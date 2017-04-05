Buy United Parcel Service

One of the solid trends of growth well into the future is the steady share growth of e-commerce at the expense of brick-and-mortar retail establishment of many kinds. There are a variety of ways to get behind this trend, but the simplest way to do so might be with the shipping companies which are the logistical link between customers and the stuff they buy.

Of course, whether to buy always depends on valuation, and as followers of this channel know, I am also an income investor. That further limits my options. United Parcel Service, Inc (NYSE:UPS), or UPS, has dipped. Since the last day of January share prices have gone down from $117.03 to $106.40 as of close of business Monday. That's a drop of 9%. For an e-commerce powerhouse like UPS, I'm willing to take a look at a drop like that.

Courtesy of Google Finance.

As you can see, this big drop in UPS has made it low compared to prices over the last twelve months, although shares are not right now at 52 week lows. Even still, valuations are reasonable by a historical basis. According to data from FAST Graphs, UPS has averaged 19.3 times trailing earnings over the last ten years. As of today, UPS trades at just under 18.5 times, putting the company at a slight discount to its ten-year average. Also, UPS now offers a nice dividend yield of 3.1%, which is pretty good considering the company's history of solid dividend growth.

For this reason, I believe it is worth taking a look at UPS's business fundamentals. That is what this article attempts to do.

Bending the curve

UPS is a powerhouse in e-commerce, both in business-to-business, and also business-to-consumer. Successful logistics in e-commerce requires very large economies of scale, not only from traditional delivery air and ground logistics, but also from information technology and automation to drive down cost. UPS has that in spades, and this has, not incidentally, been investing heavily in all those things over the last few years. A look at UPS's cost curve provides a good view from 30,000 ft, so to speak.

Courtesy of UPS Investor Relations.

This chart pretty much sums things up, with costs rising proportionally with shipping volume until 2013, where volume continued rising but overall costs have flattened. This has been brought about by a variety of factors, chief among them an information system which optimizes routes for drivers, thereby reducing miles per trip. In 2016, 'ORION' resulted in 9% fewer stops, 6-8 fewer miles per driver, and $400 million in overall savings.

Facility automation has also helped flatten UPS's cost curve, as robotics and applied algorithms are helping to improve productivity per head. Right now, 40% of all package volume goes through facilities of "high automation." UPS's goal is to make all of its logistics centers "highly automated." All of these things take heavy investment, but those investments are paying off, as returns on capital spent remain well over 20%.

Growth fueled by e-commerce

UPS's engines of growth remain the ongoing, secular boom in e-commerce, as well as continued growth internationally. UPS's international export volumes have grown 6% compounded annually for the last ten years. Forward revenue expectations are for 5%-7% for 2017, with operating profit down 3% and EPS up by somewhere between 1% and 6%.

The reason for the hit in profit is due to changes in asset value from mark to market accounting, and a substantial payment to shore up pension obligations. Nevertheless, in the two years following, UPS expects adjusted EPS growth of between 5% and 10%, with revenue growth of between 4% and 6%.

I'm willing to wait on that, and I especially want to invest in UPS because of its solid dividend and long record of dividend growth. Over the last ten years UPS has averaged 7.6% dividend growth per year, and I fully expect that trend to continue. I'll take that.

Financials

As I mentioned earlier in the article, UPS is investing heavily in building new facilities and upgrading existing ones. Trailing twelve month operating cash flow was $6.5 billion, and capital expenditure was about $3.0 billion, leaving $3.5 billion in free cash flow. UPS' dividend last year was $2.6 billion, so it can cover the dividend even with heightened capex.

Unfortunately, UPS spent another $2.6 billion in share repurchases, which means that UPS had to borrow to fund most of those buybacks. I don't think that is a wise idea, especially in this stage of the bull market. Nevertheless, UPS does have an A1 credit rating, that rating is stable and the company is not on a watch list, so it's not a huge issue, and I recommend buying UPS despite that.

Conclusion

UPS is a buy for income investors here. The company's solid, secular growth prospects are enviable, as is its reasonable valuation and record of dividend growth. If you're interested in UPS, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I intend on following this company more closely in the future, and I will provide update articles as doing so is both material and relevant.

