72.83 $42.75 2022 $74.28 $42.75 2023 $75.77 $42.75 2024 $77.29 $42.75 2025 $78.83 $42.75

Another key difference is that Baytex uses proved plus probable reserves in its net asset value calculation, while US companies report proved reserves only. If Baytex did its net asset value calculation using proved reserves only, it would have a net asset value of approximately $4.33 CAD ($3.23 USD) per share instead. That net asset value includes using higher oil prices such as $70 WTI oil in 2019 as discussed above. The table below shows the breakdown of Baytex's reserve value into proved and probable reserves.

PV-10 ($ Million) CAD Total Proved $2,787 Probable $1,100 Total Proved Plus Probable $3,888

Baytex's net asset value would likely be minimal (or perhaps even negative) using SEC pricing for its reserves. However, flat $42.75 WTI oil SEC pricing is extremely likely underestimating future oil prices. I believe that oil prices over the next few years are likely to fall between $42.75 and Baytex's forecast.

Conclusion

Baytex appears able to tread water at $50 oil as lower revenues are partially offset by hedging and lower costs (with the weaker Canadian dollar helping with costs). It is likely to have modestly negative cash flow in 2017 if oil averages $50, but nothing too concerning in the short term at least.

That being said, Baytex is realistically a stock for $55 to $60 oil or above. I previously estimated that its value was around $3 with $50 long-term oil prices, and $4.50 with $55 long-term oil prices. With 2020 oil futures at around $52 now, Baytex's share price appears to be fairly priced for current market conditions, but I would lean toward longer-term oil prices being higher than $52 (but less than $60).

