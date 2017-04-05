The Optimal Range To Reach For Yield

Summary

Reaching for yield can get you burned.

Heartland Advisors is out with a white paper showing buying the 2nd quintile highest yielding stocks works better.

The second quintile of dividend paying stocks shows better performance and lower volatility.

Looking into the quintiles I was shocked.

One comment I’ve seen consistently on my dividend criticizing articles has been something along the lines of:

Sure, Bram that's common sense. That’s why I don’t buy the highest yields but the 6-7% yields.

I still don’t agree with buying based on a single factor even if you don’t go all in - which is what basically all that high-dividend ETFs, such as like Vanguard High Dividend Yield (NYSEARCA:VYM) iShares Core High Dividend (HDV), are doing. But Heartland Advisors is out with an interesting white paper that seems to confirm that the approach of buying the lower yields actually worked best over a long period of time.

The most telling graph from their paper is this one:



It shows the quintile of stocks with the highest dividends considerably lags the quintile with the second highest dividends. Interestingly the group also showed less volatility. To many readers, who already knew this from experience, the data won’t be surprising.

Although, I’m still not a huge fan of hunting down yield because I have the sense too many people are doing it, this whitepaper deserved to get highlighted as there’s a credible rationale behind the result.

Heartland Advisors believes the second quintile does so much better because its dividend is both high and sustainable.

The first quintile contains a fair share of companies with an unsustainable dividend yield. I’ve included a table with the top dividend paying stocks below, and it doesn’t take much knowledge about these companies to realize they aren’t all going to make it. A company like Medallion Financial Corp (MFIN) has its future hanging in the bounds based on the fate of Taxi Medallions that are under pressure due to Uber (UBER). Seadrill Partners (SDLP) is dependent on Offshore drilling rates so this statistic is almost certainly not a great reflection of payouts in the immediate futures, and Euronav (EURN) is a tanker company. Tanker companies tend to pay out a percentage of earnings which are highly dependent on spot rates over the preceding quarter.

Company Name Symbol Dividend Yield % Dividend Payout Ratio Insider Ownership # of Analyst Following EV-to-EBITDA Price-to-Tangible-Book Price-to-Operating-Cash-Flow 10-Year Book Growth Rate Price-to-Tangible-Book Market Cap (M)
Summary $
Cypress Energy Partners LP CELP 18.18 11.95 0.00 0 54.71 0.00 4.29 0.00 0.00 USD 106.100
Medallion Financial Corp MFIN 28.98 0.62 2.59 0 0.00 0.17 0.82 2.40 0.17 USD 49.950
Seadrill Partners LLC SDLP 17.80 0.39 0.00 1 4.13 0.24 0.33 0.00 0.24 USD 283.730
Surgutneftegas OJSC SGTPY 18.60 1.78 0.00 1 3.08 0.33 0.00 0.00 0.33 USD 20399.550
SandRidge Mississippian Trust II SDR 18.90 1.22 0.00 1 4.38 0.59 0.00 0.00 0.59 USD 72.100
Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd CESTY 18.91 0.41 0.00 0 1.81 0.62 0.00 5.20 0.62 $2757.460
Euronav NV EURN 17.57 0.84 0.00 5 4.59 0.66 2.96 -4.20 0.66 $1241.830
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc GRF 16.16 1.31 12.42 0 244.66 0.89 0.00 0.00 0.89 USD 26.420
Franklin Templeton Ltd Duration Inc Tr FTF 15.96 0.75 0.00 0 17.67 0.92 0.00 0.00 0.92 $321.010
Parana Banco SA PRBAY 26.00 1.90 0.00 0 14.47 0.92 1.27 0.00 0.92 USD 301.463
Electricite de France SA ECIFF 20.53 1.36 0.00 4 3.61 0.92 1.40 3.00 0.92 USD 17736.460
Orchid Island Capital Inc ORC 16.62 21.00 0.52 0 131.19 1.00 5.21 0.00 1.00 USD 333.270
SandRidge Mississippian Trust I SDT 20.73 1.00 0.00 1 2.38 1.20 0.00 0.00 1.20 USD 38.920
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc CLM 20.00 3.06 0.00 0 88.93 1.23 0.00 0.00 1.23 USD 467.330
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc CRF 19.48 4.25 0.03 0 159.49 1.25 0.00 0.00 1.25 USD 213.010
Tix Corp TIXC 16.80 1.95 38.63 0 4.55 1.44 6.91 11.80 1.44 USD 22.730
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Ltd HHILY 15.74 3.34 0.00 0 19.31 2.19 0.00 -2.70 2.19 USD 1658.630
Snam SpA SNMRY 23.10 5.32 0.00 3 9.69 2.36 8.34 2.50 2.36 USD 14646.490
Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk ITAYY 23.58 2.70 0.00 1 12.59 3.27 20.85 5.30 3.27 USD 1507.760
Sterlite Technologies Ltd SRLRY 19.41 0.32 0.00 0 11.98 7.71 0.00 8.40 7.71 $731.120

When I screened further for high U.S. dividends using Gurufocus I found out something I didn’t expect.

The top quintile of dividend payers, in a near 10k stock universe, included every company paying above 2.7%. The second quintile pays only between 0.8% to 2.7%.

That’s quite a bit lower than I would have guessed intuitively.

In fact I think many people who use dividends as a way to screen for suitable investments never get as low as the second quintile.

The difference in dividend sustainability of the highest dividend paying companies in the second quintile is immediately obvious. The list in the second table contains names like Pepsico (PEP), Tesoro (TSO) and Vinci SA (OTCPK:VCISF). Pepsico’s dividend looks as sure as popcorn in a movie theatre; Tesoro is in energy but it's in refining, which is one of the more stable businesses; and Vinci SA is a huge French builder and design firm. I don’t see the French government letting it go out of business anytime soon.

Company Name Symbol Dividend Yield % Dividend Payout Ratio Insider Ownership # of Analyst Following EV-to-EBITDA Price-to-Tangible-Book Price-to-Operating-Cash-Flow 10-Year Book Growth Rate Price-to-Tangible-Book Market Cap (M)
Summary $
Holloway Lodging Corp HLLOF 2.69 0.00 0.00 0 11.65 1.02 8.45 -39.10 1.02 USD 74.650
Spirent Communications PLC SPMYY 2.72 0.00 0.00 3 0.00 5.09 20.89 9.80 5.09 $879.380
Spirent Communications PLC SPNUF 2.70 0.00 0.00 3 0.00 5.10 21.25 9.80 5.10 $905.380
TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA TGSGY 2.68 0.00 0.00 1 6.44 8.61 6.36 20.70 8.61 USD 2247.370
National Fuel Gas Co NFG 2.69 0.00 3.21 2 22.83 3.27 8.24 2.50 3.27 USD 5120.720
Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd DNFGY 2.70 0.13 0.00 2 3.85 0.75 111.92 27.90 0.75 USD 9669.870
China Resources Land Ltd CRBJF 2.70 0.21 0.00 2 5.08 1.30 0.00 16.80 1.30 USD 19129.390
GATX Corp GATX 2.70 0.25 2.47 2 9.35 1.90 3.96 4.00 1.90 $2370.880
Tesoro Corp TSO 2.70 0.35 2.37 5 6.71 2.33 7.32 9.30 2.33 $9341.090
Sims Metal Management Ltd SMSMY 2.70 0.40 0.00 2 0.00 1.39 18.01 -10.10 1.39 USD 1782.570
JSR Corp JSCPY 2.70 0.41 0.00 1 11.08 1.27 0.00 7.40 1.27 USD 3834.970
Vinci SA VCISF 2.69 0.42 0.00 2 9.15 0.00 9.59 3.10 0.00 $43772.340
Vienna Insurance Group AG VNRFY 2.70 0.45 0.00 0 6.14 1.08 2.52 7.90 1.08 USD 3187.200
Leggett & Platt Inc LEG 2.70 0.51 3.09 1 11.51 49.96 12.79 -4.50 49.96 $6710.170
MTR Corp Ltd MTCPY 2.68 0.61 0.00 2 16.10 1.73 0.00 7.30 1.73 $29994.172
PepsiCo Inc PEP 2.69 0.68 0.36 9 14.73 0.00 15.60 0.20 0.00 USD 159648.960
Orica Ltd OCLDY 2.70 0.83 0.00 2 9.03 5.40 8.43 1.70 5.40 USD 5132.920
Hargreaves Lansdown PLC HRGLY 2.70 0.83 0.00 5 23.60 26.36 36.54 26.80 26.36 USD 7874.880
PS Business Parks Inc PSB 2.70 1.30 1.25 0 16.31 4.26 12.52 2.70 4.26 USD 3128.080
RSA Insurance Group PLC RSNAY 2.70 2.65 0.00 5 18.33 2.10 0.00 -1.90 2.10 USD 7345.380

To sum it up, it looks like it is still easy to be reaching for yield, which actually hurts performance and increases volatility.

That's not a conclusion I support wholeheartedly. Academic research is usually very thorough, but it can also take something of a broad brush approach. It's perfectly fine to reach for yield in that first quadrant knowing the sustainability of the dividend is the crux of the matter. If you can find companies with a dividend well above 2.7% but you are confident the dividend is sustainable whatever may come, that seems fine with me.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

