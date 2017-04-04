A. Schulman: What Is Your Rush?

I last checked in on little-known A. Schulman, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM) in January and I told you that I was not exactly confident in the name. In the summer of 2015, I initiated coverage and told you NOT to buy the dip. Last spring, I reiterated my sell call. Turns out I was right, and the stock fell another 20%. Coming into 2017, the name had started to rally following the US elections, but since I told you the name was a clear sell in January, the name has fallen 13%. With the name about to drop under $30, what do you do now?

Well, to answer this question, we should once again consider performance of the name as well as expectations looking ahead. To do this, we should really examine the company's just reported earnings for its fiscal second quarter. Before delving into the numbers and offering my own take, consider the words of Joseph M. Gingo, chairman, president, and CEO. He stated:

"..this is a reset year; however, I am highly encouraged with the steady progress we are making through the hard work of our teams. During the quarter, we saw strong results in Engineered Composites and experienced continued growth in our Asia-Pacific and Latin America segments related to improved product mix and strength in Performance Materials. Our European business saw a year-over-year improvement in operating income despite the impact of foreign currency, in part, helped by our recent business simplification efforts. While our U.S. and Canada region remains challenged by complex plant consolidation efforts, which had been complicated by the Lucent matter, I am confident that we have solid action plans in place to drive future profitability."

I have said plainly that I do not like to bet on turnarounds. Investing in the name here would be doing just that. Instead, I would rather wait for a clear uptrend, then invest, even if I miss the first part of a rally. Being in the middle of a "reset year" does not sound appealing from an investment standpoint. That said, there is evidence that the company is managing to turn the corner on some of its operations, but is being hit by challenges at the plant level in North America. Overall, I think the name has better days ahead, but it has so much work to do to get to the point.

Net sales for the second quarter came in at $568.7 million, compared with $591.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2016. So a decline hurts, even if it was somewhat expected. These sales missed estimates by $13 million. If we account for the negative impact of foreign currency translation in the second quarter of $12.6 million, then net sales declined 1.8%.

Factoring in expenses, gross profit was $89.2 million, compared with $89.8 million in the prior year. Reported earnings were of $0.11 per share, compared with a loss of $0.01 in the prior year. Taking into account adjustments, we see that adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.31, flat on a year-over-year basis. This did, however, beat earnings expectations by a penny.

This performance is clearly uninspiring. But what can we expect going forward in this so-called "reset year?" Well, for fiscal 2017, it sees potential for $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion in sales. At the same time, adjusted EBITDA should come in between $225 million to $230 million. As far as earnings are concerned, adjusted should fall into the range of $2.08 to $2.18. The company seeks to continue to pay down debt and operate efficiently. It currently has net debt of $901 million.

So what is the takeaway here? This quarter didn't show me much. It was about what I expected. The stock rallied on higher expectations for the future following the US elections, but that has been tempered by reality. While the pullback may be attractive to some, I think you should let it continue to fall. I want to buy the name when there is positive momentum, not when we are playing guesswork.

Note from the author: Quad 7 Capital has been a leading contributor with Seeking Alpha since early 2012. If you like the material and want to see more, scroll to the top of the article and hit "Follow." Quad 7 Capital also writes a lot of "breaking" articles, which are time-sensitive, actionable investing ideas. If you would like to be among the first to be updated, be sure to check the box for "email alerts" under "Follow."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.