Soybeans Correct - Another Buying Opportunity

The first quarter of 2017 came to an end last Friday, and when it comes to the price of soybeans, March was a very ugly month. The price of the oilseed was at $10.3725 per bushel on the active month May futures contract at the end of February, and by the end of trading in March, it stood at $9.4475 - a decline of 8.9%.

The end of Q1 and the beginning of the second three months of the year mark the start of the spring planting season in the United States. The U.S. is the world's leading producer and exporter of soybeans. Each year the start of planting season across the fertile U.S. plains tends to be a time of uncertainty for the price of beans. Weather condition during the planting, growing, and harvest season each year is the ultimate determinant of the path of least resistance for prices. As the U.S. planting season commences, the season in South America comes to an end each year with the harvest of soybeans in Brazil, Argentina, and other nations that grow the oilseed. Last year as the second quarter began, the price of beans was steady at under $8 per bushel throughout March and then proceeded to rally to highs of over $12 by the middle of June as the South American crop yield was below market expectations.

Last year, the price of soybeans came into Q2 at a lower price, but there was stability in the market before the price spent the next three months moving over $3 per bushel higher. However, this year soybeans are coming into planting season under pressure, and that could be an opportunity for those brave enough to realize that there is still lots of uncertainty about the bulk of the 2017 crop that, in many cases, farmers have yet to plant.

An ugly end to Q1, other grains ignore the beans

May soybean futures hit their highs in the middle of January when the price traded at $10.8825 per bushel. The uncertainty of the South American planting season and the ultimate 2017 U.S. crop combined with memories of last spring when the price got to over $12 per bushel pushed the price of the highest level since last July. However, as the news about the South American bean crop improved, the price edged lower making lower highs and lower lows through late February. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of CBOT soybean futures highlights, the price fell off a cliff in March as it descended to lows of under $9.45 per bushel at the very end of March and closed the first quarter of the year on the lows. On the first days of April, May soybean futures traded even lower falling to under $9.40 per bushel, and the agricultural commodity settled on Tuesday, April 4, right around the lows of the session at $9.3775 per bushel. The daily chart shows that momentum and relative strength have declined deep into oversold territory. The change in a metric that farmers employ at this time of the year to gauge value and the oversold condition could mean that a relief rally in beans is right around the corner.

The corn-bean ratio could create short-term buying in beans

The corn-soybean ratio is a tool for a farmer that indicates more about value than price. Farmers are economic animals, and they always seek to use their most valuable asset, their land, to yield the most economical result. To optimize cash flow, farmers attempt to plant the crop that has the most value. The corn-soybean ratio, or the price of new-crop November soybeans divided by the price of new-crop December corn, yields valuable information about the economics of farming. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the ratio highlights, the long-term average for the value relationship is around 2.4-2.5 bushels of corn value in each bushel of soybean value. When the ratio is below 2.4:1, farmers tend to plant more corn and when it is above 2.5:1 soybeans are the more valuable crop from a historical perspective. Source: CQG

The chart of the new crop ratio this year shows that from December through the end of March, soybeans were the more valuable crop and it is likely that many farmers planned to plant more beans than corn. Hedging activity over recent weeks probably reflected farmers' plans and many locked in prices for new crop beans by shorting the November futures. However, now that the ratio has dropped to the historical average, it is possible that many will repurchase those hedges and rebalance their planting activities over the weeks ahead, by cutting back on soybeans and adding corn. Buying by producers to lift hedges in the soybean market is likely to add support to the price of the beans, particularly if they continue to fall over coming sessions. I interpret the decline in the corn-soybean ratio as supportive for beans, especially because of the oversold condition that currently exists in the soybean futures market.

The crush signals demand for soybean products

In another sign of strength that could support the price of soybeans over coming weeks, the soybean crush spread has been making higher lows on the weekly chart since early 2016. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of the synthetic soybean crush shows that the prices of soybean meal and soybean oil have been improving over the past year and three months when compared with the price of raw beans.

Demand for soybean oil from Asia has been on the rise since last year's palm oil shortage, and increasing consumption of animal protein has caused meal demand to move higher. As soybean product demand increases, the demand for raw beans will undoubtedly follow as the soybean is the input. The steady level of the crush spread is another positive sign for beans, now that the price has declined to the lowest level since September 2016 and is approaching the critical level of support at $9.34 per bushel. May beans came within 2-and-one-half cents of that level on the second trading day in April. Support for the new-crop November contract stands at the October 13 lows of $9.48 per bushel and traded to a low of $9.4850 on Tuesday. It is likely that the lows will give way as I am sure sell stops are building below those levels, but the price action after a break could indicate the path of least resistance for the coming weeks. It is possible that soybeans are preparing for a bounce and rebound in price.

Each year is a new adventure - It is too early for the bear to continue

Soybeans have declined into oversold territory, and the corn-bean ratio has moved back to its historical norm over recent sessions. At the same time, the crush has held steady and moved a touch higher to the 84 level as of the close of business on April 3. All of these factors build a solid case for a recovery in the price of beans, after falling off the edge of a cliff on March 23 and continuing lower.

Perhaps the best argument for a rebound in price is that it is too early in the year for such a bearish move in the bean market as producers are just now preparing to plant their crops. I believe it is too soon to continue to hammer a market when each year is a new adventure when it comes to the ultimate crop size. Mother Nature is the ultimate arbiter of prices as it will be weather and growing conditions during the spring, summer, and fall seasons. Soybeans have corrected dramatically lower since late March, and given all of the factors weighing on the market right now, we could be on the verge of a significant price rebound. The current selloff in beans is likely just another in a long series of buying opportunities for the oilseed and other agricultural commodities, given support from demographics as there are more mouths to feed in the world each day.

