The Optimal Range To Reach For Yield

One comment I’ve seen consistently on my dividend criticizing articles has been something along the lines of:
Sure, Bram that's common sense. That’s why I don’t buy the highest yields but the 6-7% yields.
I still don’t agree with buying based on a single factor even if you don’t go all in - which is what basically all that high-dividend ETFs, such as like Vanguard High Dividend Yield (NYSEARCA:VYM) iShares Core High Dividend (HDV), are doing. But Heartland Advisors is out with an interesting white paper that seems to confirm that the approach of buying the lower yields actually worked best over a long period of time.
The most telling graph from their paper is this one:
It shows the quintile of stocks with the highest dividends considerably lags the quintile with the second highest dividends. Interestingly the group also showed less volatility. To many readers, who already knew this from experience, the data won’t be surprising.
Although, I’m still not a huge fan of hunting down yield because I have the sense too many people are doing it, this whitepaper deserved to get highlighted as there’s a credible rationale behind the result.
Heartland Advisors believes the second quintile does so much better because its dividend is both high and sustainable.
The first quintile contains a fair share of companies with an unsustainable dividend yield. I’ve included a table with the top dividend paying stocks below, and it doesn’t take much knowledge about these companies to realize they aren’t all going to make it. A company like Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) has its future hanging in the bounds based on the fate of Taxi Medallions that are under pressure due to Uber (UBER). Seadrill Partners (SDLP) is dependent on Offshore drilling rates so this statistic is almost certainly not a great reflection of payouts in the immediate futures, and Euronav (EURN) is a tanker company. Tanker companies tend to pay out a percentage of earnings which are highly dependent on spot rates over the preceding quarter.
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Dividend Yield %
|Dividend Payout Ratio
|Insider Ownership
|# of Analyst Following
|EV-to-EBITDA
|Price-to-Tangible-Book
|Price-to-Operating-Cash-Flow
|10-Year Book Growth Rate
|Price-to-Tangible-Book
|Market Cap (M)
|Summary
|$
|Cypress Energy Partners LP
|CELP
|18.18
|11.95
|0.00
|0
|54.71
|0.00
|4.29
|0.00
|0.00
|USD 106.100
|Medallion Financial Corp
|MFIN
|28.98
|0.62
|2.59
|0
|0.00
|0.17
|0.82
|2.40
|0.17
|USD 49.950
|Seadrill Partners LLC
|SDLP
|17.80
|0.39
|0.00
|1
|4.13
|0.24
|0.33
|0.00
|0.24
|USD 283.730
|Surgutneftegas OJSC
|SGTPY
|18.60
|1.78
|0.00
|1
|3.08
|0.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|USD 20399.550
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust II
|SDR
|18.90
|1.22
|0.00
|1
|4.38
|0.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|USD 72.100
|Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd
|CESTY
|18.91
|0.41
|0.00
|0
|1.81
|0.62
|0.00
|5.20
|0.62
|$2757.460
|Euronav NV
|EURN
|17.57
|0.84
|0.00
|5
|4.59
|0.66
|2.96
|-4.20
|0.66
|$1241.830
|Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc
|GRF
|16.16
|1.31
|12.42
|0
|244.66
|0.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|USD 26.420
|Franklin Templeton Ltd Duration Inc Tr
|FTF
|15.96
|0.75
|0.00
|0
|17.67
|0.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.92
|$321.010
|Parana Banco SA
|PRBAY
|26.00
|1.90
|0.00
|0
|14.47
|0.92
|1.27
|0.00
|0.92
|USD 301.463
|Electricite de France SA
|ECIFF
|20.53
|1.36
|0.00
|4
|3.61
|0.92
|1.40
|3.00
|0.92
|USD 17736.460
|Orchid Island Capital Inc
|ORC
|16.62
|21.00
|0.52
|0
|131.19
|1.00
|5.21
|0.00
|1.00
|USD 333.270
|SandRidge Mississippian Trust I
|SDT
|20.73
|1.00
|0.00
|1
|2.38
|1.20
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|USD 38.920
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc
|CLM
|20.00
|3.06
|0.00
|0
|88.93
|1.23
|0.00
|0.00
|1.23
|USD 467.330
|Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc
|CRF
|19.48
|4.25
|0.03
|0
|159.49
|1.25
|0.00
|0.00
|1.25
|USD 213.010
|Tix Corp
|TIXC
|16.80
|1.95
|38.63
|0
|4.55
|1.44
|6.91
|11.80
|1.44
|USD 22.730
|Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Ltd
|HHILY
|15.74
|3.34
|0.00
|0
|19.31
|2.19
|0.00
|-2.70
|2.19
|USD 1658.630
|Snam SpA
|SNMRY
|23.10
|5.32
|0.00
|3
|9.69
|2.36
|8.34
|2.50
|2.36
|USD 14646.490
|Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk
|ITAYY
|23.58
|2.70
|0.00
|1
|12.59
|3.27
|20.85
|5.30
|3.27
|USD 1507.760
|Sterlite Technologies Ltd
|SRLRY
|19.41
|0.32
|0.00
|0
|11.98
|7.71
|0.00
|8.40
|7.71
|$731.120
When I screened further for high U.S. dividends using Gurufocus I found out something I didn’t expect.
The top quintile of dividend payers, in a near 10k stock universe, included every company paying above 2.7%. The second quintile pays only between 0.8% to 2.7%.
That’s quite a bit lower than I would have guessed intuitively.
In fact I think many people who use dividends as a way to screen for suitable investments never get as low as the second quintile.
The difference in dividend sustainability of the highest dividend paying companies in the second quintile is immediately obvious. The list in the second table contains names like Pepsico (PEP), Tesoro (TSO) and Vinci SA (OTCPK:VCISF). Pepsico’s dividend looks as sure as popcorn in a movie theatre; Tesoro is in energy but it's in refining, which is one of the more stable businesses; and Vinci SA is a huge French builder and design firm. I don’t see the French government letting it go out of business anytime soon.
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Dividend Yield %
|Dividend Payout Ratio
|Insider Ownership
|# of Analyst Following
|EV-to-EBITDA
|Price-to-Tangible-Book
|Price-to-Operating-Cash-Flow
|10-Year Book Growth Rate
|Price-to-Tangible-Book
|Market Cap (M)
|Summary
|$
|Holloway Lodging Corp
|HLLOF
|2.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|11.65
|1.02
|8.45
|-39.10
|1.02
|USD 74.650
|Spirent Communications PLC
|SPMYY
|2.72
|0.00
|0.00
|3
|0.00
|5.09
|20.89
|9.80
|5.09
|$879.380
|Spirent Communications PLC
|SPNUF
|2.70
|0.00
|0.00
|3
|0.00
|5.10
|21.25
|9.80
|5.10
|$905.380
|TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA
|TGSGY
|2.68
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|6.44
|8.61
|6.36
|20.70
|8.61
|USD 2247.370
|National Fuel Gas Co
|NFG
|2.69
|0.00
|3.21
|2
|22.83
|3.27
|8.24
|2.50
|3.27
|USD 5120.720
|Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd
|DNFGY
|2.70
|0.13
|0.00
|2
|3.85
|0.75
|111.92
|27.90
|0.75
|USD 9669.870
|China Resources Land Ltd
|CRBJF
|2.70
|0.21
|0.00
|2
|5.08
|1.30
|0.00
|16.80
|1.30
|USD 19129.390
|GATX Corp
|GATX
|2.70
|0.25
|2.47
|2
|9.35
|1.90
|3.96
|4.00
|1.90
|$2370.880
|Tesoro Corp
|TSO
|2.70
|0.35
|2.37
|5
|6.71
|2.33
|7.32
|9.30
|2.33
|$9341.090
|Sims Metal Management Ltd
|SMSMY
|2.70
|0.40
|0.00
|2
|0.00
|1.39
|18.01
|-10.10
|1.39
|USD 1782.570
|JSR Corp
|JSCPY
|2.70
|0.41
|0.00
|1
|11.08
|1.27
|0.00
|7.40
|1.27
|USD 3834.970
|Vinci SA
|VCISF
|2.69
|0.42
|0.00
|2
|9.15
|0.00
|9.59
|3.10
|0.00
|$43772.340
|Vienna Insurance Group AG
|VNRFY
|2.70
|0.45
|0.00
|0
|6.14
|1.08
|2.52
|7.90
|1.08
|USD 3187.200
|Leggett & Platt Inc
|LEG
|2.70
|0.51
|3.09
|1
|11.51
|49.96
|12.79
|-4.50
|49.96
|$6710.170
|MTR Corp Ltd
|MTCPY
|2.68
|0.61
|0.00
|2
|16.10
|1.73
|0.00
|7.30
|1.73
|$29994.172
|PepsiCo Inc
|PEP
|2.69
|0.68
|0.36
|9
|14.73
|0.00
|15.60
|0.20
|0.00
|USD 159648.960
|Orica Ltd
|OCLDY
|2.70
|0.83
|0.00
|2
|9.03
|5.40
|8.43
|1.70
|5.40
|USD 5132.920
|Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
|HRGLY
|2.70
|0.83
|0.00
|5
|23.60
|26.36
|36.54
|26.80
|26.36
|USD 7874.880
|PS Business Parks Inc
|PSB
|2.70
|1.30
|1.25
|0
|16.31
|4.26
|12.52
|2.70
|4.26
|USD 3128.080
|RSA Insurance Group PLC
|RSNAY
|2.70
|2.65
|0.00
|5
|18.33
|2.10
|0.00
|-1.90
|2.10
|USD 7345.380
To sum it up, it looks like it is still easy to be reaching for yield, which actually hurts performance and increases volatility.
That's not a conclusion I support wholeheartedly. Academic research is usually very thorough, but it can also take something of a broad brush approach. It's perfectly fine to reach for yield in that first quadrant knowing the sustainability of the dividend is the crux of the matter. If you can find companies with a dividend well above 2.7% but you are confident the dividend is sustainable whatever may come, that seems fine with me.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.