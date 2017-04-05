The Optimal Range To Reach For Yield

One comment I’ve seen consistently on my dividend criticizing articles has been something along the lines of:

Sure, Bram that's common sense. That’s why I don’t buy the highest yields but the 6-7% yields.

I still don’t agree with buying based on a single factor even if you don’t go all in - which is what basically all that high-dividend ETFs, such as like Vanguard High Dividend Yield (NYSEARCA:VYM) iShares Core High Dividend (HDV), are doing. But Heartland Advisors is out with an interesting white paper that seems to confirm that the approach of buying the lower yields actually worked best over a long period of time.

The most telling graph from their paper is this one:









It shows the quintile of stocks with the highest dividends considerably lags the quintile with the second highest dividends. Interestingly the group also showed less volatility. To many readers, who already knew this from experience, the data won’t be surprising.

Although, I’m still not a huge fan of hunting down yield because I have the sense too many people are doing it, this whitepaper deserved to get highlighted as there’s a credible rationale behind the result.

Heartland Advisors believes the second quintile does so much better because its dividend is both high and sustainable.

The first quintile contains a fair share of companies with an unsustainable dividend yield. I’ve included a table with the top dividend paying stocks below, and it doesn’t take much knowledge about these companies to realize they aren’t all going to make it. A company like Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) has its future hanging in the bounds based on the fate of Taxi Medallions that are under pressure due to Uber (UBER). Seadrill Partners (SDLP) is dependent on Offshore drilling rates so this statistic is almost certainly not a great reflection of payouts in the immediate futures, and Euronav (EURN) is a tanker company. Tanker companies tend to pay out a percentage of earnings which are highly dependent on spot rates over the preceding quarter.

Company Name Symbol Dividend Yield % Dividend Payout Ratio Insider Ownership # of Analyst Following EV-to-EBITDA Price-to-Tangible-Book Price-to-Operating-Cash-Flow 10-Year Book Growth Rate Price-to-Tangible-Book Market Cap (M) Summary $ Cypress Energy Partners LP CELP 18.18 11.95 0.00 0 54.71 0.00 4.29 0.00 0.00 USD 106.100 Medallion Financial Corp MFIN 28.98 0.62 2.59 0 0.00 0.17 0.82 2.40 0.17 USD 49.950 Seadrill Partners LLC SDLP 17.80 0.39 0.00 1 4.13 0.24 0.33 0.00 0.24 USD 283.730 Surgutneftegas OJSC SGTPY 18.60 1.78 0.00 1 3.08 0.33 0.00 0.00 0.33 USD 20399.550 SandRidge Mississippian Trust II SDR 18.90 1.22 0.00 1 4.38 0.59 0.00 0.00 0.59 USD 72.100 Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd CESTY 18.91 0.41 0.00 0 1.81 0.62 0.00 5.20 0.62 $2757.460 Euronav NV EURN 17.57 0.84 0.00 5 4.59 0.66 2.96 -4.20 0.66 $1241.830 Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc GRF 16.16 1.31 12.42 0 244.66 0.89 0.00 0.00 0.89 USD 26.420 Franklin Templeton Ltd Duration Inc Tr FTF 15.96 0.75 0.00 0 17.67 0.92 0.00 0.00 0.92 $321.010 Parana Banco SA PRBAY 26.00 1.90 0.00 0 14.47 0.92 1.27 0.00 0.92 USD 301.463 Electricite de France SA ECIFF 20.53 1.36 0.00 4 3.61 0.92 1.40 3.00 0.92 USD 17736.460 Orchid Island Capital Inc ORC 16.62 21.00 0.52 0 131.19 1.00 5.21 0.00 1.00 USD 333.270 SandRidge Mississippian Trust I SDT 20.73 1.00 0.00 1 2.38 1.20 0.00 0.00 1.20 USD 38.920 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc CLM 20.00 3.06 0.00 0 88.93 1.23 0.00 0.00 1.23 USD 467.330 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc CRF 19.48 4.25 0.03 0 159.49 1.25 0.00 0.00 1.25 USD 213.010 Tix Corp TIXC 16.80 1.95 38.63 0 4.55 1.44 6.91 11.80 1.44 USD 22.730 Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Ltd HHILY 15.74 3.34 0.00 0 19.31 2.19 0.00 -2.70 2.19 USD 1658.630 Snam SpA SNMRY 23.10 5.32 0.00 3 9.69 2.36 8.34 2.50 2.36 USD 14646.490 Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk ITAYY 23.58 2.70 0.00 1 12.59 3.27 20.85 5.30 3.27 USD 1507.760 Sterlite Technologies Ltd SRLRY 19.41 0.32 0.00 0 11.98 7.71 0.00 8.40 7.71 $731.120

When I screened further for high U.S. dividends using Gurufocus I found out something I didn’t expect.

The top quintile of dividend payers, in a near 10k stock universe, included every company paying above 2.7%. The second quintile pays only between 0.8% to 2.7%.

That’s quite a bit lower than I would have guessed intuitively.

In fact I think many people who use dividends as a way to screen for suitable investments never get as low as the second quintile.

The difference in dividend sustainability of the highest dividend paying companies in the second quintile is immediately obvious. The list in the second table contains names like Pepsico (PEP), Tesoro (TSO) and Vinci SA (OTCPK:VCISF). Pepsico’s dividend looks as sure as popcorn in a movie theatre; Tesoro is in energy but it's in refining, which is one of the more stable businesses; and Vinci SA is a huge French builder and design firm. I don’t see the French government letting it go out of business anytime soon.

Company Name Symbol Dividend Yield % Dividend Payout Ratio Insider Ownership # of Analyst Following EV-to-EBITDA Price-to-Tangible-Book Price-to-Operating-Cash-Flow 10-Year Book Growth Rate Price-to-Tangible-Book Market Cap (M) Summary $ Holloway Lodging Corp HLLOF 2.69 0.00 0.00 0 11.65 1.02 8.45 -39.10 1.02 USD 74.650 Spirent Communications PLC SPMYY 2.72 0.00 0.00 3 0.00 5.09 20.89 9.80 5.09 $879.380 Spirent Communications PLC SPNUF 2.70 0.00 0.00 3 0.00 5.10 21.25 9.80 5.10 $905.380 TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA TGSGY 2.68 0.00 0.00 1 6.44 8.61 6.36 20.70 8.61 USD 2247.370 National Fuel Gas Co NFG 2.69 0.00 3.21 2 22.83 3.27 8.24 2.50 3.27 USD 5120.720 Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd DNFGY 2.70 0.13 0.00 2 3.85 0.75 111.92 27.90 0.75 USD 9669.870 China Resources Land Ltd CRBJF 2.70 0.21 0.00 2 5.08 1.30 0.00 16.80 1.30 USD 19129.390 GATX Corp GATX 2.70 0.25 2.47 2 9.35 1.90 3.96 4.00 1.90 $2370.880 Tesoro Corp TSO 2.70 0.35 2.37 5 6.71 2.33 7.32 9.30 2.33 $9341.090 Sims Metal Management Ltd SMSMY 2.70 0.40 0.00 2 0.00 1.39 18.01 -10.10 1.39 USD 1782.570 JSR Corp JSCPY 2.70 0.41 0.00 1 11.08 1.27 0.00 7.40 1.27 USD 3834.970 Vinci SA VCISF 2.69 0.42 0.00 2 9.15 0.00 9.59 3.10 0.00 $43772.340 Vienna Insurance Group AG VNRFY 2.70 0.45 0.00 0 6.14 1.08 2.52 7.90 1.08 USD 3187.200 Leggett & Platt Inc LEG 2.70 0.51 3.09 1 11.51 49.96 12.79 -4.50 49.96 $6710.170 MTR Corp Ltd MTCPY 2.68 0.61 0.00 2 16.10 1.73 0.00 7.30 1.73 $29994.172 PepsiCo Inc PEP 2.69 0.68 0.36 9 14.73 0.00 15.60 0.20 0.00 USD 159648.960 Orica Ltd OCLDY 2.70 0.83 0.00 2 9.03 5.40 8.43 1.70 5.40 USD 5132.920 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGLY 2.70 0.83 0.00 5 23.60 26.36 36.54 26.80 26.36 USD 7874.880 PS Business Parks Inc PSB 2.70 1.30 1.25 0 16.31 4.26 12.52 2.70 4.26 USD 3128.080 RSA Insurance Group PLC RSNAY 2.70 2.65 0.00 5 18.33 2.10 0.00 -1.90 2.10 USD 7345.380

To sum it up, it looks like it is still easy to be reaching for yield, which actually hurts performance and increases volatility.

That's not a conclusion I support wholeheartedly. Academic research is usually very thorough, but it can also take something of a broad brush approach. It's perfectly fine to reach for yield in that first quadrant knowing the sustainability of the dividend is the crux of the matter. If you can find companies with a dividend well above 2.7% but you are confident the dividend is sustainable whatever may come, that seems fine with me.