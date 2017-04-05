37 'Safer' Canadian All-Cap April MoPay Equities

Broker targets predicted the lowest priced five of ten top yield "safe" Canadian MoPay dividend dogs earning 12.46% more gains from $5k invested than the same investment in all ten.

Nine of the top ten predicted gain stocks were awarded positive 1-year target price estimates by brokers. One scored at top gainer by dividends alone.

Besides safety margin, "Safe" Canada MoPay dogs also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 3/31/17 to further assert their wherewithal.

101 all-cap Canadian equities pay over 4.5% yield monthly dividends (MoPay). Of 101, just 37 were "safer" by positive returns plus free cash flow yield exceeding dividend yield as of 3/31/17.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs."

37 of 101 April All-Cap Canadian MoPay Dividend Dogs Show Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 101 all-cap MoPay stocks from which the 37 were sorted. You see below the list that passed the dividend "stress" test." These 37 all-cap Canadian monthly pay dividend dogs report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin."

Financial guarantees, however, are frequently re-ordered by detrimental boards of directors managing company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article asserts that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

What Business Sectors Paying Monthly Dividends Showed Up With "Safer" Canadian Equities For April?

Seven of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the thirty-seven equities with "safer" April dividends. The representation broke out, thus: financial services (9), real estate (17), Utilities (2), energy (2), consumer cyclical (5), Basic Materials (1), healthcare (1), Communication Services (0), Consumer Defensive (0), Industrials (0), and Technology (0).

Only the first three sectors named on the list above were represented in the top ten.

Dog Metrics Found April Bargain MoPay "Safer" Stocks

Ten "safe" top All-Cap MoPay dividend stocks March 31 YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: (1) Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Canadian Dividend Dogs Would Deliver 8.97% Vs. (2) 7.97% Net Gains from All Ten By April 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Canadian MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 12.46% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced "safe "MoPay dog, OneREIT (ONR.UN.TO) [ONRTF], was projected to deliver the best net gain of 15.17%.

Lowest priced five "safe" MoPay dividend dogs as of March 31 were: OneREIT, Btb REIT (BTB.UN.TO) (OTC:BTBIF), Melcor REIT (MR.UN.TO) (OTC:MODVF); Dividend Select 15 (DS.TO), Brompton Oil Split Corp. (OSP.TO), with prices ranging from $3.67 to $9.25.

Higher priced five "safe" Canadian all-cap MoPay dogs for March 31 were: Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (INO.UN.TO), Crius Energy (KWH.UN.TO)(OTC:CRIUF), Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate (NWH.UN.TO) (OTC:NWHUF), Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Fixed Income Fund (FFI.UN.TO); Artis REIT (AX.UN.TO) (OTCPK:ARESF), whose prices ranged from $9.54 to $13.23.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It's also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. - Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Root for the Underdog.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: doliwa-artphoto.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.