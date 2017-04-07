Are You Risk-Averse Near Market Highs? This Can Help

We'll examine techniques that can help such investors overcome obstacles and make risk aversion work to their advantage.

This commonly held aversion accounts for millions of investors being too conservative about where they place their excess funds.

Risk aversion, as applied to behavioral economics, describes a well-researched phenomenon; people dislike losing much more than they like gaining.

Many investors find themselves with an aversion to risk, especially near market highs.

You Can Make Risk Aversion Work For You

"Risk-averse" describes an investor who, when faced with two investments with a similar expected return (but different risks), will prefer the one with the lower risk.

Definition: A risk-averse investor is an investor who prefers lower returns with known risks rather than higher returns with unknown risks. In other words, among various investments giving the same return with different level of risks, this investor always prefers the alternative with least interest.

Description: A risk-averse investor avoids risks. S/he stays away from high-risk investments and prefers investments which provide a sure-shot return. Such investors like to invest in government bonds, debentures and index funds.

(Source: Economic Times)

What does "Risk-Averse" mean?

Risk-averse is a description of an investor who, when faced with two investments with a similar expected return (but different risks), will prefer the one with the lower risk.

Breaking Down "Risk-Averse"

A risk-averse investor dislikes risk, and therefore, will stay away from adding high-risk stocks or investments to their portfolio, and in turn, will often lose out on higher rates of return. Investors looking for "safer" investments will generally stick to index funds and government bonds, which generally have lower returns.

(Source: Investopedia)

Taking this one step further, the very conservative, truly risk-averse investor not only chooses investments that appear to present less risk, they are also completely repelled by their dislike of losses. Their dislike of losses is many times greater than their liking of gains.

To illustrate, a risk-averse investor might have had $10,000.00 in capital gains in 2015, then incurred $3000.00 in capital losses in 2016. Even though, when the two years are reconciled, he has made $7000.00 in gains over those two years, it is the $3000.00 in 2016 capital losses that overwhelm him and fill him with distaste for risk in the marketplace.

It is an accepted fact that risk-averse investors simply dislike those losses much more than they like their gains. No matter that in the rational world, he may still be ahead by a wide margin. It is those losses that make the biggest impact on his psyche.

And he will not be consoled one bit by the fact that the IRS tax code allows him to use capital losses up to $3000.00 per year as a deduction from his gross earnings. The fact that he can carry forward any excess of losses above that $3000.00 to use against future capital gains, or as a maximum $3000.00 deduction in future years, no matter how long it takes to use them up gives him no solace.

In their real financial lives, this can translate to seemingly incomprehensible emotional responses. The investor might have $5000.00 in gains in his portfolio at any moment in time, and also have $2000.00 in losses. Though his gains are substantially more than his losses, it is those losses that create a feeling of disgust and disappointment in him.

Does this sound like you? Are you a risk-averse investor?

Put together a couple of "loss" years like this (even though they are actually years of gain), and this can drive investors to distraction. Many will find themselves liquidating their stock portfolios and directing their capital to the lowest-risk investments they can find.

These would include:

Savings accounts Short-term CDs Money market accounts

All of these low-risk investment vehicles carry annual investment returns substantially below 1%. The first two carry FDIC guarantees as to repayment of principal and interest, up to specified maximum amounts of principal. Money market accounts do not carry such a government guarantee but are perceived to be pretty safe, even though a couple of them broke the buck during the financial crisis of 2008.

Will Investments Yielding Less Than 1% Be Enough In Retirement?

When inflation was raging in the early 1980s and risk-free, government-guaranteed 30-year Treasury bonds were yielding 12% to 15%, it wasn't too difficult to generate enough retirement income from such an investment, sufficient to retire in comfort and with a complete sense of security.

Thirty-three to thirty-seven years ago, when these yields were available, a retiree could retire pretty comfortably on $20,000-30,000 in annual income. If he and his working spouse received $12,000-14,000 in combined Social Security benefits, then he only needed some $8,000-16,000 in additional income from his investments to arrive at the desired comfort amount.

If he invested in those Treasurys at a time when they yielded 12%, he'd need to invest only $67,000.

.12 X $67,000 = $8040.00

If he wished to generate $16,000 in additional annual income for an even more comfortable retirement, he'd need to invest twice that amount, or $134,000.

.12X $134,000 = $16,080.00

If the investor was fortunate to have invested his money when Treasurys yielded 15%, the expected investment requirement would have been that much lower:

.15 X $53,500 = $8025

If he desired greater comfort with $16,000 additional income, it would have cost him only $107,000.

.15 X $107,000 = $16,050

How Much Does The Risk-Averse Investor Need Today At A 1% Return?

With the pernicious effects that inflation has wrought on the economy in general and retirees in particular, the picture has changed quite a bit, especially when the historically low interest rate environment is figured in.

Today, a couple needs more like $50,000 to approximate a fairly comfortable retirement in many areas of the country. With an average expected $28,800 in Social Security benefits for a retired working couple, they'll need about $21,200 in additional supplemental annual income to fill that gap.

At today's 1% or less interest rates on the investment vehicles discussed earlier for the most risk-averse investors, a lot of heavy lifting on the couple's savings will be required.

In order to derive $21,200 in additional annual income at 1%, here's the ugly truth:

.01 X $2,120,000 = $21,200

Yup, you read that right. The very conservative, uber-risk averse investor will find himself needing $2,120,000.00 in savings by the time retirement rolls around, if he is to meet his annual income goal with these types of investment choices.

How Much Has The Average American Family Have Saved For Retirement?

In fact, "nearly half of families have no retirement account savings at all," the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) reported.

So, how much has the average American family saved up? According to the EPI, the mean retirement savings of all families is $95,776.

However, that number doesn't tell the whole story. Since so many families have zero savings and since super-savers pull up the average, the median savings, or those at the 50th percentile, may be a better gauge. The median for all families in the U.S. is just $5,000, and the median for families with some savings is $60,000.

Retirement Account Savings

"The large gap between mean retirement savings ($95,776) and median retirement savings ($5,000) indicates inequality - that the large account balances of families with the most savings are driving up the average for all families," the researchers explained.

When it comes to retirement, the rich get richer and the poor barely scrape by, the EPI reported: "Participation in retirement savings plans is highly unequal across income groups. In 2013, nearly nine in 10 families in the top income fifth had retirement account savings, compared with fewer than one in 10 families in the bottom income fifth."

In order to see how the size of your own nest egg compares to your peers, look at the average amount families have saved broken down by age:

Average Saved By Age

(Source: Economic Policy Institute)

The median savings broken down by age is very different than the average.

While the average savings of a family with members between 32 and 37 is $31,644, the median savings is less than $500. At the other end, the average savings of families close to retirement - ages 56 to 61 - is $163,557. The median is only $17,000.

The median means half have saved more, half have saved less.

Median Amount Saved By Age

(Source: EPI analysis of Survey of Consumer Finance data, 2013)

No matter what metric we apply, we find that there is no age group, by either the mean amount saved or the median amount, that has saved enough or will have saved enough by retirement age to reach the $2,120,000.00 goal necessary to generate the necessary supplemental amount it needs to fill the gap, at a 1% annual rate of return.

How Can We Fill The Gap With Minimal Additional Risk?

If we change our focus from minute to minute stock price changes that occur in the marketplace to dividends generated from our stock holdings, we can construct a portfolio that is fairly impervious for risk-averse investors because it will be generating the income necessary to supplement the Social Security benefit and growing at a rate that overcomes deterioration of buying power due to inflation.

Because we can choose fairly stable companies that have proved reliable dividend growers over many years, and those that pay yields in the range of 5-6%, the investor can accomplish his goal of generating additional annual income around $21,200 to supplement Social Security with a lot smaller investment than that required at a 1% return.

To illustrate, if we can obtain 6% of reliable income from our dividend stocks, as we do in the Fill-The-Gap Portfolio, we would now only need a saved-up stake of just $350,000.00 to accomplish this goal:

.06 X $350,000 = $21,000.00

To be sure, the investor in his twenties, thirties, forties or fifties would not need to have this amount of savings right now. He could construct his portfolio over a period of decades, employing discipline to direct a set amount of his earnings periodically into investments. Such a steady approach assures that his annual income will be building steadily towards his retirement goal.

Choosing reliable stocks with proven histories of raising their dividends and diversifying by industry, sector and company will help to minimize risk both to capital and dividend income.

Once the investor internalizes the habit of focusing on dividend income growth of his portfolio rather than daily price changes in the value of his portfolio, half the battle will have been won.

AT&T: Dividend Stalwart, Not Just for Widows and Orphans Anymore

AT&T - Steadily Rising Dividends

You can see from the above chart that AT&T (NYSE:T) is one of those companies that can be counted on for steady dividend appreciation. Though this growth has slowed in recent years to about 2%, it has still proven its reliability to pay under any and all economic environments, and it still imparts inflation fighting characteristics. In 1987, AT&T was paying a quarterly dividend of $.04. Today, it is paying a quarterly dividend of $.49. Over the course of 30 years, T has increased its dividend payment more than 12-fold. The current yield is 4.7%.

AT&T Price and Dividends Over 30 Years

Investors focused on daily price changes and near retirement might have found themselves very disappointed, to say the least, at several points in recent history. If they were just about to retire and were relying on selling shares of T to fund their retirement expenses, this would have given many pause.

In the chart above, the blue line denotes the price and the orange line denotes the dividends paid out.

So, for example, in the dot.com crash, T's stock price fell from a high of $57 to a low of around $18.00 per share. If the retiree was depending upon selling shares to fund retirement at the low point, he would have been forced to sell three times more shares than if he had retired a year or so earlier at the highs.

Again, in the recent financial crisis, had the investor needed to sell shares to pay his bills in retirement at the lows in 2009, he would have gotten only about $24 per share for his trouble, compared to $43 per share the year before. Again, he would have been in a pretty poor position, having to sell off almost twice as many of his shares compared to the year before.

Suffering 50% or more contraction in price might have convinced the aspiring retiree to stay in the workforce and postpone retirement for an indefinite period of time till price recovery occurred.

We have superimposed the dividend picture on top of the price picture for the last 30 years to drive home a salient point.

The first dividend chart above brings home the point that those investors who were able to shift their focus to generation of income from stock dividends would have had a completely different perspective on this. The dividends continued to grow in every economic environment and were sufficient to meet the retirement expenditure needs of the retiree counting on a 5% dividend, and one that reliably continued to grow.

The second chart juxtaposes price with dividends to illustrate that regardless of large swings in price, the dividend remained in an upward trajectory throughout the past 30 years. Switching one's focus to the dividend history rather than price history can go a long way in reinforcing the investor's strategy to generate retirement income from his dividends rather than from capital appreciation based on the stock price.

Set Small, Achievable Goals

Another recognized principle of behavioral economics is the concept of setting small, achievable goals that help the investor measure his progress towards his goal. Each time an interim goal is reached, the investor gets the self-satisfaction that comes from that achievement. Each achievement reinforces the behavior and spurs the investor to achieve more.

He could set up a simple Excel spreadsheet to monitor his progress towards his goal. Each received dividend can be logged, as well as each increase in the dividend. The investor could put a check mark or "X" in each box to indicate receipt of the dividend.

Of course, we have used just one stock to illustrate this principle. So, the goal for the investor looking to rely on dividend income rather than stock price is to construct a portfolio of twenty to fifty stocks that have these same characteristics: stable, reliable earnings growth that makes reliable dividend growth possible. To aid our process of choosing entry prices and monitoring stocks that we add to our portfolio, we use the Real Time Portfolio Tracker.

Real Time Portfolio Tracker

We monitor our original buy price of AT&T (circled in red) at $33.20 and new target prices for future purchases compared to the current market price updated in real time throughout the day, and can see changes in market value of the stock and our other positions in dollar and percentage terms. Current dividend yield and our yield on cost are also depicted. Because we paid $33.20 for our original position in T, our yield on cost is depicted as 5.9% in column L.

Our next target purchase, should it occur at $39 per share, will yield us 5.03%, as shown in column L, higher than the current 4.71%, and will contribute yet another $492 to annual portfolio income as shown in column M. Column O tells us what percentage of portfolio income each position will represent. This helps us to balance our income positions to deter total portfolio income failure. Column P lets us know where we stand in relation to capital gains on each of our positions as well as the whole portfolio, whereas column I reveals our capital gains in percentage terms, shown as value % change.

We've set our first target entry price at $39, which is about a 6.5% discount from pricing as of Tuesday afternoon. The next target we've chosen is $38.00 per share, circled in red in column E as the buy price. If this trade gets executed, we'll be getting about a 9.5% discount, and the yield we'll obtain at that price is show in column L as 5.16%.

Row 4 reveals our totals. Reading across, we can see what our portfolio positions cost us, what they are valued at throughout the day in real time, the value change percentage-wise, our current dividend yield, yield on cost, our annual portfolio income and total portfolio capital gain. This gives me a bird's eye view of the entire portfolio, all in real time, all day long. It serves as a real-time dashboard.

It has been my goal to share with readers, over more than two years, how to build a portfolio of dividend growers to close that crucial gap between the Social Security benefit and the retiree's actual funding needs in retirement. Here's where the FTG portfolio currently stands.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio At A Glance

Two years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 19 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), Reynolds American, Inc. (NYSE:RAI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 6.60% since launch on November 1, 2015.

Fill-The-Gap Portfolio Close, April 4, 2017

FTG Portfolio Annual Income

Our purchase last week of 200 additional shares in Chatham Lodging Trust, discussed in this article, brought us capital appreciation already over 2% and additional dividend income of $264.00. This represented a 1% increase in our total portfolio dividend income, which now totals $28,096, surpassing our original goal to fill the gap by many thousands of dollars.

Conclusion

Would you consider yourself a risk-averse investor? Don't feel alone. You're in good company, as millions of investors feel the same, especially as we hover near market highs and they wonder how long this can go on till the inevitable crash or the bear market returns.

Though you may indeed take losses much worse than you enjoy your gains, there are ways to position your portfolio to change your perspective and become a winner in all market environments.

Allow yourself to invest at least a portion of your savings in dividend growth stocks. Staying too conservative with 1% returns will never get you to your goal. Allowing yourself to assume a small amount of additional risk will get you that additional return and income you'll need for a comfortable retirement.

If you restructure your portfolio to capture dividends in order to watch their total grow, this will become your anchor in the storm of the next bear market. You will have the comfort of knowing that while others grow increasingly panicky about the value of their portfolio, your dividend income will be in the plus and growing column.

While others fret about the future, you'll be in the position of seeing your goals met with each payment of a dividend. Set your goal levels small so that you can see each goal being met without much difficulty. When each goal is met, move the goal post a bit higher, and then give yourself a pat on the back when that goal is also met. Baby steps lead to giant steps with the magic of compounding dividends.

