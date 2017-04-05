What Investors Need To Know About Ritter's Recent Trial Results

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR), a gastrointestinal drug company from California, recently released Phase 2b/3 results for their lactose intolerance drug, RP-G28. On March 13th, I released an article mentioning that investors should avoid Ritter Pharmaceuticals after evaluating their Phase 2a results. The stock has declined 53% in just over two weeks from the release date of that article, as seen in the below chart. I'll go over the company's confusing press release they distributed, go over the warning signs for investors to look out for and why investors should continue to avoid Ritter.

The press release by Ritter released a couple of days ago might actually go down as one of the most misleading and confusing press releases I've seen in my investing career. It rivals a press release by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) where they called their new 72 mcg dose for Linzess, "statistically significant," but failed to even state the p-values associated with the new dose for over a year-and-a-half because they weren't up to par with their competitors. That press release is seen here for those curious.

When reading the press release by Ritter, the title for the filing should be an immediate red flag. It mentions that the drug provided efficacy and a "clinically meaningful benefit" to patients. Everyone is different, but for me personally, that alone is enough to consider the results poor without even reading the rest. The stock performance since then would also be in agreement with me. A "clinically meaningful benefit" is the code sentence to investors that the trial was not statistically significant. An inexperienced investor would view that language as a good thing, but any experienced investor knows it's all about statistical significance. Statistical significance, in short, means that the drug performed much better than placebo where "false positives" are very unlikely. It would mean that for the entire sample size, or the intent-to-treat population, the probability of the phenomenon being "random" is one out of every 20, which is why the p-value being less than 0.05 is deemed significant. If you read the very end of the press release, and also this article, you would find that this failed. The company continuously mentions "clinically meaningful," which means the data from a small sample of the trial was significant. This is why this is misleading because the company is saying a small sample within the trial was significant, but waits until the very end to say that the trial as a whole actually failed, which is what investors need to look out for.

Next, the following excerpt in the press release is completely misleading, see below:

The primary endpoint met statistical significance, in which 40% of the pooled dosing group and 26% of the placebo group responded (p=0.0159). Because the primary analysis was statistically significant, the primary endpoint comparison between the high dose group and the placebo group was then tested and also met statistical significance. This endpoint compared the high dose group, of which 38% of whom were treatment responders compared to the placebo group of which 26% of whom were treatment responders (p=0.0294). The comparison between the low dose group and the placebo group further met statistical significance (p=0.0434). Due to significant irregularities demonstrated at one study center, the data from this center were excluded from the primary analysis population (n=296). The Company is continuing to examine this site's significant differences from the other clinical centers.

All of the endpoints mentioned in the excerpt seem to put the company in a good light, as they are statistically significant, but don't forget that the intent-to-treat population was 368 subjects. This excerpt is including analysis from 296 subjects. A total of 72 subjects, or 20% of the entire trial, was excluded. Also, at first glance, investors might even think that 296 subjects, or 80% of the entire trial, was excluded with the way the filing was worded. This makes all of the data mentioned above a "subgroup analysis." This isn't the entire population of the trial. I realize that the 20% exclusion represents the trial site that had irregularities, but Ritter pulled this exact same tactic in their Phase 2a data, which you can find in the 10-K filing. It was my reasoning for why this trial would have unfavorable results, which turned out to be correct. I would view my original article I wrote about this for a better understanding, which is found in the opening paragraph of this article where I also mentioned by opinion on subgroup analyses. The company has provided very little guidance as far as why they excluded 20% of patients. They're "continuing to examine the site's significant differences" according to the release, but those comments alone don't make the exclusion justified in my opinion.

When you approach the very end of the press release you, of course, get the real news, which were the results from the entire intent-to-treat population of 368 subjects. The company tries another attempt to sugarcoat things by saying it "narrowly missed" statistical significance, p=0.0618. The company does plan to meet with the FDA, as all companies do at the end of Phase 2 trials, about the results and the irregularities from the one trial site. I would not get my hopes up about hearing favorable news from the FDA about the irregularities because the company did the exact same tactic to spin the Phase 2a results last time. I think there are a number of misconceptions within this release, and hope this article was able to clear those misconceptions.

Another notable warning that investors may have missed was what happened in between the release of my original article and the results just released. Ritter actually modified their primary endpoint in this trial to combine abdominal pain with other secondary endpoints. That news came out just hours after my original article. The news of the endpoint changes can be seen here. The investing community knew that results were expected from Ritter this month. Anytime a company alters the primary endpoint not even two weeks from data is a complete red flag even if it sounds positive. That was the so called hidden warning.

I actually do believe there is a decent chance that the company is allowed to move onto Phase 3 trials, but that will just provide another opportunity for investors to gain by shorting the stock. There is too much murkiness with this company, and the way they word their press releases that create a lot of misconceptions for investors. As mentioned many times, this isn't the first time they've done this. At the very least, investors should continue to pass on Ritter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.