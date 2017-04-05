Sugar Is Dissolving

Sugar is a highly volatile soft commodity that is a staple around the world. Since 1971, the price of the sweet product has traded in a range from 2.29 to 66 cents per pound. Even for a commodity, that is a massive price range.

Over recent years, the price of sugar peaked in 2011 at 36.08 cents and then fell to 10.13 cents in August 2015. The price slumped as production increased and a surplus developed in the market. Vast supplies from Brazil, Thailand, and other producing nations overwhelmed the price. In Brazil, the world's leading sugar producer, the sweet commodity is the key ingredient in ethanol production. As the price of oil fell from highs of over $100 per barrel in June 2014, more sugar was available for export to the rest of the world as lower energy prices decreased the demand for the biofuel for domestic consumption in the South American nation. However, at just over 10 cents per pound in August 2015, output declined which led to a rally that took nearby ICE World sugar futures to highs of 23.90 cents in October 2016. Since then, commodity economics have once again kicked in as production increased and the price has been heading south after a period of consolidation where sugar traded from 20-21 cents in early 2017. Technical support for sugar was at 17.84 cents per pound, the December 2016 lows, but in mid-March the price declined below support and since then the price has been dissolving like a sweet cube in a cup of hot coffee.

The bull market comes to an end

After four-and-one-half years of a bear market in sugar futures, the price exploded from 10.13 to around the 24 cents per pound level with the peak coming in October 2016. Sugar corrected lower to 17.84 cents but bounced and traded in a range from 20-21 cents from January through the beginning of March. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, March 2017 was an ugly month for sugar as the price failed, fell below critical medium-term support at 17.84 and fell to lows of 16.58 at the end of the month. ICE sugar futures closed Q1 at 16.76 per pound, close to the lows of 2017 and down over 14% for the quarter. In 2016, sugar gained over 28% on the year. What goes up in commodities tends to come down hard. When it comes to sugar, the charging bull has turned into a bear and on Tuesday, April 4, the price traded to a lower low of 16.12, and it closed the session below the Q1 lows which is a sign that the bear will take the price lower in coming sessions.

The deficit turns into a surplus

Sugar rallied from just over 10 cents because a shortage developed when inventories declined and demand increased at the low price level. However, at over 20 cents per pound the opposite occurred as the higher price curbed demand and output increased, causing stockpiles to move higher. In a commodity market, when a market moves from deficit to surplus the deferred spreads tend to reflect the change in the fundamentals. Source: CQG

As the chart of the May 2018 minus May 2017 ICE sugar spread shows, the differential moved from a backwardation of over 3 cents in October when sugar futures were on the highs to a contango of 1.03 cents as of the beginning of April. Backwardation is a sign of market tightness or supply deficit while contango is an indication of surplus conditions. The move in the spread since October is a validation of a market that has moved from deficit to surplus, and the price action has reflected the worsening fundamentals for the sweet commodity.

Technicals turn south

The momentum for sugar turned positive after the August 2015 lows leading to the fourteen-month rally. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the slow stochastic, which is a momentum indicator, turned lower in October 2016 after sugar futures retreated from the high and had been falling since. The trend reversal has taken sugar futures back to the lowest price since May 2016, and in March it fell below the 50% retracement level of the move from 10 to almost 24 cents.

A fall below the 50% retracement

The exact level of the 50% retracement level on the monthly chart stood at 17.02 cents which gave way in March. Source: CQG

On the daily chart of May sugar futures, the momentum indicator continues to point to a short-term bearish trend while relative strength is falling and is now in oversold territory. Open interest, the number of open long and short positions in ICE sugar futures contracts, has been rising as the price moves lower which provides a technical validation of the bearish price action. Since March and the break below 17.84 cents, the trend has been lower in sugar, and it looks like that will continue because fundamentals and technicals are in agreement that sugar has more downside before it finds a bottom.

15 cents looks probable

One of the most difficult parts of analysis in the commodities market is to pick the top or bottom end of a trend. The problem with volatile assets is that speculative long and short positions often drive prices above or below levels dictated by supply and demand fundamentals. Right now, things are looking ugly for sugar as the next level of technical support remains well below its current price of just over 16 per pound. Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the next significant low dates back to April 2016 at 14 cents per pound, and below there the February 2016 lows at 12.45 cents come into play. On the weekly chart, all of the technical indicators continue to point to a lower price.

15 cents looks highly probable given the technical trend and the change in the supply and demand structure of the market. If you trade in the sugar futures market or the related ETN products like SGG, keep an eye on the May 2017-May 2018 spread over coming weeks to look for signs of a bottom. If the contango moves lower and spreads tighten it could be a sign that a bottom is on the horizon. Sugar began to dissolve in March when the price broke through critical support and right now it looks like the downtrend is likely to continue.

